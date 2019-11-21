Covetrus: The Grown Ups Are In Charge Now

We view this past quarter as CVET taking a big bath - they flushed out a goodwill impairment, a CEO change, and reduced guidance to ensure expectations are achievable.

While we would have been fine with giving the previous CEO more time to produce results, we view the board’s decision as understandable given everything that’s happened.

Readers should note that this will not be a full write up of the company. We did so in this article, here. Rather, this article will serve as a brief refresher on the company and our thesis, followed by a review of the notable events that happened following our last article, along with a review of the most recent earnings release.

A review of the thesis

We strongly encourage readers to follow the link above for a comprehensive overview of the business model and our take on the stock. If you've done so already, feel free to skip this next section. For readers with an emphasis on brevity, we offer the following summary:

Covetrus (CVET) is the result of the combination between Henry Schein's Animal Health business and Vets First Choice. These two entities were created via a Reverse Morris Trust in February 2019, where Henry Schein (HSIC) spun off its distribution business and merged it with Vets First Choice, a high-growth industry disrupting B2B platform business.

Covetrus has been a thorough botched spin-off, as the spin happened at a time when the company lost a major manufacturing contract, the company experienced negative headwinds that led to management reducing guidance, and management underestimated the difficulty inherent with merging the two companies - thus causing management to delay their first quarterly report to work with lawyers and accountants to get the financials ready.

This mess coincided with dynamics already present in spin-offs, including: a shareholder base selling off the stock as Henry Schein investors wanted nothing to do with a leveraged high-growth pure-play animal health business, CVET was a stub equity being smaller than its parent, and forced selling by institutions who simply can't hold such a security.

All the above resulted in the stock dropping 70% from the highs to a market cap of ~$1.2 billion, or less than the valuation of Vets First Choice alone prior to the merger. Essentially, the market had completely written-off the value of VFC, leaving us with an extremely stable, industry leading Animal Health distribution business trading at ~13x earnings. This figure was far below peers and historical transactions, meaning CVET would be an attractive stock even if shareholders didn't have exposure to VFC.

Yet shareholders do have exposure to VFC, and we have no reason to believe that the business is worth any less than its valuation prior to the merger. The business has performed as expected, dominates its industry, and has a long runway for growth. Growing 50% yoy for the past 5 years, a 5x multiple implies valuation of the business is ~$1.4 billion.

Moreover, we believe investors do not understand the underlying attractiveness of the legacy HS Animal Health business. This business is #2 in a consolidated industry, enjoys significant competitive advantages, and generates copious amounts of free cash. The business is integral to vet practices, offering supply chain management, practice management software, and a comprehensive product suite supplying vet practices with pharmaceuticals, equipment, and more than 150k SKUs. This segment is a market leader, providing over 100,000 Vets with their supply chain services. Over 90% of American-located vets use this business. The market seemed oblivious to this, as investors were likely overly focused on the short-term reduction in guidance - not the quality asset that CVET is.

So, what's changed?

Well, a little and a lot. Insofar as the business is concerned, not a lot. CVET took ~$1 billion goodwill impairment charge, all non-cash, that was solely a result of the stock price drop. Aside from that, the numbers didn't look terrible (more below). However, following the publication of our last article, CVET announced that Ben Shaw - founder and CEO of VFC prior to the merger & CEO of CVET - had "stepped down" (been fired) effective immediately. He was replaced by Benjamin Wolin, who was previously a member of the Covetrus board. While we would have remained content allowing Shaw more time to turn the situation around, given that the company was facing pressure from its shareholders, it's understandable why the board chose to act in the manner they did. We think Wolin is a fine replacement as acting CEO, having prior experience on several boards, being associated with CVET since the merger, and successfully founded Everyday Health - remaining CEO for 15 years during which he took the company public and then successfully sold it.

Wolin has only been running the show for 1 month now, so we won't venture to comment on his performance given the short duration of his tenure. Nonetheless, he did offer some color on what led to Shaw being ousted as CEO, commenting on the conference call:

We underestimated the sheer complexity of the transaction and the many competing priorities, which drove increased spending and added an additional set of challenges to an already complex process.

They basically bit off more than they could chew and couldn't integrate the mish mash of companies on such a short time scale. We would like to remind readers that Covetrus wasn't simply the merger between two businesses; rather, the HS Animal Health business represented over 30 different businesses that have been consolidated over the past decade. A $4 billion globally-integrated supply chain business is a completely different animal than a couple hundred million dollar start up that Shaw was running prior to the merger. We don't blame him and we don't even think he's incompetent - sometimes the dice just don't roll your way.

The business

Now that we're up to speed on recent events, let's review Q3 financial results. In the quarter, Covetrus:

Grew pro forma revenue 5% (GAAP revenue was 10%, a result of currency tailwinds and one-time fluctuations).

North American segment for the Animal Health business grew 4%, U.K. grew 5%, while Europe was up 6%.

The Vets First Choice platform grew 36% year over year and ended with 9,700 Vet practices on the platform.

Gross margins for the consolidated business held firm at 19.4% year over year.

Based on the drop in stock price resulting from the prior quarter's reduction in guidance, CVET recognized a $939 million goodwill impairment charge (noncash).

EBITDA for the quarter was $49 million, full-year projected to be $195 million. Management also stated that it should take slightly longer for the $100 million in EBITDA accretion from the VFC platform to materialize.

By our estimation, that's a strong quarter. The market in the near term has agreed, as the stock sharply rebounded off the lows of ~$8 to the current price of ~$14. This was largely a relief rally, as following the news of Shaw's departure the stock faced maximum pessimism. Any news that wasn't the equivalent to "the world is ending" was likely to be viewed as favorable by the market.

With that said, we're pleased with the results. VFC is accelerating its top-line growth, and well on its way to capturing 10,000 vet practices by year end. The HS Animal Health distribution business remains steady and profitable. Despite the market's infatuation with high-flyers like Chewy (CHWY), CVET's main business remains resilient.

Wrapping up, CVET remains the dominant business that it has been for the past decade, VFC is rapidly growing, and management looks well on its way to restoring trust with the market. With the current EV being ~$2,750 million, and FY'19 EBITDA projected to be $195 million, the stock is trading slightly less than 14x on an EV/EBITDA basis. We remain long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.