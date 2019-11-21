Best Buy Faces Headwinds Into Earnings

Source: Digiday

Best Buy (BBY) reports quarterly earnings on November 26th. Analysts expect revenue of $9.7 billion and EPS of $1.03. The revenue estimate implies a 1% growth Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Stagnant Revenue Growth

Traditional retailers have been trying to build their digital platforms for years. Best Buy has been one of the best at making the transition to online. The company appeared to have the formula to beat back the Amazon (AMZN) threat. Maybe it was Best Buy's competency in selling equipment from tech companies that helped it embrace selling via a digital platform. However, revenue growth has fallen from the high single digit growth it previously enjoyed. Last quarter, the company reported revenue of $9.5 billion, up 1.7% Y/Y.

Total domestic revenue (store and online) was $8.8 billion, up 2.1% Y/Y. It represented over 90% of Best Buy's total revenue. Comparable sales growth was 1.9% for all domestic. From a product standpoint, gaming sales declined but were offset by strength in appliances, tablets, and headphones. The company has been closing mobile and large-format stores over the past year. Sales may have been negatively impacted by such closures. However, the potential from more throughput from a smaller number of locations could make Best Buy more efficient.

Domestic online reported comparable sales growth of 17.3% due to higher average orders and more traffic. It represented 16% of the company's total sales and was its fastest-growing segment. Best Buy embraced digital sales early on and it has paid off handsomely. Comparable sales for the international segment fell 1.9% due to macroeconomic headwinds in Canada. It represented about 7.0% of total revenue.

At a macro level, retail sales are weakening at department store chains. In October 2019, sales through department stores fell 6.9%, while sales for electronics and appliances fell 3.4%:

When the U.S. Census Bureau last Friday released its advance reading on October retail sales, it noted particular weakness among department stores. Sales across the category dropped 6.9% from a year earlier. It wasn't just at the big boxes: Sales at clothing stores fell 2.7%, and dropped 3.4% at electronics and appliance stores.

Sales at non-store retailers spiked 14.3% in October versus the year-earlier period. I believe Best Buy could experience weakness in appliance and electronics, which could be partially offset by growth in domestic online sales. It could be difficult for the digital channel to fully offset headwinds in physical stores. Either Best Buy's sales or outlook could be weaker than expected.

Flat Margins

Best Buy could potentially grow its bottom line by improving operating margins. Last quarter, gross margin was 23.9%, up 10 basis points versus the year-earlier period. Gross profit on a dollar basis was $2.3 billion, up 2.4% Y/Y. The company benefited from higher gross margin from GreatCall, a leading connected health services provider, acquired in the second half of 2018. SG&A expense was $1.9 billion, up 2.4% Y/Y. GreatCall experienced higher advertising expenses, partially offset by lower incentive compensation.

It could be difficult for Best Buy to cut SG&A expenses. It likely has to incur technology and supply chain costs to continually improve its digital platform. The company also provides ease of use for customers, which comes at a cost. Best Buy offers free same-day delivery in 40 metro areas. It offers value-added services like Geek Squad, In-Home Advisors, and Total Tech Support to customers who may not have access to an IT staff. In my opinion, these services help differentiate Best Buy from competitors and help create a loyal customer base. However, Best Buy has to pay and train quality staff to provide these services. Lastly, such services probably work well when revenue is growing; if revenue falters, it could be difficult for Best Buy to cut costs in lockstep.

Best Buy reported EBITDA of $562 million, up 5.2% Y/Y. EBITDA growth outstripped growth in revenue. EBITDA margin was 5.9%, up 20 basis points versus the year-earlier period. Whether the company can continue to eke out efficiency gains going forward remains to be seen. In my opinion, the company's business model is built for growth. A lack of revenue growth could have an outsized impact on margins.

Takeaway

BBY is up 17% Y/Y and likely has benefited from the melt up in financial markets. The retail sector is facing headwinds, which could hit Best Buy this quarter or the next. Sell BBY.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.