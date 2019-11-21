Rockwell Automation Shares Spike As Investors Play A Favorite For The Recovery

Rockwell's prospective returns are now more typical for the shares, as it is a generally well-liked name in the industrial space.

While many industrial companies used the third quarter earnings cycle to talk down expectations for 2020, Rockwell Automation’s (ROK) strong beat-and-raise quarter seemed to stoke optimism that the end of this cyclical slowdown is in sight and the company will return to growth relatively soon. As a well-loved name among the industrials, that newfound optimism has launched the shares about 25% from their pre-earnings level.

When I last wrote about Rockwell, I suggested considering the shares if/when they slipped below $150, and they subsequently did for a couple of weeks. If you bought then, you’ll already sitting on healthy gains, but also holding a stock that is back to a premium valuation despite a trend of shrinking outgrowth versus the industry in recent years and plenty of concerns still in play regarding 2020. The prospective returns here aren’t the worst among what I follow, but there definitely are names with more interesting valuations.

An Ongoing Focus On Software … But A Greater Focus On Consistency?

Rockwell recently hosted its Automation Fair and investor meeting, and the messages out of that event weren’t thesis-changing, but were nevertheless encouraging. Management seems more focused on top-line growth than in recent years, with a target of $9 billion in sales (albeit not with much specificity on timing), but the underlying high-margin/high-ROIC model will remain in place.

Maybe the biggest change is management’s desire to establish a less cyclical revenue base for the business. In addition to building up recurring software subscription and service revenue (including managed services), Rockwell is also looking to shift its mix more in the direction of products and services that are funded out of opex budgets rather than capital budgets.

As far as areas of focus, auto will remain a key market for Rockwell for the foreseeable future, but EV-related spending should pick up more significantly in the coming years. The company also remains committed to growing its presence in hybrid markets like life sciences and food & beverage. Not surprisingly, given the Sensia joint venture with Schlumberger (SLB), oil and gas will be a significant part of the future mix. Rockwell is also following in the footsteps of automation companies like Honeywell (HON) and positioning itself to take advantage of growth opportunities in warehouse/logistics in the coming years.

Last and by no means least, Rockwell management reiterated its commitment to its partnership model. Rockwell has long maintained that partnerships (versus M&A) give the company more flexibility in offering best-of-breed solutions, as well as steering clear of integration risk. It’s certainly a different strategy than the one pursued by many of its peers (including ABB (ABB) and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) ), but it seems to work relatively well for them. To that end, the company announced new partnerships with Accenture (ACN) and Ansys (ANSS), with the latter boosting the company’s capabilities in simulation.

I like Rockwell’s interest in building a less cyclical business, though to be fair it’s not like Rockwell’s valuation really includes much of a penalty or discount for the cyclicality. I also like the increased focus on industries like oil & gas where there is significantly less automation in place than in other industries. Importantly, Rockwell is not really looking to compete head-to-head so much with Honeywell or Emerson (EMR) in these process industries (where Emerson in particular is strong), but rather offer products and solutions that others don’t.

A Quick Look Back

It’s well worth noting that Rockwell ended its fiscal year (the calendar third quarter) with some momentum. Revenue came in about 5% better than expected, with segment income outperforming by a similar amount (with incrementally better performance in Control Products & Solutions relative to expectations). Excluding restructuring and charges related to Sensia (which I don’t think should be excluded, but that’s neither here nor there), the outperformance was even more stark. Then again, it’s worth noting that expectations were lowered significantly going into this quarter, so the outperform isn’t so impressive relative to where expectations were, say six months ago.

Both the Architecture & Software and CP&S segments managed organic growth this quarter (surprising on both accounts, with overall organic revenue up more than 1%. Gross margin declined by about a point, while segment-level margin declined by about a point. Guidance was strong relative to expectations before the report, but not so special relative to where the Street was a couple of quarters ago.

Looking at the market commentary, it would seem that stronger-than-expected demand in the auto space, where sales rose at a mid-single-digit clip despite weakness at other automation peers, certainly helped the quarterly beat. Food & beverage was also positive (up low single digits), while oil/gas and mining were very strong (up double-digits) despite some warnings from peers that demand was slowing. Demand from semiconductor customers remained weak (down more than 10%).

The Outlook

I believe management’s guidance for FY 2020 was prudent, and I think we’re probably at or near the halfway point of the cyclical slowdown (not all companies move in lockstep through the cycle). I value companies like Rockwell with both a long-term approach (discounted cash flow) and short-term approach (margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA), and my core expectations of mid-single-digit long-term growth remain in place.

I’m not surprised that Rockwell shares have outperformed on renewed optimism that the worst is over, but I am a little surprised at the magnitude. For now, at least, the Street doesn’t seem worried about the trend of shrinking outgrowth versus the industry at Rockwell, nor the possible risk of reduced PLC hardware demand in the future. On the other hand, Rockwell has done a lot to build its position in software, digitalization, and simulation, and I believe those will be increasingly important tools in the future.

The Bottom Line

I believe Rockwell shares are now priced for a mid-to-high single-digit annualized return, which I consider “okay” but not necessarily compelling. I’m concerned that the relief rally may be too much too soon, but I also do expect many of Rockwell’s markets to stabilize in the next few quarters and then recover. Were another round of panic to hit industrial names, this would once again be a name to consider picking up on dips/pullbacks.

