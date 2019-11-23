The New Quaker Chemical Has Arrived: Digesting The Houghton Acquisition

Introduction

It has been almost a year since I last discussed Quaker Chemical (KWR) and a lot has changed since, as the company has completed the acquisition of Houghton in a cash and share transaction. This deal has the potential to change Quaker’s scope overnight, but this comes with some balance sheet constraints as the company’s net debt has increased due to the deal.

The acquisition has now been completed

Although the transaction was announced in April 2017, it took Quaker a while to close the deal, and since Aug. 1, the Houghton division has officially been included in the Quaker Chemical corporate structure, about two years after the originally scheduled closing date of year-end 2017.

Quaker paid just over $170M in cash and issued 4.3 million shares to the sellers of Houghton which currently represents almost a quarter of Quaker’s share count. Additionally, Quaker was required to refinance almost $660M of debt. Quaker was able to draw down $930M (in a combination of a USD and EUR term loan as well as a credit facility) of its new $1.15B credit facility to complete the cash payment as well as the debt refinancing, so the company is all set.

Considering Quaker continues to generate a decent amount of free cash flow (see later), I expect the $180M revolving credit line to be repaid soon. As Quaker received $37M from the sale of the mandatory divesture of a division to Total (TOT), the net cash outflow related to the purchase of Houghton was approximately $135M.

An expensive acquisition as the 4.3 million shares of Quaker that were issued to the seller (the Hinduja Group) have a current value of in excess of $600M, which means the total net payment was around $770M while an additional $660M of net debt had to be refinanced, resulting in an enterprise value of around $1.43B. Considering Houghton had a trailing twelve month EBITDA of $118M, the purchase price of 12 times EBITDA appears to be steep. But before slamming Quaker for acquiring Houghton at an EBITDA multiple of 12, there are two mitigating factors. First of all, the sellers have received a large chunk of shares in Quaker Chemical, and I hope this indicates the Hinduja Group is willing to act as an anchor shareholder.

Secondly, Quaker Chemical has upgraded its cost reduction estimates and now expects to generate $60M per year in synergy advantages (compared to $45M/year when the transaction was announced). This means the pro-forma EBITDA increase after fully incorporating Houghton into the Quaker Chemical structure will be closer to $175M per year, which means the price tag drops to just over 8 times the autonomous EBITDA + expected synergies. And that appears to be a fair deal.

Although Quaker is presenting itself as "Quaker Houghton" to the outside world, the official name of the company still is Quaker Chemical (doing business as "Quaker Houghton") but we can probably expect an official name change to Quaker Houghton in the future.

Q3 was the first quarter including the Houghton division

Keep in mind that as the acquisition was only completed on Aug. 1, the Houghton division only contributed two months to the Q3 results, so the full impact of the business combination isn’t fully clear yet and we will have to wait for the Q4 results to see the impact of a full quarter contribution of Houghton.

That being said, the Q3 results were obviously already impacted by the transaction as the revenue and income increased sharply.

Source: SEC filings

In the third quarter, the revenue of Quaker Chemical increased to $325M, an expansion of almost 50%, while the gross profit increased by around 30% to $105M. Although the company reported an operating income of almost $25M in Q3 2018, the Q3 2019 result showed a negative performance with an operating loss of $14.5M. However, this includes a $24M restructuring expense as well as $14.7M in expenses related to the Houghton acquisition. So on a normalized and recurring basis, the adjusted operating income would have been roughly $24M. That’s stable compared to last year’s performance as specially the SG&A expenses came in a bit high with an increase to just over $80M and I would like to see this starting to trend down again over the next few quarters.

Due to these non-recurring expenses, it shouldn’t be a surprise to see Quaker reporting a net low of $13.1M in Q3. The performance will be much better going forward.

In the first nine months of the year, Quaker reported an operating cash flow of just $35.8M, but this included a $11.5M investment in the working capital position and includes $14.2M in cash expenses related to the acquisition of Houghton. It does however exclude the $24M in announced restructuring expenses.

Fortunately the total capex remains low, and after deducting the $10.1M in investments, so the underlying free cash flow result was around $50M in the first nine months of the year. And while it’s good to be free cash flow positive, it clearly isn’t an impressive number for a company with a market capitalization north of $2.2B.

Considering the company generated just $29M in free cash flow in the first semester, the underlying free cash flow performance improved to $21M in Q3, but this should continue to increase from here on as the synergy benefits will start to contribute to the financial results.

A quick look at the balance sheet

As of the end of September, Quaker had $128M in cash and a gross debt of $863M for a net debt position of $735M. Relatively high but it remains acceptable. The pro-forma combination of the EBITDA of Quaker and Houghton would be around $240M, resulting in a debt ratio of around 3. Again, high, but over the next two years this ratio should improve dramatically due to a lower net debt (thanks to retaining the free cash flow on the balance sheet to pay down debt) and the expected EBITDA increase on the back of effectively executing on the expected synergy benefits. Quaker expects to be back at a debt ratio of 2-2.5 within two years, and I do think that’s very feasible.

Of course the EBITDA increase won’t happen overnight and Quaker expects it will need about three years to fully incorporate Houghton into the corporate structure to unlock the expected $60M in synergy benefits.

For 2019, Quaker expects to already unlock $5M in synergy benefits which will increase to $35M in 2020, $50M in 2021, and by 2022 Quaker should be on track to realize the full $60M in expected cost savings. The capex will remain high in the first two years (estimated at 2.5% of sales) but will drop to 1.5% of sales from 2022 on which will further boost the free cash flow.

Investment thesis

It’s not easy to figure out the fair value of Quaker Chemical at this point as we haven’t even had a full quarter where Houghton is contributing for the entire three month period. As such, Q4 should be better than Q3 as it will include three months of revenue and EBITDA from Houghton while Quaker also expects to generate the first $5M in annual synergy benefits by the end of this year.

I expect the company will need another quarter for the dust to settle, and its official outlook for 2020 will be very important as it will show how Quaker’s normalized financial results will evolve while it continues to work on the integration of Houghton – which will take almost three years to complete.

