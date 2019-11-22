Safehold Doesn't Seem Like A Clear Short

Shareholders of SAFE should not forget that they still rely on the management to execute the plan to cover the dividend. This won't just happen automatically.

The Short thesis isn't dead, however - rather it is shifted to assumptions about interest rate risk, financing and how SAFE will manage these two aspects.

That could already cover the dividend if you take purely cash costs. This would mean SAFE might not need years to make the underlying business model work.

SAFE is likely to close $1 billion of new assets in Q4, which could yield $6 million in net cash.

This ground lease REIT is not currently covering its dividend now. However, I believe there is a visible path for increasing cash flows given positive spread between the debt and rent income.

Safehold Inc. (SAFE) is a relatively new REIT that is targeting land and the associated ground leases. They purchase land in premium markets and benefit from the rent paid by the building on the land.

This should help all sides of the market as it will simplify real estate investing. The cash flow should also be relatively safe, not only because of the markets SAFE is targeting, but also because they can get ownership of the building in the case of tenant default. According to their SEC filings, they believe they are the first public company in this ground lease market.

The underlying economics are straightforward. SAFE charges rent and pays interest, G&A and other expenses. After this, they should provide shareholders with a return.

Recently SAFE become a target of a discussion between the bulls and bears. The two opposing groups were mostly focused on whether SAFE will be able to cover its dividend and how this relates to the underlying business model.

In this article, I am going to present my own view about the dividend coverage of SAFE and then comment on how this relates to the arguments from both sides.

Will SAFE be able to cover the dividend?

The lack of dividend coverage might not be immediately obvious when you look at SEC filings. SAFE is profitable in GAAP terms and seems to have enough income for the dividend. However, one can’t judge the company’s performance on the basis of the income statement.

SAFE is using straight-line rent. This means the company is recognizing the average rent payment over the whole period of the lease. Given that SAFE’s leases last 70+ years, the average rent payment is not indicative of what they receive at the beginning due to the increases in rent formulated in the lease agreements.

Thus, what is crucial is the cash flow statement which shows the actual rent received among other things. When you annualize Q3 numbers you can see the material gap that's present.

Note that I did omit D&A and other mostly non-cash expenses, but do not adjust interest expense to reflect actual cash interest paid. This table is just to showcase the rough estimate, which makes it seem as if SAFE is a long way from being able to cover its dividend.

However, what is important is that management mentions that on an annualized basis they are able to receive a 4% cash return on rent while paying a weighted average cash interest rate of 3.4% on their debt. If we take Q3 numbers, SAFE has roughly $1.45 billion assets and $700 million in debt.

The 4% cash return can't be found in the SEC filings due to what I believe to be timing issues etc. as SAFE is acquiring new properties. If you annualize the Q3 cash rent, you would find the return to be closer to 3.4%. On the debt side, SAFE is showing the cash interest rate in the quarterly reports.

Details aside, if the management claims are credible, SAFE can generate a positive spread on their rent and debt. This would mean the company might be able to scale their operations by acquiring new properties and might be able to eventually cover the dividend by doing so.

The question then turns to when will SAFE cover its dividend as opposed to whether it has the possibility to do so.

When will SAFE be able to cover its dividend?

If it takes SAFE 10 to 15 years to achieve the needed scale, then SAFE might not be an enticing investment, as it would be exposed to a plethora of macro risks.

If it takes SAFE 2 years to achieve the scale, then the underlying business model might be attractive enough. I believe this is a realistic projection, given what we now know.

Instead of analyzing the dividend gap through a crude estimate as I have done in the beginning one needs to adjust the Q3 numbers according to what the actual annualized cash rates are according to the management. This will allow us to get a better idea of the gap between the cash net income and the dividend.

For those interested, the G&A estimation is based on taking an average of the G&A costs (other than management fee) in the past three quarters and increasing it by about $3 million in order to be conservative.

Note the above calculation again omits certain mostly non-cash expenses such as D&A etc. However, since we want to understand whether SAFE will have the cash to cover the dividend, the short-term cash flow is more important for now. This is not to say that D&A and other costs are not real costs; they might impact the cash flow later on.

With this in mind, readers can also see that I have done one other adjustment to the table. I show the gap without non-cash G&A which consists of a management fee paid to the external manager of SAFE.

This fee is paid in stock. Thus, it does not impact the cash flow for now. It does increase the number of shares, therefore also the dividend, but this is immaterial. In the past nine months, the company issued 177 thousand shares. This translates to an increased dividend payout of about $0.1 million.

Again, I am not saying that this is not a real cost. I am just pointing this out to see whether SAFE’s dividend is really in danger of not being covered. Mind you that one other part of G&A that I am accounting for as cash is actually stock-based compensation. This is also non-cash and thus could be treated in the same way. This would again further decrease the cash gap.

In any case, you can see the adjusted cash income tells a much more muted story. The gap is there, but it could be roughly $12 million instead. If you take out the management fee, the gap drops down to $3.2 million in the current portfolio of SAFE.

Now that we know the gap between income and dividend we can estimate what happens if SAFE is able to add $1 billion of new assets at the same spread between the cash rent of 4% and interest expense of 3.4%.

I decided to add $1 billion as the management is expecting to actually add a similar amount in Q4 alone as per their Q3 call. They are also highly likely to finance this expansion through debt as they announced an expanded credit agreement on the 12th of November with an additional capacity of $1 billion.

If SAFE can maintain the same spread, it will earn an additional $6 million in cash flow. The old gap between the dividend and income, therefore, drops by about a half, in just one quarter.

If you were to take into account only cash movements, the dividend is covered with this new cash on an annual basis.

One should note this keeps G&A stable, which might not be as conservative. SAFE might incur more recurring annual costs to manage these new assets, however, I already take a conservative estimate in the beginning so it could be okay in the grand scheme of things. 2018 G&A costs were relatively similar to an adjusted average of the past three quarters of this year. This is despite an increase in assets of about $500 million.

I manually adjust the public company cost to $5.5 million as the annualized average of the three quarters might not be representative (too low). The nature of the costs is also important. It is unlikely that public company costs are going to increase much with increases in assets.

These calculations should then support my initial argument that the scale needed for SAFE to cover the dividend might not take the REIT 10 to 15 years. Just in Q4, they might be closing the gap by half. Therefore, it is likely that within the next few quarters they could close the gap entirely (even when one accounts for non-cash G&A and other costs).

However, one needs to remember the following; all this relies on the execution of the business model. The fact that the dividend coverage is possible does not automatically mean it will happen.

SAFE’s managers will need to make sure that they will grow mostly through debt. Equity raises would increase the dividend which would then prolong the gap in the cash flow. SAFE also needs to get financing which will maintain the positive spread between debt and rent.

New offering

The last paragraph is important in the light of the newly announced offering where SAFE will be looking to issue an additional 5.7 million shares (2 million public, 3.7 million will go to iSTAR).

The additional issuance will dilute the existing shareholders and will increase the dividend. The new equity raised will also increase the management fee cost which will increase the G&A. This might prolong the time SAFE will be able to plug the gap between the dividend and the cash flow from rents.

However, I do not see the newly announced offering as something that would invalidate my calculations. The additional shares will increase the current dividend by about $3.5 million annually. The management fee will increase by about $2.4 million per annum. In total the increased cost could be about $6 million.

Given the growth of SAFE’s asset base, it might not add much more than two or three quarters to the timeline of plugging the gap.

However, this shows how much SAFE's business model is vulnerable to possible changes in the income/debt spread and type of financing, since equity offerings can significantly enlarge the gap between cash rent and the dividend.

Short Thesis is Not Clear

Due to my calculations, the downside in SAFE is not as crystal clear.

The bears regarding SAFE were led by Dane Bowler via this article. He is advocating for a Short position mainly due to the fact that SAFE is not covering its dividend because of poor cash flow that will not scale as SAFE grows.

Dane goes on to argue that the cash rent SAFE is receiving is not sufficient to cover the dividend. In fact, he says that the cash rent is not even sufficient to cover the interest expense. He writes this when showcasing a presentation slide from SAFE;

The slide indicates ground lease returns of 5.0% to 5.5%, but most of that is straight line rent. Actual cash rents are around 3%, so on a cash basis, the more properties SAFE buys, the more negative their cashflows go. 3% cash returns will not support a 3.75%-4.5% cost of debt.

This, of course, means that SAFE would be unable to scale their cash rent by acquiring new properties. The debt that they would use to do so would eat all of the cash rent according to Dane.

However, if you believe the commentary of SAFE’s management in Q3 call, where they mention a cash rent of 4% and cash interest rate of 3.4%, things look better. The spread then looks positive and thus the cash rents should support the debt.

That is not to say that risk in SAFE is gone. It is just that the whole Short thesis seems to be more focused on interest rate risk, financing and how SAFE is going to manage these two aspects. This makes it more reliant on assumptions regarding macroeconomic factors.

Bulls should not put as much faith in the management

Shortly after Dane’s article, Brad Thomas came out with a response. He has covered SAFE previously.

Brad mainly reiterated that SAFE’s underlying business model is solid as they are investing in ‘ultra-high-quality real estate’. This makes the cash flow safe and will ensure land values are going to go up over time. He also talked about SAFE’s ability to finance the long-term cash flow of the lease rent with relatively long-term debt arrangements. He added that SAFE is trading more like a long-term AAA bond.

However, the only point he made that really countered the possible Short thesis was the following;

Admittedly, while I’m long SAFE, I thought Bowler did a good job laying out his short position. His premise was that the dividend isn’t being covered by earnings. However, as Jay Sugarman explained on the Q1-19 earnings call: “We believe that the GAAP treatment of these leases under the new accounting standards captures many of the fixed income-like aspects of our business such as AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) and FFO (funds from operations) will be of less utility as supplemental measures going forward. Already under GAAP, we use a similar method to record interest expense on our debt. “Consequently, we believe the new GAAP yields recorded on our assets and debt obligations will be more comparable and that GAAP net income will be more indicative of our operating performance as a high-grade fixed-income investment business." Considering the situation, that’s an explanation I can accept.

That's it?! While effective yields might eventually end up in the cash flow statement, by not questioning this further Brad is putting a lot of faith into SAFE’s management regarding the execution of the business model. Especially since the gap between the dividend and the net cash income is material.

Shareholders need to make sure that the spread between debt and rent remains positive, the financing risk is not getting out of hand and the G&A is not increasing much among other things.

Other factors

Corporate governance

One other point Dane made was that the stock should trade at a discount because of the fact that SAFE is externally managed by iStar. This could mean potential conflicts of interest (fees increase when equity grows etc.). This is a valid concern, but not sure how material if they continue to grow their cash flow and will cover the dividend.

Leverage ratio

I show that the scale of SAFE is possible if mostly financed through debt. This could raise a question of whether the leverage needed to achieve the scale might not exceed SAFE's own leverage target.

So far they target leverage of 2x SAFE's equity. This means that SAFE might be able to raise only about $1 billion in additional debt. My calculations show that this might not plug the gap completely. If this is true, the target of the management might need to be adjusted.

However, I am not sure if leverage is a material issue here given the assumed quality of the real estate and the non-recourse nature of the debt.

Valuation

In this article, I am not touching upon a valuation that much because the Short thesis was heavily based on the dividend coverage and the scale issue.

I am not sure whether SAFE is worth holding for 1.8% yield for now as this requires macro assumptions. However, what I would note is that both Dane and Brad agreed that SAFE’s underlying model is attractive, the cash flow should be safe and land value should increase over time.

Conclusion

I believe it should be visible that SAFE can scale their business through debt and that it might not be completely unrealistic to achieve dividend coverage in a reasonable period of time.

This would increase the Short Thesis' reliance on macro factors which, in my mind, are less desirable. Especially when SAFE will be able to grow its asset base. Given this, the market might be reluctant to rein-in the shares even if the valuation should become more stretched. I am not sure whether SAFE would be a superior beta short (bet on the general market downturn).

Investors should remember that management is targeting a $500 billion market (as per Brad’s article). Is it realistic for SAFE to acquire a large piece of this market? Who knows, but it seems tough to argue against that while SAFE is bringing $1 billion of new assets in a single quarter, at what is likely a positive spread.

Should the spread or G&A costs change, the Short thesis might be worth revisiting.

Finally, I will add just one point regarding shorting SAFE. iStar, the manager of SAFE, is purchasing stock on the open market. An example can be this recent Form 4 from the end of October. In Q3 alone they purchased about 0.5 million shares. Thus, from a technical perspective, they can, to an extent, support the current share price. This is a clear disadvantage for short sellers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.