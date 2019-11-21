Bond Market Volatility: At A Four-Year High

Some analysts are saying that bond risk and equity risk are currently tied together and the future may be determined by the leadership of the bond market.

Is this sign also an indication that investors in the stock market should be concerned?

The volatility of the bond market, a "good sign of fragility," has increased a great deal in recent months.

The volatility in the bond market has reached a four-year high.

As Robin Wigglesworth writes in the Financial Times,

The rolling 90-day volatility of the US Treasury market—a key indicator for what is arguably the bedrock of the global financial system—has climbed sharply from an all-time low in 2018 to a four-year high last week.

Mr. Wigglesworth quotes Roberto Croce, a portfolio manager at Mellon:

it’s impossible to know the catalyst, and this market is good at shrugging off bad news. [But} bond market volatility is a good sign of the fragility.” And, “We’ve seen steadily rising bond volatility this autumn, and that will eventually have an impact on asset prices

The question Mr. Wigglesworth is asking is about whether or not the “fragility” in the bond market might be a sign that a similar weakness might exist in the stock market.

The concern is that:

swaths of the stock market have become more sensitive to movements in bonds, as income-starved investors have been forced to scour equities in the hope of finding companies that throw off reliable streams of cash. ... Traditionally, utilities and real estate trusts have been the most sensitive to rising bond yields; because of their steady dividends they are often know as ‘bond proxies’. But now a lot more money has been drawn in to stocks, as bigger chunks of the market have become de facto fixed-income substitutes.

Mr. Wigglesworth quotes Shalin Madan of Bodhi Tree Asset Management:

Bond risk is more lie equity risk, and equity risk is more like bond risk. As a result, almost every investment factor is becoming bond-linked.

There is a historical similarity with early 2018 and last autumn, when rising Treasury yields eventually coincided with a stock market relapse. Quant funds were forced to sell and this “inflicted losses on many hedge funds.”

Over the past several months, bond prices have fallen and bond yields have risen. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note has risen from a near-term low of 1.47 on September 4, 2019 to a high of 1.94 percent on November 8.

Two primary factors have contributed to this movement. First, investors, in general, seemed to be less concerned about slowing economic growth. As the fall has progressed, investor optimism has increased somewhat.

Second, the trade talks between the US and China appeared to be improving and this has been looked on as a very positive contributor to the economic outlook.

Then there is the performance of the Federal Reserve.

The Federal Reserve seems to have ended its series of policy rate reductions. Whereas the longer-term portion of the bond market has been quite volatile, the shorter end of the market, has remained relatively stable in recent weeks.

Thus, in a sense, the longer tail to the term structure of interest rates has been “flapping around,” the yield on the shorter maturities has remained relatively constant.

The reading on this is that investors believe that Federal Reserve officials are being consistent and steady in their behavior and that the reduction in short-term interest rates is over for the near term.

Furthermore, there seems to be no foreign reasons for the Fed to reduce short-term interest rates again. One of the reasons for the recent reductions is that the European Central Bank was entering another round of quantitative easing connected with lower short-term interest rates in Europe.

Thus, the international reasons for further reductions have gone away.

All three factors point to, if anything, higher short-term interest rates in 2020... and this can mean that the bond risk is with falling bond prices and rising yields.

This is what Mr. Wigglesworth is trying to stress in his article.

Although longer-term interest rates would have to rise by 150 basis points from current levels to really cause much of a stir, given the volatility that seems to be present in the market, investors should be on the alert.

Mr. Madan, cited above:

argues that there is less slack built into market valuations to allow bond yields to rise much further without caus[ing] carnage. He reckons a sustained move about 2 percent in the 10-year Treasury yield might be enough to cause the stock rally to unravel.

Whatever, volatility causes concern.

The movement of bond market volatility to a four-year high should not go away unnoticed.

