Accenture: Expect Double-Digit Top Line Growth During The Quarter

Basic Business / Product Analysis:

Accenture is an IT Services company that provides services in strategy, consulting, digital, technology, and operations segments. The company has a revenue base of about $40 billion, with more than 470,000 employees] serving clients in more than 200 cities in 120 countries. ACN focuses on an "as-a-service" model of service delivery, which includes business process outsourcing, cloud services, managed operations, security, and infrastructure services. Accenture works with more than 90 clients out total 100 current clients of the Fortune Global, though in recent years the company has been reaching out to smaller and “niche”-focused clients.

Valuation:

Per our industry-wide analysis and Accenture’s favorable fundamentals, and given the company’s strong top-line growth, we believe that ACN shares merit ~29x P/E multiple on 2019 earnings. When we apply it to our 2019 EPS estimate of $8.49, we get the target price of $246. We note that this P/E multiple is contingent on the S&P multiple of ~18x, and may expand/contract together with the multiple.

What to Expect from ACN's Report:

Accenture will report quarterly earnings in December in what will mark a remarkable calendar year 2019, when core industry trends came to fruition, despite fears of recession that were prevalent early in the year. Out of the company’s five verticals (discussed in detail below), we see Financial Services, CMT and Health & Public Services all posting double-digit growth. Resources and Consumer, meanwhile should grow in single digits, but remain positive nonetheless. Overall, Accenture remains on firm footing, representing approximately 3%-3.5% of total market share in the IT Services space, capable of approximately $500-$1 billion in annual acquisitions, as well as capital return in the 1-2% range. We reiterate our firm Buy conviction in ACN shares.

Financial Services: We long maintained that Accenture’s Financial Services vertical is mainly about bulge bracket firms and various next-gen technology initiatives these clients sign up for. While money management and insurance firms cumulatively make up about 40% of the top line, banks are still at more than half. We note that 13%-14% Y/Y growth should be sustainable in the fourth quarter, largely driven by 1) traditional IT Services work; 2) cloud and mobile initiatives; and 3) business process outsourcing. We note that within Financial Services vertical margins are also better for banks than they are for insurance or money management players. While we expect an average bulge-bracket player to continue retaining about 6-8 IT Services vendors (in other words, Accenture is likely competing with companies, like IBM, Cognizant, and Capgemini), we still believe that most projects remained intact for ACN in the fourth quarter, positioning it well for 2020.

CMT (Communications, Media, and Technology): Media sub-segment continues to outperform everyone else in this vertical, contributing as much as 18% Y/Y revenue growth during the quarter and easily offsetting any pressure points that communications and technology clients likely posed. We estimate that CMT grew about 16% during the quarter, with cloud projects remaining key to this traction. It is our understanding that cost-wise there may be incremental SG&A expenses around in-house technology work, but we expect them to be offset by Health & Public Service vertical.

Health & Public Services: Within healthcare side, we see growth around 11% Y/Y, driven about equally by pharmaceutical and payer engagements, albeit patent cliff may somewhat kick in during 2020 and be a negative headwind for pharma; we expect more update on this during the call. Within Public Services, we don’t anticipate any new contracts or incremental work for existing contracts: we believe that growth has been fairly steady in low-mid teens for this sub-segment. Much has been rumored about Pentagon’s recent contract to Microsoft: whether or not Accenture could be an indirect beneficiary on the IT side. Should that materialize, it will not happen until 2021-22, but we should not speculate at this point.

Resources: The growth of this vertical has accelerated throughout recent several quarters, but still remains at mid-single digits, with our model predicting 6.7% Y/Y during the fourth quarter. We believe that oil prices have reached a certain equilibrium during the second half of the year; further, we expect any hit from the bombing of Saudi Arabia plants to be marginal (no more than $20-$25 MM in revenue). At the same time, pressures around natural gas remain real and are likely to keep the Resources revenue in the single digits throughout 2020.

Consumer: Finally, the consumer revenue is seeing some deceleration, as retailers in the US and Europe are demonstrating less demand in 2019 on a Y/Y basis, which leads to fewer consulting and outsourcing engagements. Most pressures come from the legacy IT engagements (definitely some scaling back in France and Great Britain), albeit we’ve seen some softness around cloud work as well. We estimate roughly 3-4% Y/Y for this vertical during the quarter, which should see 150-200 bps improvement in 2020.

Risks to Our Thesis:

We see the following three core risks to our long Accenture thesis.

Pricing Wars:

While Accenture strives to make the pricing structure attractive to its core clients and, henceforth, attract greater business, we see a number of Indian players, such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy, and Wipro, potentially lowering prices in the foreseeable future. In addition, there are smaller players that are threatening Accenture in Europe, such as Epam and Luxoft.

2. Too Much European Exposure:

Europe makes up about 45% of Accenture’s total revenues. With economy in Europe slowing down, we may see demand on some European contracts pressured. At present, none of Accenture’s clients voiced concerns regarding the slowing economy; yet, we know from the previous European slowdown in 2012 that IT services pressures can be sudden and very impactful.

3. Legislative Uncertainty:

The company heavily relies on H1-B and L-1 visas; over the last several years Congress attempts to heavily regulate the number of visa works each company can hire. Should the H1-B and L-1 visas become even more limited, there could be a negative 40-60 bps negative impact to Accenture’s margin.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.