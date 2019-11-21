Everbridge: Wall Street Is Impressed, I'm Not So

I see the stock fairly valued, based on a comparison with some peers of its same growth cohort, along with billings and deferred revenue weakness.

(Source)

Starting this month, Everbridge (EVBG) reported its financial results for Q3 2019, propelling its stock price almost 20% between the after-hours of Nov 4 and the closing bell of Nov 5, in a context of uncertainty and bearish sentiment around SaaS and other growth stocks, which seems to get better.

Revenues and EPS beat expectations, with $52.55 million and -$0.39 per share, respectively. Analyst estimates were $51.47 million for revenues and -$0.42 for EPS. The revenue growth was 35%, the same as that of the previous quarter.

Bear in mind that there was deceleration in 1Q19 and 2Q19 along with weakness in the growth rates of deferred revenue and billings.

During the quarter, EVBG closed an important deal with California, and finished the acquisition of NC4. The company showed no clear path to profitability, but at least, continued to have positive free cash flow, with a refreshing margin of 20% for the quarter. It also showed signs of deceleration in its rate of customer growth, while its net retention rate was still above 110%.

Quarterly Details & Analysis

The revenue for the quarter was $52.55 million, which now includes the contribution from the NC4 acquisition, and represents a growth of 35% Y/Y over the $38.9 million in revenue during Q3 2018. At first sight, this growth is compelling, and may justify why the stock skyrocketed almost 20% on the earnings release. I don't know many SaaS stocks with such a stable rate of revenue growth.

(Author with SEC filings)

But, looking beyond the façade, I see some warning signs: Deferred revenue and Calculated billings.

The charts below contain the readings of these two metrics, and their respective Y/Y growth rates:

(Author with SEC filings)

(Author with SEC filings)

Over the most recent quarters, these metrics have been going nowhere. Especially billings, which since 2Q18, have been going up and down without a certain direction. The funny part is that revenue has been growing at 35-40% during such a time.

Generally, the performance of these metrics as a whole, is a leading indicator of future revenue growth. When the trend of revenue outperforms either billings or deferred revenue during some periods (as in this case), it is likely to underperform in future periods.

As you may have noticed in those charts, there was a breakout in these two metrics during the quarter. And the reason is simple, a large deal with the State of California and the NC4 acquisition. Only the five-year contract (with an option to extend to 10 years) with California will report $5 million per year in recurring revenue, and those 5 million are charged upfront, directly to the deferred revenue item of the balance sheet. Also, the revenue contribution from NC4 was around $2 million for the quarter.

For those unfamiliar with it, NC4 provides threat intelligence software. With this addition, EVBG now self-acclaims the "… industry's only end-to-end critical event management and threat assessment platform to keep people safe and business operations running." (Earnings Release)

So, without this extra help, the revenue would be growing under 30%, pulling down the stock price. It would be reasonable to expect growth rates to go under 30% in late 2020. But if the company is able to up-sell or cross-sell solutions between acquired and former customers, the story would be different. Bear in mind that EVBG targets a TAM of +$41 billion worldwide for the year 2020, and with current growth rates, it only holds a 0.5% share of it.

Going further with financials, the gross profit was $36.1 million during the quarter, representing a margin of 68.7%, which is ~100 bps down Q/Q, but an improvement of 30 bps on a Y/Y basis.

The management is doing its job with expenditures as S&M and R&D margins are down Y/Y and Q/Q, but still the G&A margin is up ~700 bps Y/Y and 400 bps Q/Q. The company seems to be growing the organization by sacrificing revenue growth and product spending, that is not what you want as a shareholder.

This fact made EVBG to incur an operating loss of $12.1 million (non-GAAP $0.7 million), compared with a loss of $7.2 million (-$1.8 million) in Q3 2018. Although this $12.1 million operating loss represents a wider margin than those of Q3 2018, I expect the operating loss margin for the full year to be smaller than in 2018, by about 300-400 bps.

Is there a path to profitability after two years of growing operating loss margins? We'll have to see what direction the company takes in 2020. Although, it is free cash flow positive at least ($9.9 million for the quarter with a ~20% margin).

Net loss per share was $0.39 ($0.04 non-GAAP), compared with a loss of $0.29 ($0.10 non-GAAP) in Q3 2018.

During the quarter, EVBG added 184 net new enterprise customers (including 30 from NC4), and now serves 4,851 customers, which represents a 13.7% growth from the 4,267 it had in Q3 2018. Customer growth is decelerating from prior periods, forcing the company to increase its retention rate (more cross-selling and up-selling activity) if it is to match current revenue growth in future periods.

The company didn't report exact net and gross retention figures, but it mentioned on the earnings call, that the net retention figure is still above 110%, an average score to my eyes, and the gross retention figure is still ~95%, which is a respectable number, and both are usual for EVBG. Nothing to cheer about. Start worrying when they go below those levels.

Valuation Update

Comparing with other SaaS stocks with similar growth rates, EVBG looks like it deserves its current valuation.

The chart below shows the growth rates of some peers of EVBG:

(YCharts)

Which one of these would you value the most? One thing is certain, in an environment of growth deceleration across the SaaS space, EVBG and RingCentral (RNG) should be the favorites of this group as they found a way to keep or accelerate their rates, showing their strength in execution.

Tenable (TENB) had yet another quarter of deceleration, along with Rapid7 (RPD), which recovered from its low rates of 2018, but is back to deceleration mode. Pluralsight (PS) was the most affected in its last quarter, decelerating from +41% to ~34%, or 7 points.

As expected, a comparison using a forward EV/Revenue rate, just reflects these facts. Although RNG would be trading closer to 12x, if it weren't for the juicy partnership with Avaya (OTC:AVYA). RNG and EVBG are in the lead with a range of 14x-16x forward revenues, while the rest are quite below with a tight range of 7x-8x. Overall, the group is trading in the 7x-16x range.

(YCharts)

EVBG is on the expensive side of its growth cohort, surpassed only by RNG, whose price is full of positive expectations for the marriage with AVYA. Bulls may argue that EVBG's leadership in the critical events management market and the breadth of its offerings, deserve a premium. And I also recognize the impressive stock performance since going public. See for yourself in the chart below:

(Author)

But the recent billings trend and the fact that Mr. Market has been ignoring this for a while, keep me cautious on this name. I forecast that in the next quarters, EVBG will experience a deterioration in the growth rates of deferred revenue and billings. Also, keep in mind that the breakouts in both figures during this quarter were due to the California deal and the NC4 acquisition.

I must say that I would like to be bullish on EVBG because of its stable growth rates and its stellar stock performance over the past, but I'll pass for now and will give it a NEUTRAL rating.

I'll finish by saying that I'm not bearish on EVBG just because of the significance that the California deal could have on the competitive position of EVBG going forward, alongside the momentum that Cloud names are gaining lately.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.