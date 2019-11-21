Arch Therapeutics Receives Recommendation That CE Mark Be Granted

On November 19, 2019, Arch Therapeutics (OTCQB:ARTH) filed its 10-K report for the September 2019 fiscal year. In it, they said: “On November 28, 2018, the Company announced that it has submitted the required documents for AC5™ Topical Hemostat (AC5) to its Notified Body as it seeks a CE mark, which is a next step on the path to commercialization in countries governed by the European Medical Devices Directive (MDD). The Company was recently notified by its Notified Body that its review team has completed its review of the Arch’s technical documentation and that it has recommended to its decision making panel that CE Marking be granted. This process is expected to be completed in early 2020.”

Although there is no guarantee, the decision making panel almost always follows the recommendation of the Notified Body. But this approval will come more than a year after it was originally expected. When Arch filed for the CE mark on November 28, 2018, they expected their Notified Body, the British Standards Institution, to complete the review process in the normal period of six months or less. But May 28, 2019, came and went with no announcement. I believe a combination of the confusion over Brexit and the new European Medical Devices Regulations caused the delay. On May 28, ARTH stock was at $0.28, but as the months slipped by it slid to $0.16 as the company had to do a capital raise.

Arch properly did not put out a press release about receiving the recommendation. That will come only with the actual approval early next year. But they have been talking with potential distribution partners (see Slide 5) and can focus on getting a regional deal in Europe and other jurisdictions that require the CE mark. In the U.S., they are seeding Key Opinion Leaders with AC5 for FDA-approved external applications in skin wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers, pressure injuries (bedsores), burns, and some surgeries. They intend to create word-of-mouth support for a major distribution deal.

During the last few years, Arch has done a series of small capital raises to keep the lights on until they got FDA approval and the CE mark, and then could sign a major distribution deal. At the end of September, Arch had $2.18 million in cash. They raised an additional $2.5 million on October 17, 2019. They use about $1.3 million of cash in a quarter, so they will have to raise money again by the summer of 2020 unless they can strike a distribution deal with a significant upfront payment in addition to milestone payments and royalties.

If AC5 is turned down for the CE mark, it is unlikely that Arch could complete a non-US distribution deal. Because they need money to file an Investigational New Device application for a clinical trial of AC5 for internal uses, they would almost certainly have to do a large capital raise. It is not clear when or if their strategy of seeding Key Opinion Leaders with AC5 for external applications can get them a U.S. distribution deal.

In 2016 there were promotional campaigns for ARTH stock by penny stock promoters. I believe this is longer an issue. A common criticism of the CEO is he doesn’t promote the stock with frequent press releases and gives “almost boring” conference presentations.

My original SeekingAlpha recommendation on Arch Therapeutics is HERE and a recent update is HERE. Because there was no press release on the recent recommendation for CE mark approval, this is an opportunity to buy the stock in advance of a very positive announcement.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARTH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.