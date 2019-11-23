Retirement: Earn High Income With Less Risk

To answer these questions, we discuss three income strategies. When combined, they exhibit the SWAN ("sleep well at night") characteristics that can preserve and grow capital while providing a decent income.

The bull market is in its 11th year and is still making new all-time highs. But conservative investors have to wonder if they are prepared for the eventual downturn?

The era of 5%-6% guaranteed and safe income from instruments like bank CDs is long gone. Now, they don’t even meet the rate of inflation.

If you've just retired or about to retire and wondered where can you earn a decent income while preserving your capital? Please read on.

For retirees or near retirees (people aged over 55 but not retired yet), one of the major challenges is finding a sustainable income stream. Only 15 years ago, you could earn 5%-6% safe and guaranteed income from instruments like bank CDs with literally no risk. But that era is over and probably not going to come back any time soon. With the Fed cutting short-term interest rates once again, bank-deposit rates will only head south once again. In fact, at current interest rates, bank deposits barely protect you from inflation. So, after taking inflation into account, there's really no income left to spend.

Sure, the low interest rates are good for borrowers and businesses and should provide some boost to the economy but not so much for savers. The low rates regime is one reason that investors have piled into the risk assets in the last decade in search of income. That has made income or dividend-paying securities expensive. Sure, there are many other securities or funds out there that promise high yields, but many of those are simply minefields and fall short on the safety of capital.

Should Retirees Just Invest in Broad Indexes?

So, should the retirees simply invest in the stock market using broad indexes? Sure, if you have large assets exceeding at least $2 million or more, maybe investing in broad indexes can be a reasonably safe bet. With assets exceeding $2 million, you could safely draw 3% (2% dividend plus 1% extra withdrawal) and still grow the assets over the long term.

But for the vast majority of retirees who have a much smaller amount of savings/assets, broad indexes simply do not provide sufficient income. The S&P 500 currently yields less than 1.85%. Moreover, we are late in the cycle, and in spite of the market breaking new all-time highs, there's still plenty to worry about. The volatility has picked up starting last year and still too high for comfort. The trade disputes are far from being resolved, and the market has taken a highly optimistic view so far, and any disappointment on that front can cause serious fallout.

Recent retirees or near retirees are most vulnerable to the market's big drops or corrections. It can especially be devastating to those who are in a withdrawal phase and not in a position to add new money. But, at the same time, retirees don’t have the luxury of sitting on cash for too long since they need income to live on. That’s why they need a well thought out, multi-pronged strategy to deal with any kind of markets, be it a bull market, a bear market, or a sideways market.

You just retired, now what?

Let's say you are 62-years-old, and you saved diligently within your 401K. As a result, you have $1 million in total savings. Since a vast majority of your funds are invested in mutual funds inside your 401k account, it generates very little income. Where do you go from here? In another scenario, you may have been invested in a bunch of ETFs and some individual stocks, but you do not know when to sell to withdraw income. In a nutshell, you have no clear strategy. At the same time, you have no downside protection.

What you need is a clear strategy with definite goals, and one that meets your income needs, and most importantly, provides for downside protection based on your risk tolerance.

For retirees or conservative investors, there are three goals that we can clearly define:

First and foremost, retirees need income. But income should not mean the return of your own capital. The traditional ways to generate a decent income from CDs or bank deposits are long gone. Another method that has been pushed by many financial advisors, of withdrawing 4% from your stock portfolio by selling shares every year, is too unreliable and is full of risks and pitfalls. Instead, we advocate a method that generates at least 5% income so that there is no need to sell shares every year and at times, just at the very bottom of the market. Not only is such a system superior for the long term, but it will also help you sleep well at night.

We want to avoid any serious bear markets and the huge drawdowns that come with it, at all costs. In a worst-case scenario like seen in 2008-2009, when the S&P 500 nosedived 57% from top to bottom, we want to see a maximum drawdown of 15%-25%. Essentially, we want downside protection. For recent retirees, there's nothing more harmful than a 50% drawdown, and we must protect against it.

Even retirees need a decent long-term return on their investment capital. Why? Because retirements can be 20-40 years long and unless you have a huge portfolio, you need decent long-term returns to ensure that you don’t outlive your money. This is the reason we want to take part in a bull market scenario to be able to get reasonable growth for the long-term health of our portfolio and investments.

There are many strategies that meet one of the above goals but fall short on others. For example, any high income strategy would meet the income needs comfortably but would provide no downside protection in case of a serious bear market. A plain DGI strategy that invests in blue-chip stocks would provide decent long-term returns but would again fall short both on downside protection and sufficient income. These are some of the reasons why we are a big fan of the multi-pronged or multi-basket approach, each basket with a unique strategy and goals. In this article, we will discuss three different strategies with unique goals, distinct risk levels, and income targets. However, when these three strategies are combined, they can provide 5%-6% income with market-matching or higher long-term returns, while at the same time providing safety and preservation of capital.

Three Basket Portfolio Structure

We admit this strategy is not for everyone. There are folks who either don’t have sufficient time or interest in studying individual stocks or do the necessary legwork to follow a multi-pronged strategy. And that's OK. Such investors are best served by investing in three or four broad market indexes, including some bond funds.

So, the strategy that we describe below will involve setting up three different portfolios. It also will require some ongoing management. However, in our opinion, the benefits of a multi-pronged and diversified bucket system definitely outweigh the time and effort required. The table below shows how we will structure an overall portfolio of $1 million divided into three sub portfolios. In addition, conservative investors also should have a cash bucket.

Bucket/Portfolio Portfolio Initial Amount Total Return targets Target Income Effort level 1. DGI Portfolio $350,000 (35% of total) 10% Dividend Income 4 - 4.5% =$15,000 Initial setup, thereafter minimal 2. High Income Portfolio $250,000 (25% of total) 10% Distribution/ Income 7.25% =$18,125 Effort based on the type of strategy you choose. 3. Risk-Adjusted Rotation Portfolio $300,000 (30% of total) 12% Withdrawals 6% =$18,000 Minimal effort on a monthly basis. 4. Cash/CDs/Money-market 100,000 (10% of the total) 2.5% Income 2.5% =$2,500 Insignificant TOTAL (from Investments) $1,000,000 10.0% (average) Yearly Income = $53,625 (5.4% average) 5. Social Security (similar to Annuity income) - $36,000 (average for a couple) Total disposable income ~$90,000 a year (approx.)

If you are a retiree and depend on the income generated by this portfolio, assuming an investment capital of $1 million, you would generate an annual income of roughly $54,000. Add Social Security benefits of roughly $36,000 for a couple, and this would be a total of $90,000 a year, which is a very decent amount for a couple to retire comfortably in most places. Everyone’s needs are different, but these are just rough estimates for most common situations.

Let’s say you were one of those who started late in the savings and investing, and you have a smaller amount of retirement capital, say $750,000. It would generate an income of $40,000. After adding $36,000 yearly income from social security for a couple, the total disposable income would become $76,000, still a very decent amount that can go quite far in most places in the US. However, these assumptions will vary from person to person. One size does not fit all. You also need to look very carefully at your spending needs and other sources of income like social security and/or pension, etc.

Bucket/Strategy 1: DGI

So, why DGI? DGI (or Dividend-Growth Investing) means we invest in companies that grow their dividends year after year. Here, in the context of for retirees, DGI also should mean investing in relatively large, blue-chip companies that have increased their dividends at least for the last 10 years, preferably 20-25 years. Retirees should mix companies with a high rate of dividend payouts with companies that may have low current payout but have a very high rate of dividend growth.

This is our core or foundation bucket, made up of solid, blue-chip-dividend paying and dividend-growing companies. How many stocks should we have in this bucket? It depends on your personal situation, preference, and portfolio size. But we think, for most people, anything between 20 and 30 companies, with an average portfolio yield of roughly 4.0%, should be appropriate. All of the companies should be dividend paying and have substantial dividend growth history and should represent a wide spectrum of various sectors and industry segments. For this article, we will select 20 such companies. The below list has been selected mainly with retirees in mind, especially those who are in the "withdrawal" phase. If you are younger and still in the accumulation phase, it will be better to replace some of the high yielders with companies with prospects of a high rate of dividend growth.

List of 20 DGI stocks:

Stock Symbol Company Name Industry Dollar Amt. Yield (11/18 /2019) Div. Amt. LMT Lockheed Martin (LMT) Aerospace/Defense $17,500 2.44% $427 PEP PepsiCo (PEP) Beverages $17,500 2.87% $502 CLX The Clorox Company (CLX) Consumer Goods $17,500 2.98% $522 UL Unilever (UL) Consumer Staples $17,500 3.06% $536 ET Energy Transfer LP (ET) Energy - Partnership $17,500 10.50% $1,838 XOM Exxon Mobil (XOM) Energy Major $17,500 5.03% $880 VLO Valero Energy Corp (VLO) Energy/Refinery $17,500 3.58% $627 WFC Wells Fargo (WFC) Finance/ Banking $17,500 3.79% $663 PRU Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) Finance/ Insurance $17,500 4.27% $747 ABBV AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Healthcare/Biotech $17,500 5.33% $933 JNJ Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Healthcare/Drugs $17,500 2.82% $494 MMM 3M Company (MMM) Industrial $17,500 3.35% $586 DWX S&P International ETF (DWX) Int'l Dividend ETF $17,500 4.22% $739 PFF iShares US Preferred ETF (PFF) Preferred ETF $17,500 5.56% $973 WBA Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Retail/Pharmaceutical $17,500 2.94% $515 MSFT Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Technology/ Software $17,500 1.36% $238 T AT&T (T) Telecom $17,500 5.16% $903 VZ Verizon (VZ) Telecom $17,500 4.13% $723 MO Altria Group (MO) Tobacco $17,500 7.00% $1,225 D Dominion Energy, Inc (D) Utility $17,500 4.47% $782 TOTAL/ AVERAGE $350,000 4.24% $14,851

Bucket/Strategy 2: High Income Bucket

High-Income CEFs:

The main purpose of this bucket/portfolio is to provide high income.

We will invest in mainly three types of securities:

CEFs (Closed-End Funds)

BDCs (Business Development Companies)

REITs (Real-Estate Investment Trusts)

CEFs:

Some folks believe buying these securities only when they are selling at discounts and selling when they are at a premium. This is not a bad concept, but it involves constant trading and being at the top of your investments, generally monitoring them regularly. However, there's an alternative as well. You select 10-12 top-quality funds from different asset classes and invest in them over time. We have followed this method in our "8% Income CEF portfolio" with a great deal of success.

Let’s assume you invest in them over 4-8 installments. Each time we will invest only 15%-25% of the total amount (earmarked for this bucket). Each installment can be invested with a gap of a quarter or six months, depending on the individual's situation and risk profile.

For the sake of illustration, here is a sample/example:

First Investment in July 2019 - 25% of this bucket capital

Second Investment in October 2019 - 25% of this bucket capital

Third Investment in January 2020 - 25% of this bucket capital

Fourth Investment in April 2020 - 25% of this bucket capital.

We are listing below various types of CEFs with some of the top funds under each category.

Municipal Income (examples: BBN, GBAB, NBB)

Preferred Income (examples: PDT, FFC, HPI, PFD, FLC, PFO)

Real Estate Income (examples: RQI, RNP, PGZ, RFI, JRS, JRI)

Utility and/or Infrastructure (examples: UTG, DNP, UTF, ERH)

Bond or Mortgage-Backed Securities ( DMO, PCM, JLS, JMT, PCI)

Options Income ( QQQX, EOS, ETV, EOI, JCE)

Healthcare Equity CEFs: (examples: (HQH), (HQL), (BME) )

Technology Equity CEFs: (examples: (STK), (BST) )

Please note the majority of the CEFs use some amount of leverage, usually between 20% and 40%. This leverage helps them generate higher levels of income compared to other investments. However, leverage can work both ways, and that's why these investments are considered riskier than, say, a DGI stock. But we see no reason to worry, as this is our income bucket, and as long as the income is preserved, the rest will take care of itself in the long run. Moreover, our back-testing models indicate that this portfolio is no riskier than the overall market, at least on a long-term basis. Our prior work on this can be seen in our other articles, which provide evidence of the robustness of such a portfolio. If you are interested in a broader CEF portfolio with an over five-year track record, here is the link to our 8% Income Portfolio.

BDCs:

These are companies that provide funding to small or medium businesses. Usually, these are businesses that cannot easily qualify or get funding from the more traditional banks. BDCs can provide funding in the form of equity, debt, or hybrid financial instruments. A BDC needs to distribute at least 90% of its profits to shareholders - hence, they can generally provide very high yields in the range of 8%-12%.

Conservative investors should invest in only the top of the class BDCs. We would consider a few of them among the best as listed below:

REITs/mREITS:

Real Estate Investment Trusts need no introduction. But readers need to be aware of the distinction between equity REITs and mortgage REITs. We will consider a few from these.

(O)

(NNN)

(OHI)

(VTR)

(STOR)

(IRM)

(NLY) - mREIT

(NRZ) - mREIT

High-Income Portfolio (as selected from above securities):

Ticker Invested Rate Dividend Amt. Category CEFs (BBN) 17,500 5.73% 1,003 Municipal (UTG) 17,500 5.92% 1,036 Utility (UTF) 17,500 6.97% 1,220 Infrastructure (QQQX) 17,500 6.54% 1,145 Equity/Options (RNP) 17,500 6.25% 1,094 Real Estate (FPF) 17,500 6.60% 1,155 Preferred (PCM) 17,500 8.43% 1,475 Bond/Mortgage (PCI) 17,500 8.44% 1,477 Bonds/Convertible (STK) 17,500 8.02% 1,404 Technology (HQH) 17,500 8.22% 1,439 Healthcare BDCs (MAIN) 7,500 5.74% 431 BDC (ARCC) 7,500 8.55% 641 BDC (GBDC) 7,500 7.19% 539 BDC (GSBD) 7,500 8.83% 662 BDC REITs (O) 7,500 3.52% 264 Office/REIT (STOR) 7,500 3.50% 263 Storage/REIT (VTR) 7,500 5.44% 408 Healthcare/REIT (IRM) 7,500 7.32% 549 Data Storage/REIT (NLY) 7,500 10.98% 824 mREIT (NRZ) 7,500 13.04% 978 mREIT TOTAL/AVERAGE $250,000 7.20% $18,004

Bucket/Strategy 3: Risk-Adjusted Rotation Portfolio

Why invest in a Rotation strategy? There are many reasons that we can list. But foremost is that this is our insurance bucket (or hedging bucket). In addition to providing the downside protection, it will provide a decent return, good income, and preserve capital, all at the same time. When the time comes for a big correction or eventual recession (small or big), this strategy will calm the waters in the midst of storms. This will prevent us from panic selling or doing something that we might regret later.

We regularly write on these strategies and often provide a new strategy than what we provided in the past. It does not mean that the new strategy is better than the previous one. We are not debating if one strategy is better than the other. The idea here is to provide many variations of such strategies using different types of securities. Readers could do their further due diligence and decide what's best for them.

The Conservative High-Growth Rotation Strategy

This strategy (CHG Model) aims for about 12% plus average returns with much lower drawdowns. This strategy uses two mutual funds from the T. Rowe Price fund family that can easily be used inside an IRA account. The Rotation strategies work best inside tax-free or tax-deferred accounts because of monthly trades. In addition to two mutual funds, it uses two exchange-traded funds - VTI and TLT. The Treasury fund (TLT) is used for the hedging mechanism. However, please note that at any point in time, we will hold only one security. Here are the securities/funds that are being used in the strategy:

(PRSCX) T. Rowe Price Science & Technology Fund:

The fund seeks long-term capital growth by investing in technology companies. The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets in the common stocks of technology companies, which are engaged in and generate the majority of their revenue from the development, advancement, and use of science and technology. The fund is global in nature and allocates approximately 25%-30% of its assets in stocks of companies outside the U.S, including companies in emerging markets. The fund is non diversified. Some of the top holdings of the fund include Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), CTrip (NASDAQ:TCOM), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), etc.

Even though we are using a high growth technology fund, with relatively higher risk, this does not add high risk to the portfolio, because we are using it within a rotation strategy with a built-in hedging mechanism.

(PRHSX) T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Fund:

The fund invests at least 80% of net assets in companies engaged in the research, development, production, or distribution of products or services related to healthcare, medicine, or the life sciences. The main areas of investments are pharmaceutical companies, healthcare services companies, medical products, and device providers, and biotechnology firms. The majority of fund assets are invested in large- and mid-capitalization companies.

Some of the top holdings are Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:INTU), UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), Becton, Dickinson & Company (NYSE:BCX), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), Stryker (NYSE:SYK), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), Danaher (NYSE:DHR), HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), and Cigna (NYSE:CI).

(VTI) Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

VTI tracks a cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equities market, covering the entire market-cap spectrum. Over 99% of VTI assets are invested in the US market.

( TLT) iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

TLT tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturities of 20 years or more.

Methodology:

We compare the previous three-month performance (including any dividends/distributions) of four funds/ETFs on a monthly basis and select the top performer for investment for the next month. The rotation period in our sample is on a monthly basis. If you want a bit of diversification, you could invest in the top 2 performers with almost similar results.

Comparison with the S&P 500:

Below we present the results from using this monthly rotation strategy for the last 15 years-plus (starting the year 2003) using our model portfolio and comparison with the S&P 500.

Year CHG Model Return S&P500 Return Income Withdrawal CHG Model Balance S&P500 Balance 2003-Begin $100,000 $100,000 2003 36.49% 28.50% 0 $136,490 $128,500 2004 3.52% 10.74% 0 $141,294 $142,301 2005 1.26% 4.77% 0 $143,075 $149,089 2006 17.40% 15.64% 0 $167,970 $172,406 2007 14.56% 5.39% 0 $192,426 $181,699 2008 21.76% -37.02% 0 $234,298 $114,434 2009 31.47% 26.49% 0 $308,032 $144,747 2010 24.15% 14.91% 0 $382,421 $166,329 2011 38.36% 1.97% 0 $529,118 $169,606 2012 3.50% 15.82% 0 $547,637 $196,438 2013 40.11% 32.18% 0 $767,295 $259,651 2014 17.27% 13.51% 0 $899,806 $294,730 2015 -3.63% 1.25% 0 $867,143 $298,414 2016 4.99% 11.82% 0 $910,414 $333,687 2017 26.10% 21.67% 0 $1,148,032 $405,997 2018 17.18% -4.52% 0 $1,345,264 $387,646 2019 4.35% 23.04% 0 $1,403,783 $476,959

The worst year for the strategy was -3.63% compared to -37% for the S&P 500. The maximum drawdown was -17% compared to -51% for the S&P 500. The annualized return for the strategy was 17% compared to 9.75% for the S&P 500. The correlation with the US stock market dropped to 33%.

Results with inflation-adjusted 6% annual income withdrawn from each of the portfolios:

Year CHG Model Return S&P500 Return 6% Income Withdrawals CHG Model Balance S&P500 Balance 2003-Begin $100,000 $100,000 2003 36.49% 28.50% $0 $136,490 $128,500 2004 3.52% 10.74% $6,000 $135,083 $135,657 2005 1.26% 4.77% $6,150 $130,558 $135,684 2006 17.40% 15.64% $6,304 $145,874 $149,615 2007 14.56% 5.39% $6,461 $159,711 $150,870 2008 21.76% -37.02% $6,623 $186,401 $90,847 2009 31.47% 26.49% $6,788 $236,136 $106,325 2010 24.15% 14.91% $6,958 $284,524 $114,183 2011 38.36% 1.97% $7,132 $383,800 $109,160 2012 3.50% 15.82% $7,310 $389,667 $117,962 2013 40.11% 32.18% $7,493 $535,463 $146,017 2014 17.27% 13.51% $7,681 $618,931 $157,026 2015 -3.63% 1.25% $7,873 $588,877 $151,018 2016 4.99% 11.82% $8,069 $609,790 $159,845 2017 26.10% 21.67% $8,271 $758,515 $184,420 2018 17.18% -4.52% $8,478 $878,894 $167,990 2019 4.35% 23.04% $8,690 $908,058 $196,003

As one can see, the performance comparison with S&P 500 looks even better when inflation-adjusted withdrawals were made. When the income is withdrawn (on a yearly basis), the strategy ends up with much higher balances compared to the S&P 500. In the case of the S&P 500, the retiree is forced to withdraw the income at times when the market is doing poorly, which results in overall inferior results.

Conclusion

The bucket system of three widely different strategies, as described above, is not as complicated as it may appear at first glance. Nor is it necessary to adopt it in its entirety on the first day. This can be adapted gradually over a period of time. We are not recommending that anyone should dedicate a big chunk of money in a rotation strategy overnight without gaining the necessary understanding and confidence.

Further, we will be the first to admit that it will take some time, patience, and perseverance to implement a strategy like this. That said, once the system has been put in place, however long it takes, two-thirds of the portfolio would really run on autopilot. We do recognize that some folks may not have enough time, interest, or sufficient desire to do this. However, if you want to take control of your investments and not worry about day-to-day gyrations in the market, it could be worth the time and effort.

We believe in diversification not only in terms of investment in multiple stocks but also in terms of different strategies and asset classes. At times, when one asset class or strategy zigs, some others will zag. The multi-basket portfolio with some cash reserve, as presented above, will balance out the income flow and improve overall returns while minimizing the risks and drawdowns.





Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT, ABBV, JNJ, PFE, NVS, NVO, UNH, CL, CLX, GIS, UL, NSRGY, PG, KHC, ADM, MO, PM, BUD, KO, PEP, D, DEA, DEO, ENB, MCD, BAC, PRU, UPS, WMT, WBA, CVS, LOW, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, MSFT, INTC, T, VZ, VOD, CVX, XOM, VLO, ABB, ITW, MMM, LMT, LYB, ARCC, AWF, CHI, DNP, EVT, FFC, GOF, HCP, HQH, HTA, IIF, JPC, JPS, JRI, KYN, MAIN, NBB, NLY, NNN, O, OHI, PCI, PDI, PFF, RFI, RNP, STAG, STK, UTF, VTR, WPC, TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational purposes only and in no way should be construed as financial advice or recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Please always do further research and do your own due diligence before making any investments. Every effort has been made to present the data/information accurately; however, the author does not claim 100% accuracy. Any stock portfolio or strategy presented here is only for demonstration purposes.