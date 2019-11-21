GW Pharmaceuticals Stock Price To Recover After Adverse Effects Of Cannabis Collapse And Speculators

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) produced excellent Q3 results recently. The result of this was a steep decline in the stock price. This was partly due to unrealistic expectations of the expected revenue in some quarters. The company had specifically warned against this at the Q2 analyst earnings call.

The stock has been hit substantially from being part of cannabis ETFs. Pure cannabis stocks have, of course, been decimated in recent weeks. The stock price has been further hit, apparently, by a certain amount of stock manipulation by large shareholders and by short selling hedge funds.

However, GW Pharmaceuticals remains a great investment opportunity for active investors who can track the stock closely. The strategy is to retain a core holding, buy on dips and sell partially on rises.

Q3 Results

As I had written in October, GW Pharma's stock price has a history of high volatility in conjunction with its earnings releases. The same pattern has been seen with the Q3 earnings announcement. The details of this can be read here. Results were excellent and in line with analyst expectations. Progress of the sales of their approved drug "epidiolex" for childhood epilepsies were in line with the expectations management had indicated at the Q2 call.

In Q2, epidiolex sales had risen 104%. In Q3, they rose quarter by quarter by 25.9%. Q2 represented the first full quarter of physicians approving epidiolex. Q3 represented further approvals, but a slowdown as many of the prospective patients had already been reached.

Future high expectations of epidiolex for treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex and for "sativex" for multiple sclerosis were addressed at the Q3 analyst call.

The comments were also in line with what the market expected. Further test news on tuberous sclerosis complex could come as early as December. This could open the door to sales for this at some stage in 2020. There are thought to be between 25,000 and 40,000 sufferers of tuberous sclerosis complex in the USA alone. This compares to the approximate 35,000 sufferers of Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome for which epidiolex is currently approved.

The drug pipeline looks very promising. I most recently detailed this in an article in July. This covers both epidiolex for further conditions and other new cannabinoid products.

The progress made in marketing "epidyolex" (as it is called in Europe) in the EU was also explained at the analyst call. Again, these were much as expected. Subsequent to the results came the further good news of approval for use by the NHS (National Health Service) in the UK of both epidiolex and sativex. The drugs have previously been approved by the EMA (European Medicines Agency). They had been certified by NICE (National Institute for Health & Care Excellence) for use in the NHS. The delay came on cost grounds. I detailed this in a previous article in September, so will not repeat the details here. The approval for sativex marks the end of a long journey by GW Pharma to get it approved.

Essentially, the government-based model for health care in Europe allows for lower pricing of drugs to be approved by public health systems. This is unlike in the USA where the rich can get any approved drugs they like, but the poor often miss out because they cannot afford the drug pricing. So, GW Pharma have no doubt had to cut their pricing for epidiolex substantially for the U.K. market. In the USA, the product would cost a patient annually about US$32,000.

The price for sativex has been set at £125 (US$167) for a 10 ml bottle. Dosages vary, but this could amount to about £500 per month. The product is illustrated below:

Marketing in Europe is done in conjunction with Bayer AG (OTC:OTCPK:BAYRY)

NICE approval of Sativex was welcomed by The Multiple Sclerosis Society. Their Genevieve Edwards stated:

"We've been campaigning for access to Sativex for years, and it's brilliant NICE has finally listened."

She went on to urge the use of cannabis products to deal with pain caused by multiple sclerosis, not just spasticity. She cited about 10,000 multiple sclerosis sufferers in the U.K. who suffered from pain which was not currently well addressed by drug treatment. In some European countries, this is already being done. In Germany, for instance, there are about 16,000 MS sufferers being treated with natural cannabis products.

Share Structure

Despite the good news meeting positive expectations, the decline in the stock price may seem surprising. As I have written over several years now, GW Pharma's stock is volatile.

Illustrated below is the 5-year chart:

Buying whenever the stock price gets down close to US$100 and selling a portion of that at later peaks has been a good strategy. A drug development company is always going to be volatile. The stock ownership makes GW Pharma more volatile even than many far less successful drug companies.

Institutional investors make up about 83% of all shares, of which mutual funds own about 55%. The privately-owned Capital Group owns about 15% of the stock. They are active traders of the stock. Quite recently, they held 22% of the stock so appear to have been active profit-takers.

The more conspiratorially minded have pointed out that a leading executive of the Capital Group is Phillip May, the husband of Theresa May. As prime minister, she was outspoken against legalisation of cannabis in its raw or natural form. This leaves the U.K. market open for medically approved and tested cannabinoids such as epidiolex and sativex. An example of some of the more radical commentary on this can be viewed here. Another commentary here focuses on the close ties that GW Pharma has with Conservative Party grandees, and the contributions they make to Conservative party funds. Readers can make up their own minds on the justification or veracity for such commentary. I mention it here because it is potentially relevant to the attractiveness of GW Pharma as an investment.

However, it is unmistakable that the high proportion of stock held by a privately held group can lead to increased volatility in that stock. Retail investors need to be informed and prepared on this.

The speculative hedge funds that trade GW Pharma shares have a potentially destabilising effect on the business. Shorting itself is not inherently unhealthy for the stock market but activist shorting is, and is considered unethical by many. Short interest on the company stood at 16.5% as of 31st October, according to figures from Charles Schwab.

The most active traders in GW Pharma shares over the past month or so have all been well-known hedge funds. They comprise Citadel Advisors LLC, Point 72 Asset Management, Millennium Management, and Holocene Advisors. These are all privately owned hedge funds with access to substantial amounts of capital for whom the positive progress of GW Pharma is not a priority.

Figures from Fintel show that short interest as of 18th November was higher at 19%. It had peaked at 25% on 14th November. There has been a fairly consistent shorting of the stock throughout the year as the graph below illustrates:

Excessive shorting of a stock can, of course, lead to a short squeeze, which benefits investors in the company. This is unlikely to happen at the levels with GW Pharma, though more detail on this can be found here.

The latest figures I have seen published show that institutional ownership has risen to 91% and insider ownership to 32% The chairman and founder of the company owns 2.3% of the shares. He in fact decreased his stake on 11th November with the sale of a further 420,000 shares at US$108.41 per share. He now has a total of 7,721,571 shares. Readers can draw their own conclusions as to why he should sell at what is historically quite a low price for the stock. Perhaps, he just needed US$45 million for some other usage.

Indeed, insider selling of the stock has ramped up in Q4. The chart below illustrates this:

These sales at a historically quite low price for the stock can be seen as warning signs and a reason to exercise caution.

The Cannabis Connection

The high rate of institutional ownership of shares is exacerbated by the situation with ETFs. As shown here, the 3-month trailing record for the 7 cannabis ETFs shows declines of between 35% and 41%.

GW Pharma is included in 15 US based ETFs. The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) has 6.85% of its holdings in GW Pharma. The Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX) has 7.91% of its holdings in GW Pharma.

POTX's performance is quite typical. As can be seen here its price has almost halved this year. That is largely caused by its substantial holdings in the Canadian-listed residential stocks. Typical of these are Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB), Aphria Inc. (OTC:APHA) and Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC). GW Pharma's stock price has been collateral damage in this retail rout.

There is another downside for GW Pharma from the cannabis connection. According to figures here, many holders of GW Pharma stock also have holdings in the Canadian cannabis companies whose prices have been crashing. It is logical to presume that quite a number of these stock holders may have had to sell GW Pharma stock to cover themselves for losses on these retail cannabis stocks.

Jim Cramer, a long-time supporter of the company, proclaimed on 18th November on CNBC that it was still too early to buy the company again as the cannabis ETF effect was still ongoing. That may be true, though if you always wait for the bottom you never catch it.

In addition to the negative cannabis ETF connection, GW Pharma has also been hit by negative movements in pharmaceutical ETFs in general. This has been caused partly by fears of what a President Elizabeth Warren might do to the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry. The performance of healthcare and biotech funds in the first 9 months of this year illustrates this. They suffered outflows of US$11 billion. In the first 9 months of 2018, the figure was US$430 million. These fears seem to have been over-played. They are another reason why the GW Pharma stock price could recover as such ETFs recover.

Another bullish sign is analyst opinion. Of the 13 major analysts who follow the company, all 13 have a Buy recommendation. At the time of writing, the stock price was US$103.56. Their average 12-month price target was US$206.90, or almost double today's price. The latest analyst report I have seen was in early November from Oppenheimer. They gave a target price of US$222.

Conclusion

Short-term stock speculators and, in particular, speculative hedge funds are not doing GW Pharma any favours. They are an example of what many see as the unsavory effects of such speculators. The situation is exacerbated by computer programme trading.

In contrast, there is GW Pharma's efforts to bring drugs to market which benefit people. That is what long-term stock markets were created to provide, capital for growth companies.

The company is way ahead of its competitors and is a great opportunity for those who believe in the long-term treatment benefits of cannabinoids for medical use.

The long-term prognosis for GW Pharma looks excellent and is a strong Buy in my opinion. Investors, though, need to track the stock closely and be vigilant.

