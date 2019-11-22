Walgreens Boots Alliance: Fade The Buyout-Driven Rally

The financial case does not seem compelling; achieving a 20+% IRR would require operational upside over and above the current $1.8 billion restructuring drive.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) has traded up in recent weeks on buyout hopes - shares have risen ~12% over the past month. I'm not quite sure the math makes sense, however, and coupled with the unattractive pharmacy business economics, I remain quite skeptical that a transaction of this size and complexity will go through. This is, after all, a mature business with few growth levers (consensus' ~3% sales growth seems optimistic enough), while opex reduction levers have already been exploited and likely accounted for in shares (note WBA is already working toward $1.8 billion in cost savings). Unless a strategic buyer steps in, I see little scope for value creation here outside of synergies and expect the deal premium to eventually dissipate.

Rationalizing a Deal

Speculation around a potential deal was first sparked when Reuters reported WBA's preliminary discussions with sponsors about a potential buyout. From the article:

"A leveraged buyout of Walgreens would likely require participation of several private equity firms, each writing large checks, at a time when many of them have lost their appetite for teaming together on so-called club deals. Many of those takeovers were completed during a boom preceding the 2008 financial crisis and subsequently struggled or collapsed."

In addition to requiring participation from multiple financial sponsors, other options to "assist" the deal include a rollover of CEO Pessina’s stake (16%) or divestitures (WBA holds a 27% stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp).

On paper, WBA screen well as an LBO candidate, with its debt capacity, steady cash flows, and depressed valuations.

Data by YCharts

However, the retail pharmacy backdrop is particularly challenging as omnichannel competition and continued reimbursement pressure represent meaningful headwinds. The cost aspect is also material - while a textbook PE transaction would likely focus on driving cost out to boost EBITDA, the cost reduction theme has been an ongoing one at the company for years now (current cost savings target stands at $1.8B by 2022) and there simply does not seem to be many levers for value creation.

Graphic Source: Q4 Presentation

On the plus side, there is balance sheet flexibility as leverage is manageable (~4.6x FY19 net debt/adj EBITDA) and there is plenty of interest cover (~4.0x based on FY19 adj EBITDA). The covenants (specified in the 10-K) also allow for PE to layer on additional leverage. Other "low-hanging fruits" include asset sales or to engage in new partnerships to better utilize the WBA store footprint. At the minimum, a take-private would shield management from public market demands while it effects a turnaround before the sponsors potentially exit via a re-listing down the lines.

Flexing an LBO Scenario

I've made the following broad assumptions for my LBO scenario: 1) WBA takes on an additional turn of leverage for the LBO (~6.0x from the ~4.6x in FY19), 2) an ~6% cost of debt (premium to WBA’s current debt financing cost), 3) flat EBITDA growth, and 4) 8.6x exit EV/EBITDA multiple in 2024 (in line with current fwd EV/EBITDA). Under these assumptions, an ~$65 offer would drive an ~11% IRR.

IRR 2019 2024 Cash paid out for equity -23,462 - Sale proceeds - 68,596 (Debt)/cash - -28,295 Cash flow to equity -23,462 40,301 IRR 11.4%

Source: Author Est

A divestiture of the ABC stake (assumed at current price level) would theoretically add ~2%pts to the IRR, bringing returns up to ~14%.

IRR 2019 2024 Cash paid out for equity -23,462 - Sale proceeds - 68,596 (Debt)/cash - -23,398 Cash flow to equity -23,462 45,198 IRR 14.0%

Source: Author Est

It is also important to consider the execution risk associated with a transaction of this size - based on the above assumptions, the deal would require a massive $50 billion of debt and $23 billion in equity contributions.

EV 74,378 Net debt 50,916 Implied equity stub 23,462 Equity stub as a % of EV 31.5%

Source: Author Est

Reducing the leverage to 5.0x, on the other hand, would reduce the debt financing burden, but would also dilute returns to ~10%.

A 20+% IRR case would hinge on additional cost savings (net of restructuring costs), which seems challenging in the face of secular headwinds such as the reimbursement pressures, and the existing commitment to a >$1.8 billion restructuring effort. Considering a successful LBO case would depend on operational upside, I struggle to see a convincing case for a take-private to actually go through.

That is not to say a transaction is out of the question - CEO Stefano Pessina, with KKR, executed the take-private of Alliance Boots back in 2007. KKR was also involved in the subsequent Walgreens merger, which provides valuable context to recent reports that KKR has formally proposed a $71/share bid. This time around, the operational levers will prove much more challenging - back in 2007, the industry backdrop was much healthier with the likes of CVS posting 10% YoY same-store sales. By comparison, Walgreens' FY19 retail comps have been a drag (down 2.4%), while the US retail pharmacy segment posted a 5.0% operating margin (down 0.9%pts YoY).

Grpahic Source: Q4 Presentation

Conclusion

In a highly optimistic LBO scenario, a WBA buyout could make sense, but the sheer complexity and size of the deal (in theory, a WBA take-private would be the largest ever buyout), as well as the need for operational upside makes a potential buyout considerably risky, in my view. Furthermore, the LBO case hinges upon far too many assumptions, one of which is an improving (or similar) market environment to command a similar exit multiple, which may be a big reach considering the prevailing industry headwinds. Unless a strategic buyer steps in, the deal premium seems unwarranted to me, and I expect shares to eventually de-rate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.