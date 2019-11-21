More Gains Ahead For BorgWarner

On the daily chart of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA), we look to have had a head and shoulders reversal pattern play out. We state this because shares topped out in early 2018 and were basically in a downtrending pattern until August of this year. However, with the recent November highs being the highs of the year, the downtrend in BorgWarner looks like it is over.

A telltale sign of a successful head and shoulders reversal pattern is the explosion of volume once price breaks through that neck-line. As the chart shows below, the first shoulder took place back in July, the head in August whereas the right head took place in early October. Volume really increased to the upside in the latest earnings report when management announced a meaningful earnings beat over consensus by $0.11.

Shares spiked higher on the news and printed what we believe is a breakaway gap. These gaps are probably the most exciting as they invariably take place at the beginning of a major move. The question is why do we believe BorgWarner printed a breakaway gap? Well, shares of BorgWarner, as the chart shows below, had been caught in a trading range for multiple months before this point. These gaps essentially mean strong market enthusiasm (which is what is needed) to finally break free out of the long trading range.

What we like though as mentioned is that this gap occurred in association with the head and shoulders reversal pattern. We always prefer gaps when they are associated with strong chart patterns which is what we have here with BorgWarner. Although price has worked itself down in recent trading sessions, if our thesis is correct, the late October gap should not get filled any time soon. If fact, just below the top of the gap would be a good place to put stops on any long positions.

If our thesis is correct, $50+ per share is a feasible price target for shares of BorgWarner over the next few months. In fact, $50 a share would still only bring the firm's earnings multiple to around the 14-level which would be still below its 10-year mean.

BorgWarner's stated dividend yield is 1.62%. For any potential bullish plays, we like to look at how the key metrics of the dividend have been trending. If indeed, the fundamentals are improving at BorgWarner, these trends should be showing up in the dividend.

Growth in the dividend, for example, over the past 5 years on average per year comes in at 22%+. Although earnings growth has lagged this number, free cash flow growth has most definitely not. In fact, the payout ratio at present comes in at 16% which means it has fallen from 48% back in 2014. Remember, it is cash that pays the dividend and not net-earnings. Strong operating cash flow, as well as sustained buybacks, has resulted in a very stable dividend here.

An interest coverage ratio of just under 20, a decreasing debt to equity ratio (0.37), and expected earnings growth of 5% next year all play into the bullish argument. Detractors may say that none of the above trends can dictate short-term movement in the share price. While this may be true, we are looking at the price target here. Remember $50+ per share is a good 20% above where shares are trading at present. This is the difference between an $8.6+ billion company and a $10.4+ billion company. We believe a change such as this is significant which is why we want to see positive trends in the financials in order to back up our bullish thesis.

As the chart shows above, price has now reverted to oversold conditions on the RSI. We would be looking for some type of bounce here soon enough.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BWA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.