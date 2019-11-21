USD/CAD Forecast: Short-Term Upside Potential To 1.3380

For now, one would be wise to watch and wait, to see how the price reacts at the top of this trading range (if it indeed reaches this area, of around 1.3380).

However, a failure to find support above the current daily trading range, or a lack of confirmation in the bond market, might indicate a 'short' opportunity.

Long-term price action in the U.S. dollar versus the Canadian dollar has compressed over recent years. As we can see from the chart below, which uses monthly candlesticks, the price of the USD/CAD pair is tightening up within a smaller and smaller range (the red lines have been added for illustration).

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to subsequent candlestick charts presented herein.)

Judging by this chart, we should anticipate the potential for a significant change of direction in the USD/CAD pair once the market chooses to become more decisive. The fundamental context is relevant as ever here; as you can see below, the current base rates of the U.S. Federal Reserve ("the Fed") and the Bank of Canada (the BOC) are both 1.75%.

(Table source: Investing.com Central Banks.)

Also as shown in the table, you can see that the last change by the Fed was a negative change (i.e. a reduction) in the interest rate in October 2019, while the Bank of Canada increased rates back in October 2018. Given the closeness of the two countries' central bank rates, and the correlations between the performances of these two countries' economies, it makes sense that the exchange rate should be quite stable at this time.

This 'wedge' pattern identified in the first chart above is significant as foreign exchange markets are typically driven by long-term trends, and as such any significant break out of this range could be viewed as the beginning of a longer-term trade opportunity (either on the long or short side). However, we must also look beyond the charts to the economic performances of these two countries.

While they may correlate, a clear and/or growing divergence in growth, inflation, unemployment, or purchasing managers' indices (to name several factors) will be important to gauge the likelihood of future interest rate divergences.

Most metrics are fairly stable across the board for these two countries, although the stronger growth seen in the U.S. (1.9% in Q3 2019), as compared to that seen in Canada (less than 1% in Q2 2019), would indicate greater interest rate easing potential in Canada (over the long term) versus the U.S. Perhaps our bias should be on the long side than the short side for this reason, going forward.

If we look at weekly candlesticks (looking nearer term), and carrying over the red lines used in the first chart above, we might judge that there is some near-term upside potential still to go for USD/CAD. Some more upside would take USD/CAD to the upper trend line, if the pattern holds, however an experienced trader would generally advise to not trade by trend lines (at least, certainly not using trend lines alone).

If we proceed to daily candlesticks, a shorter-term trading range emerges, which this author has illustrated with the shaded area in the chart below. The price range spans from around 1.3015 to about 1.3380.

As you can see, after establishing the range from July 2019 to early September 2019, the price attempted to drop to the bottom of the range in late October 2019 but failed to find its way down further. Price then jumped, most recently bouncing off the midpoint of this trading range, and now appears to be heading towards the top of the range.

Previously, we might contend that the failure to find the bottom of the trading range was due to the long-term price compression pattern taking hold. If this pattern continues, price may find an easier time finding its way to the top of the range instead. Therefore, further upside in the short term can probably be expected. Nevertheless, at the top of this range (around 1.3380) we should expect to see price to struggle.

A breakout above 1.3380 would be a surprise event. If price was able to break out and find support at 1.3380 from above, we might then have a longer-term trade opportunity on the upside (i.e. an opportunity to go long).

Yields are also important however. The interest rate spread, which we can infer from the bond yields of the countries in question (in this case the yields on U.S. one-year treasuries and Canadian one-year bonds), enable us to gauge the carrying value of a currency trade. The stronger the spread, the stronger the prospects of the underlying currency pair (i.e. the spread and the spot price of the currency pair should correlate).

Unfortunately for USD/CAD, the interest rate spread appears to be quite muted. The recent rise in the price of USD/CAD to the upper area of the trading range is not being confirmed by the interest rate spread. (The interest rate spread is shown in the chart below with the blue line, which is set against the second, far-right y-axis.)

In this case then, the base case is that price will approach the upper area of this trading range (possibly hitting 1.3380) before heading back downward. It may be worthwhile shorting USD/CAD as it hits 1.3380 (if it indeed does), however patience is a virtue. As was the case in late May and early June of 2019, the price tends to jump over several days at the peaks of what appears to be a prevailing trend of price compression.

In summary, to maximize one's reward:risk ratio, it might be wise to watch and wait USD/CAD for now. Once the daily trading range's upper level is found (or broken), we should then watch either for a breakout opportunity or a short opportunity. The key will be whether price breaks out of the trend, confirmed by the interest rate spread, before finding support above 1.3380, or whether price is rejected and/or the interest rate spread trails down further.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.