IEV: Buying The Breakout In European Stocks

ECB's open-ended QE program most likely will lead to tightening in Euro high-yield spreads and in turn higher stock prices.

European stock markets rallied sharply across the board since the beginning of quarter, as Fed and ECB's monetary easing policies along with U.S.-China trade optimism were able to offset deteriorating economic data. DAX made multi-year highs while the broader Euro Stoxx 600 index surged to just under record highs. The upside momentum was boosted by strong inflows into equity ETFs, in particular international ETFs. Per ETF.com's latest weekly inflows report,

Meanwhile, international equity ETFs also saw strong interest. Inflows for that segment were about $4.9 billion during the period. Funds like the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) and the iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) did particularly well.

There are good reasons to believe a breakout is ahead in European stock market.

QE2 Likely Leads to Tightening of High-Yield Spreads

Historically, the ICE BofAML Euro High Yield option-adjusted spread has been a good barometer of investor sentiment, as it highly correlates with the European stock market. From here, we will use the S&P Europe 350 ETF (IEV) as a proxy for European stocks:

During QE1, the expansion of ECB's balance sheet has led to HY spreads tightening to post-crisis lows. Although the spread has retraced wider ever since the wind down of the program, with QE2 set to begin and the fact it will be open-ended, the expansion of ECB's balance sheet will certainly resume for years to come and lead to tightening of HY spreads back towards post-crisis lows.

Attractive Dividend Yield vs. Euro-area Bond Yields

On the heels of the ECB's latest monetary easing policy, euro-area government 10-year bond yields dropped to fresh all-time lows just above zero.

The plunge in bond yields meant the spread with IEV's dividend yield widened to most negative since 2014. Empirically, we noticed that in the 2 other instances when 10-year bond - dividend yield spread dropped below -2.70%, it has turned out to be a great buying opportunity in European stocks with IEV up handsomely 6-12 months later:

Date IEV Price 10-Year Euro Area Yield % IEV Dividend Yield Spread IEV 3-mo Forward % IEV 6-mo Forward % IEV 12-mo Forward % 2014-12-08 36.79 1.45% 4.18% -2.73% 2.63% 8.98% -3.80% 2016-07-04 33.81 0.62% 3.35% -2.73% 5.39% 7.46% 22.95% 2019-06-17 42.78 0.58% 3.31% -2.73% 1.66% ? ?

Furthermore, fundamentals are on the mend with dividend payout growth back above positive territory after being stagnant in the past 4 years:

Date TTM Dividend Payout YoY Chg % 2015-06-24 1.19 -23.00% 2015-12-21 1.13 -30.15% 2016-06-21 1.13 -4.47% 2016-12-22 1.20 6.13% 2017-06-20 1.12 -1.50% 2017-12-21 1.13 -5.36% 2018-06-19 1.36 22.33% 2018-12-18 1.34 18.74% 2019-06-17 1.42 3.81%

Undervalued Relative to Other Countries

European stocks are also cheap relative to other major country ETFs based on IEV's median price-to-book and return of equity metrics. To quantify the undervaluation, we plot the median P/B vs. ROE of the following ETFs:

ETF IEV SPY EWJ URTH EWC EWA EEM Country/Index Europe United States Japan MSCI World Canada Australia Emerging Markets Weighted Median ROE 18.15% 26.15% 11.36% 21.82% 14.31% 17.92% 16.31% Weighted Average Price to Book Ratio 1.741 3.207 1.272 2.32 1.772 2.112 1.537

As the plot illustrates, higher ROE justifies higher P/B, with SPY being ranked the highest vs. EWJ the lowest. The trendline can be interpreted as fair P/B given ROE, with the ETFs under the line being considered undervalued relatively to the rest. Given IEV's ROE of 18%, the fair P/B is around 2.0 which suggests roughly 15% upside above the current price.

In summary, with a favorable macro environment in light of ECB's renewed monetary easing policies, combined with compelling relative value vs. bonds and other equity markets, we anticipate a breakout year in European stocks ahead. We recommend IEV vs. other European ETFs given the relatively higher ROE and forecasted earnings growth:

Fundamentals FEZ IEV VGK IEFA IEUR Dividend Yield TTM (11-18-19) 2.72% 3.11% 3.36% 3.03% 3.24% Weighted Average P/E Ratio 18.41 17.48 17.07 16.19 17.15 Weighted Average Price to Book Ratio 1.7 1.741 1.726 1.561 1.74 Weighted Median ROE 15.56% 18.15% 17.48% 15.38% 17.49% Forecasted Book Value Growth 2.54% 3.49% 2.47% 4.41% 3.14% Forecasted Cash Flow Growth 3.51% 4.40% 2.92% 2.25% 3.13% Forecasted Earnings Growth 5.68% 6.68% 4.85% 4.49% 5.43% Forecasted Revenue Growth 0.79% 1.67% 1.16% 2.39% 1.39% Number of Holdings 52 378 1330 2481 995

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.