Union Pacific: Great Dividend Growth Story, But I Have Concerns

This isn't enough to overcome a weakening business and expensive stock. For now, I will pass on Union Pacific.

The company has been very generous with dividend growth, with five nearly double-digit increases over the last 2+ years.

Union Pacific posted an all-time-company-best operating ratio, but saw volumes and revenues decline from the previous year.

Union Pacific (UNP) has been one of the best dividend growth stocks to own over the past few years. The company has increased its dividend multiple times over the past few years while not placing undue stress on the payout ratio. Shares are also up more than 30% so far in 2019.

With that said, there are some issues that could keep the stock from moving higher.

Earnings Results – Volume and Revenue Declines

Union Pacific released third quarter earnings results on 10/17/2019.

Revenue for railroad was lower by 7% to $5.5 billion. This was $133.5 million below consensus estimates. Earnings-per-share grew 3.3% to $2.22, but this missed estimates by $0.09. On the plus side, Union Pacific’s operating ratio improved 2.2% to 59.5%. This was an all-time record for operating ratio.

Union Pacific volumes were down 8% as most product categories declined from the third quarter of 2018. Product mix and lower fuel surcharge also reduced revenue results by 1% each. Core price was up 2.5% from the previous year.

Energy was the worst performer, with a 15% decline in volumes and a 20% drop in revenues. A 18% increase in volumes for petroleum, LPG and renewables were more than offset by a 45% drop in sand volumes and a 17% decrease in coal. Frac sand continues to be a headwind as customers continue to use local sourcing for the product.

Premium volumes were lower due to soft demand for autos and intermodal shipments. Finished vehicle shipments were down 4%. The company said that tariffs and trade tensions with China were partially to blame for a 12% drop in international intermodal volumes. Revenues for premium were down 9% year-over-year.

Agricultural Products had a revenue decline of 1% and volumes were down 2%. Union Pacific continues to see lower grain exports, which is something several other railroads have noted during their conference calls. Fertilizer volumes were down 5%.

Industrial volumes did improve 2%, but this was offset by a 1% decrease in revenues. Construction markets were strong, leading to a 16% increase in volumes and plastics were up 7%. Offsetting these gains was a 11% drop in forest products.

The lone bright spot for the company was an improvement in operating ratio to an all-time best 59.5%. This was achieved for a variety of factors. Terminal dwell was down 20% while car velocity increased 10%. Locomotive productivity was higher by 18% while workforce productivity improved 4%.

Operating expenses were lower by 10%. Lower compensation and benefits, down 10%, were a major contributor to this result. Workforce levels were down 13% and the company removed nearly 2,600 locomotives from active use. Mechanical repairs and contract services were down 9%.

Other than operating ratio improvements, it’s hard to find a positive with Union Pacific’s third quarter. Revenues were lower in every product category. Except for Industrial, all product categories saw a decrease in volumes. Making matters worse, the railroad doesn’t expect these trends to abate for the remainder of 2019.

Areas of Concern – Valuation and Financial Engineering

Beyond the fundamentals of the railroad’s business, Union Pacific has a few other issues that are concerning.

Analyst expect Union Pacific to earn $8.56 per share in 2019. The stock trades hands for approximately $177 at the moment. This gives the stock a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.7. The stock’s five and 10-year average price-to-earnings multiple are 18.1 and 16.4, respectively.

Shares are currently as expensive as they have been at any time during the last decade. If Union Pacific’s were to average its current valuation for all of 2019, this would be the highest average price-to-earnings ratio in at least 20 years.

Using expected earnings-per-share for the year and the five and 10-year average valuations as a guide, Union Pacific’s stock price could fall to a range of $140 to $155. This would be a 12% to 21% decline from current levels. Some might not consider this a steep drop in value, especially given the run the stock has had this year, but this goes to show you that valuation does matter. And Union Pacific’s valuation is somewhat rich.

Another area of concern is net income growth or, in this case, a lack thereof.

Union Pacific has aggressive bought back its own stock. Looking at Value Line, the company has reduced its share count by more than a quarter from 2009 through 2018. The company retired 2.9% of the share count annually over this period of time.

The company’s share repurchase activity continued in the most recent quarter as well. Union Pacific bought back 6.4 million shares at ~$172 during the third quarter for a total of $1.1 billion. Over the last four quarters, the company has retired $5.1 billion worth of stock.

All of this repurchase activity lowered the weighted average number of shares by 39 million compared to the third quarter of last year.

This has allowed Union Pacific to increase earnings-per-share even as revenues have declined and net income have declined. Net income was actually $38 million higher in Q3 2018 than it was in Q3 2019. Without this reduction share count, the company’s earnings-per-share for the most recent quarter would have been $2.10, $0.12 below actually results and $0.03 lower than the same period a year ago.

I don’t mind that Union Pacific has bought back a sizeable amount of shares annually for quite some time, but this has helped to mask recent results. Even after an improvement in the operating ratio, Union Pacific was actually more profitable in last year’s third quarter.

Couple this with an elevated valuation and I am wary of buying the stock at the current price.

Dividend Growth – A Dividend Growth Investor’s Dream

Not all is dreary for the railroad. Income investors are likely very happy with the stock’s performance and its dividend growth.

Union Pacific has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. The company has increased its dividend by an average of:

11.6% per year over the past three years.

15.6% per year over the past five years.

20.7% per year over the past 10 years.

While the company’s streak of dividend growth isn’t the longest, Union Pacific has raised its dividend multiple times over the past few years. Shareholders of the company have received five dividend increases over the past nine quarters.

Listed below are Union Pacific’s dividends distributed since 2016:

2016 dividends-per-share: $2.26

2017 dividends-per-share: $2.48 (9.7% increase)

2018 dividends-per-share: $3.06 (23.4% increase)

2019 dividends-per-share: $3.70 (20.9% increase)

As you can see, the company’s dividend growth has really accelerated over the past two years. Even after this growth, Union Pacific offers a yield of 2.2%. While the yield may be on the low side for some investors, the capital gains this year have helped to compensate for this.

Union Pacific continues to offer a safe and well-covered dividend. The company is only paying out 43% of expected earnings-per-share for the year in the form of dividends. For comparison purposes, the average five-year payout ratio is 40% while the 10-year average payout ratio is 35%. Despite five almost double-digit increases in a little more than two years, Union Pacific’s payout ratio isn’t that much higher than its historical averages.

But what about free cash flow? Surly, this level of dividend growth has thrown the company’s free cash flow payout ratio out of whack. Not so fast.

Last quarter, Union Pacific paid out $677 million of dividends to shareholders while producing free cash flow of $1.43 billion. This equates to a payout ratio of 47%.

Over the last four quarters, the company has paid out $2.5 billion of dividends and generated $5.1 billion of free cash flow for a payout ratio of 49%.

Using either earnings or free cash flow, Union Pacific’s dividend appears to be very safe. Both metrics would have to be reduced by more than half current totals for the dividend to consume all of earnings or free cash flow.

While I take some issue with the company’s fundamentals and stock valuation, I find the dividend to be very safe.

Final Thoughts

Reaching an all-time low for operating ratio is a positive on the surface, but this seems to stem more from Union Pacific controlling costs and reducing its workforce than improvements in the actual business. The last quarter showed that the railroad’s business is suffering volume and revenue declines at a high rate.

Shares of Union Pacific are expensive against their historical averages and share buybacks have helped to prop up earnings-per-share results in the most recent quarter.

The company has made a habit of multiple dividend increases over the past two years, but the payout ratios remain very healthy . This, however, doesn’t make up for Union Pacific’s other weaknesses. For these reasons, I am passing on buying Union Pacific at the current price.

What are your thoughts on Union Pacific? Is there another railroad you prefer? Feel free to leave a comment below.

