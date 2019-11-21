Verizon's Stock May Be Nearing A Breakout

Verizon (VZ) has been flirting with a significant technical break out for some time. However, despite these attempts, the stock has failed on multiple occasions. But now, some traders are betting that breakout finally happens and results in the stock rising by 7%.

Overall, the stock has not performed all that well in 2019, with shares rising by roughly 6% versus an S&P 500 that has increased 24%. The lack of performance comes, despite the strong performance from peers such as AT&T (T). Additionally, the stock has gotten no boost from the low-interest-rate environment despite the stock's attractive dividend yield of over 4%.

Data by YCharts

Strong Yield Is Not Helping

The stock's dividend yield is currently trading at a premium to the 10-year Treasury rate, creating a spread of around 2.3%. One reason why the stock has not benefitted from the low-interest-rate environment is that the current yield is trading roughly in-line with its historical spreads since 2014. In fact, since that time, the spread between the rates has been 90 basis points to 3%.

Multiple Expansion?

While the stock isn't likely to get a further boost from its healthy dividend yield, the stock does stand a chance to see earnings multiple expansion. The stock currently trades around 12 times one-year forward earnings. This PE ratio is now in the lower to middle end of its historical range since the beginning of 2016 of 10 to 13.6.

Data by YCharts

Nears A Breakout

The chart shows that the stock has stalled out on a few occasions at resistance around a price of $61. That level of resistance has been firm since November 2018, and should the stock advance beyond $61, the stock is likely to move back to prices not seen since the year 1999 to $64.40.

However, if the stock is unable to rise above resistance at $61, then the stock is likely to fall to support at $54.80. But the significant risk is if the stock falls below $54. That could trigger a decline to roughly $53.

Betting on a Breakout

However, some options traders appear to be betting that the break out happens and that the stock surges. The call options for expiration on March 20 show that the $62.50 strike price increased by almost 19,000 contracts on November 21, to a total of approximately 24,000. The call options trade for roughly $1.00 per contract on November 21, and for a buyer of the calls to earn a profit, the stock would need to rise to $63.5 or higher. Based on the data provided by Trade Alert, the call options traded on the ASK and indicates that the calls were bought. That is a bet that the stock will rise above the breakeven price by the expiration date.

Overall, the stock has been an underperformer and has been stuck in trading for some time between $54 and $61. It seems reasonable to think that given Verizon's lack of performance in 2019, that an eventual breakout over $61, could send the stock to prices not seen in 20 years.

I first fell in love with the stock market when I was 16 years. Now, 25 years later, I still have the same love and passion as when I was first learning. By the time I moved on to college, I was investing regularly and was using the money I was making from the market to pay for my tuition. Now after a long career as a buy-side trader I share all of my experience with you daily with timely thoughts throughout the day in Reading The Markets. Additionally, I use fundamental, technical, and options market analysis to identify individual stock ideas for you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.