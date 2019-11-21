Soybeans Will Lead The Next Emerging Markets Rally

With all the talk in the financial press right now about the bargains offered by emerging markets, one important element in the discussion has been missing, namely soybeans. The oft-ignored "protein gold" market in recent years has been the bellwether not only for the broad commodities market, but also for the emerging markets. In this report, I'll make the case that a rebound in the economies and equity markets of many emerging nations hinges on a vibrant bull market for soybeans.

A number of mainstream news outlets have made the case for investing in the emerging markets (EM) in recent months. The common theme of several of these articles is that emerging markets such as Brazil, Argentina and India are "oversold" and "undervalued," hence the potential for big profits in the event that the economies of several leading EM nations can rebound in 2020.

One recent example of the publicity that this idea is being given is the Nov. 19 article published by Bloomberg. The article's headline proclaims that "Emerging Markets Have Monetary Firepower to Drive World Economy." Bloomberg also observed that while the central banks of many developed countries, including the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, are committed to keeping interest rates stable, central banks of many developing nations have room for further monetary policy easing. The implication is that lower interest rates in the EM nations in 2020 could spur a revival of the underperforming emerging markets, including the recession-racked BRICS nations.

The extent to which the emerging markets have underperformed the U.S. equity market can be seen in the following graph. This compares the S&P 500 Index (SPX), the benchmark for U.S. large-cap stocks, to the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM). As the graph implies, U.S. equities have drastically outperformed EM stock markets in the last two years, thanks in large part to the much stronger U.S. economy.

One consequence of having a strong economy is a strong currency. To that end, the U.S. dollar index (DXY) has been surprisingly strong in the last two years along with the S&P 500. The strengthening greenback has had an adverse effect on the economies of export-dependent nations - particularly those countries which rely heavily on agricultural products. A stronger dollar has also helped depress commodity prices, which in turn has further undermined the economies of the ag-reliant emerging markets.

One such example of this is Brazil, whose real currency just recently hit an all-time low. Brazil's economy depends heavily on commodity exports, including corn, soybeans, and sugar. Brazil is also the world's top soybean exporter, which is of particular interest here. Soybeans are a key commodity for many emerging nations, and the crop itself can be considered as a leading indicator for the broad commodity future market.

Consider the following comparison of the continuous contract soybean future price with the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC). Over the last 10 years, soybean prices have had a pronounced tendency to lead commodity prices in the aggregate. In the instances where the commodity broad market as reflected by the DBC rallied, while soybeans trended lower, it served as a "heads up" signal that bad times were ahead for the emerging markets, as well as for the natural resource prices.

Probably, the best explanation for the sensitivity of soybeans prices to the future strength of the U.S. dollar index - and corresponding weakness in emerging markets - is that the commodity is so versatile and used in a variety of food and industrial applications. It's also one of the world's most important cash crops and is consumed heavily in the world's second largest economy, namely China. Thus, rising demand for soybeans is directly proportional to a strengthening economic position of the leading emerging market nations which produce the oil seed crop.

In order for the bullish case for the emerging markets in 2020 to gain traction, the U.S. dollar needs to weaken in the coming months. While President Trump has repeatedly called for a weaker dollar, it can be argued (as Anchalee Worrachate did in a recent editorial), that the president's trade war with China has only served to strengthen the greenback. Rising tensions over the trade dispute only served to increase demand for safe havens, including the dollar and U.S. Treasury and corporate bonds. Yet with the tariff dispute seemingly close to an amicable resolution, as the latest concession the Commerce Department made for companies doing business with Huawei made clear, a weaker dollar is within reach. Assuming that tariffs are actually rolled back by both the U.S. and China in the months ahead, a lower dollar index is virtually assured. And that would spell instant relief for the beleaguered emerging markets.

From a technical perspective, we should also ideally see a powerful upside breakout in soybean futures prices within the next few weeks. To that end, a decisive breakout above the $9.40/bushel level would serve as a confirmation signal that the bulls have control of the soybean market and would also inspire confidence in the emerging market bulls heading into 2020. From a technical standpoint, a move above the $9.40 level would also keep intact the pattern of higher highs and higher lows that the market has established since bottoming in May.

A supporting factor in favor of higher soybean prices is the impressive rally in soybean oil, as shown below. Due to the various and widespread food-related uses for this commodity, the price for soybean oil tends to lead soybean futures prices. Thus, the extended rally in soybean oil over the last several months can be considered a plus for the soybean bulls heading into 2020.

While the near-term outlook for the emerging markets still hangs in the balance, a resolution to the U.S.-China trade war would go a long way toward fulfilling the bulls' case for a vibrant EM comeback in 2020. Even more compelling for the developing nations' economic outlook is the improvement in soybean prices of recent months. If this improvement continues, as there is a reason for believing it will, then emerging economies will have yet another support heading into the new year.

