PayPal: Honey Money Saver

PYPL's acquisition of Honey suggests that the wallet battle is intensifying and reward/discount program is necessary to retain engagement.

PayPal (PYPL) announced that it is acquiring Honey Science, an online rewards company that keeps users informed of discounts in partner merchants and automatically applies coupons for the users at checkout, for $4b in cash. PYPL expects this acquisition to be non-GAAP EPS accretive to FY2021 earnings and the transaction to be closed in 1Q20 complete to regulatory approval.

The Bottom Line

PYPL’s acquisition of Honey underscores two key trends shaping up in the US payment space.

First, the wallet battle is intensifying due to the growth of Apple Pay (AAPL), Google Pay (GOOGL) (see: PayPal: It Only Gets Tougher) and the recently introduced Facebook Pay (FB) (see: Facebook Pay: Late In The Game). The wallet has limited differentiation without merchant and consumer penetration. PYPL has been a leader in both segments but such leadership is dwindling as it faces AAPL that could easily scale Apple Pay and Apple Card penetration within its large iPhone install base and FB that could potentially scale simply by its large active user base. Adding on Honey could allow PYPL to gain incremental merchant and user penetration while that PYPL may not already have.

Second, the reward system is becoming a key selling point to drive user engagement for the digital wallet providers similar to how credit card issuers look to drive adoption. Honey’s expertise in digital coupons could increase the stickiness of the PYPL app as PYPL users look for or to be notified of deals across Honey’s merchant partners. Although this sounds plausible in theory, we caution that PYPL and Honey need to scale their merchant partners significantly to drive engagement.

Stretched Valuation for a Coupon Platform

Honey is best known for its browser extension that aggregates and applies online coupons for consumers across its partner sites. The company was founded in 2012 and currently works with 30,000 online retailers and 17m monthly active users.

Revenue is generated from a commission rate based on the user’s transaction on the partner site. At the end of 2018, Honey generated $100m in revenue, implying that the acquisition price is based on 40x 2018 sales. Assuming Honey doubles its revenue in 2019, we are still looking at 20x sales which is quite aggressive in our view.

Honey’s web and mobile applications find and apply savings across its 30k merchants and offer price tracking tools to maintain consumer engagement. The company also has a mobile app that allows consumers to browse, discover and purchase from a variety of retailers through a unified checkout experience. Some of the key merchants that Honey partners with include AliExpress, Walmart, Macy’s and Etsy.

Source: PYPL

Wallet battle is intensifying

The digital wallet battle is intensifying in the US with the gradual acceptance of Apple Pay, Google Wallet, and PYPL in both online and offline merchants. According to eMarketer, the number of proximity mobile payment users in the US is expected to reach 67m by 2020 and 75m by 2022.

In addition to the internet incumbents, the brand-specific wallet has also gained solid traction most notably with the Starbucks app, which partially responsible for nurturing a cashless society in the US.

Digital wallet has its strategic value as a traffic enabler in which it is the first fintech interaction point with the user to increase user loyalty and stickiness. Once the user is accustomed to using a particular mobile wallet, the wallet provider can subsequently cross-sell other higher-margin products such as consumer lending, wealth management, and even insurance. However, getting the first step (ie. Leveraging wallet to draw and retain traffic) is extremely difficult as the proliferation of digital wallets is also gradually resulted in little differentiation of between the wallets in that almost all wallets allow users to conduct credit card payments or pay with their wallet balance. In order to differentiate, a superior reward program is a key selling point and a driving force behind consumer adoption.

Rewards Becoming Crucial to Driving Consumer and Merchant Engagement

A reward system is becoming increasingly important for both the consumers and the merchants to drive engagement.

On the consumer side, Honey allows PYPL to improve its value proposition by adding product discovery, price tracking, and discounts to its overall experience. The higher engagement could also result in an increase in sales and better conversion.

On the merchant side, PYPL could allow merchants to reach their customers beyond the checkout point by offering price and product discovery to draw the consumers onto the merchants’ platform.

Source: PYPL

Although this sounds logical in theory, we are surprised by the lack of details on how Honey can be integrated into PYPL. We also question the competitive moat behind a digital wallet that offers online coupons given that historically the attractions behind any digital wallet or credit card are the points rewards or cashback that are the key selling points.

Notably, Apple Card is integrated with Apple Pay and offers 3% cashback on major merchants such as Uber, Walgreens, and T-Mobile. Starbucks offer two stars for every dollar spent that can be redeemed for free food and beverage.

Although there are still uncertainties around PYPL-Honey integration, what is certain is the competitive dynamic is forcing PYPL to become aggressive in M&A to retain merchants and users as AAPL and GOOGL expand their consumption settings.

We remain bearish on PYPL (see: PayPal: Curb Your Enthusiasm) as we believe that the 2020 outlook is more important and it is becoming increasingly bleak given the eBay (EBAY) separation, looming Brexit, unclear monetization potential behind Venmo and the larger risk associated with PYPL’s position as a wallet player given the growing competitive risk from Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOGL). We reiterate our bearish view on the stock and our $85 target. We believe that the long-term risks are difficult to ignore despite the positive outcomes in the near-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.