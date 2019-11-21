Baidu: Signs Of Recovery Emerge

Baidu's recently reported results were remarkable for the fact that it appears to have turned the corner as far as declines in revenue generation.

Baidu (BIDU) reported strong Q3 earnings, which continue to support the idea of stabilization in the business and signs of emerging recovery. The company reported third-quarter revenue of just under $4 billion, representing a year on year revenue increase of almost 3%, and continuing the trend of strong sequential growth in recently reported revenue. Baidu is a core holding of my Project $1M growth portfolio.

Strong mobile growth continues

Baidu has been investing heavily in its mobile business and its 'super app' ecosystem which, like Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), can serve a wide variety of users' needs. Baidu pursued the strategy largely as a defensive response to Tencent's WeChat app, which has over 1B monthly active users and which is still very heavily under monetized and under saturated with respect to ad inventory. Reassuringly for Baidu, its mini program monthly active user base continues to show solid growth, reaching over 290 million users, up almost 157% year on year.

Mobile daily active users meanwhile also continue to increase, growing to 190 million users or an increase of 25% year on year. Baidu continues to maintain search dominance in China, and is estimated to have almost 70% of search engine market share, leaving other players far behind. Considerable data has been gathered over two decades of search queries from users in China which helped Baidu curate and provide the most relevant results in response to user queries, generating high ROI for advertisers. Baidu is well ahead of other competitive search providers such as Shenma and Sogou, with Baidu's scale leading to significantly better revenue per customer versus other smaller search providers.

While Baidu's core mobile user growth improved, that hasn't been reflected in revenue generation for the business. A mixed macroeconomic environment and some restructuring of customer landing pages within Baidu's own platform have caused a slowdown in recent growth. There were signs in Baidu's recent results of a slight improvement in the depressed macroeconomic conditions which have been holding down advertising inventory demand and pricing, with the movement of customer landing pages to Baidu's own portal making significant progress. Once customer search landing page migration is complete, that should result in a steady and sustained uptick in Baidu's revenues. A decline in traffic acquisition costs of 5% year on year was suggestive of an improving macro environment and some stabilization in the search market.

Artificial intelligence innovation shows good progress

Baidu has been investing rather heavily in DuerOS, Baidu's voice assistant platform. This investment has been exacerbating Baidu's profitability problems in recent times, compounding the effects of slowing revenue growth. However innovation around voice-based search is likely to be of significant long-term importance to Baidu, creating a strategic advantage for the business in allowing consumers to more easily navigate interfaces to access information and search results. With Voice based search likely to gain significant traction over the long term, Baidu's investment here will steadily pay results. Baidu's DuerOS has been integrated with more than 100 different appliances including refrigerators, TVs and speakers. Baidu is making a strategic bet that consumers will interact with search in more modalities beyond just a mobile device overtime. In fact Baidu reported that monthly voice queries on DuerOS surpassed 4.2 billion, up almost 450% year-over-year. DuerOS now offers over 3,000 skills and powers the Xiaodu smart speakers, the leading China smart speaker system.

The large unknown long term remains Tencent and potentially ByteDance

While Baidu can blame macroeconomic problems and a restructuring of search landing pages for some of the recent problems that it has suffered, it has also been a victim of an increase in ad inventory. Tencent's increase in the number of user news feed ad units within WeChat from 2 to 3 earlier in 2019 has had quite a profound impact in contributing to a recent surge in advertising inventory which has been available to advertisers.

Combined with a sluggish macroeconomic environment, this has had the effect of placing downward pricing pressure on ad units. In Baidu's favor, is the fact that Tencent has been taking a very slow and deliberate position with respect to increasing advertising unit inventory, not wanting to damage the WeChat user experience, which should mean that a new wave of ad units don't hit the market suddenly.

Potentially more problematic for Baidu is that users are spending increasing amounts of time within the Tencent ecosystem to access many of the core functions that they may otherwise use Baidu's search to find. This is valuable data and user behavior that Baidu is not able to access to improve and refine search results.

The emergence of Chinese news aggregation and video start up ByteDance, poses a similar long-term threat for Baidu in competing for user time and attention. ByteDance users are also increasingly spending so much time within the ByteDance ecosystem that they're increasingly searching for content solely within the ByteDance platform, leading to some leakage in search volume for Baidu. It's clear that this has been starting to bite in the near term, with ByteDance reportedly becoming the second largest Digital Ad agency in China, a milestone that it passed in the first half of 2019.

Valuation

While Baidu no doubt has longer-term ecosystem threats that have the potential to impact its relevance, it stands to benefit significantly from improvements in macroeconomic conditions, completion of search landing page restructuring and near term stabilization in the supply of advertising inventory. The progress and improvement in these items has resulted in an expected increase in year-over-year revenue growth for the business of potentially up to 6%.

In this context, given the likely near term normalization in business conditions, Baidu's valuation looks relatively attractive. The business currently trades on a consensus forward P/E of only 14x earnings, which is close to the cheapest that it has traded over the last five years. While Baidu still needs to navigate some longer-term challenges, its current valuation may represent opportunity for investors who believe that the worst has passed for the business in the short term.

