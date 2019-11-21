Dividend Champions Analysis: Add Lincoln Electric To Your Watch List

Overview

In this article I present an analysis of a modified list of the Dividend Champions. I analyze all stocks in the list except the Dividend Kings. I track the Kings separately due to their long-term success in growing dividends. You can read my recent analysis update on the Dividend Kings. The top five stocks in my ranking model in order are A.O. Smith (AOS), T. Rowe Price Group (TROW), Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA), Ross Stores Inc (ROST), and BancFirst Corp. OK (BANF). Of these five stocks I continue to like, T. Rowe Price the best. But the stock is not as good a deal as a couple of months ago due to price appreciation that is paralleling market gains. Walgreens Boots has been in the news recently due to the possibility of a buyout from KKR & Co Inc (KKR) taking the company private. The stock price has gained in response and the yield is now down to about 3%. But with that said Walgreens Boots is still trading well-below its all-time high. There are two additions to the Dividend Champions List: Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) and micro-cap Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCQB:NIDB). I provide a summary analysis of Lincoln Electric, which ranks high in my model.

Background

In these analyses I use nine criteria that permit rapid quantitative screening based on the dividend, earnings growth, dividend growth, dividend safety, and valuation. The nine criteria used in quantitative screening are:

History of increasing dividends

Dividend yield

5 Years EPS growth rate

5 years dividend growth rate

10 years dividend growth rate

Payout ratio

Long-term debt-to-equity ratio (D/E)

5-year beta

P/E Ratio trailing twelve months

The goal here is to identify stocks for further research not make buy or sell decisions. There are often qualitative factors for each stock that must be researched before making an investment decision. For instance, I also evaluate P/E ratio relative to past 5-years or 10-years and dividend-to-FCF ratio. Other qualitative factors can also include management history, recent M&A activity, and effect of tariffs and trade wars on revenue.

Top 5 Dividend Champions In Each Criteria

The table below lists the stocks in this analysis from the Dividend Champions list in order of consecutive years of paying a growing dividend. These stocks come from a wide range of industries but there are quite a few industrial, chemical, financial, utility, and real estate stocks in the table. The green highlighted rectangles in each column list the five stocks that rank the best in that criteria. The red highlighted rectangles indicate negative growth rates. The yellow highlighted rectangles indicate that the data was not available or not applicable. For example, Kimberly-Clark Co. (KMB) has negative equity, so the D/E ratio is undefined.

List of Dividend Champions

The Dividend Champions that have the most top 5 rankings in this analysis are A.O. Smith Corp, Roper Technology Inc (ROP), and Ross Stores Inc (ROST) who all rank highly in three criteria. This has changed from last month due to the addition of Ross and deletion of Nucor Corp (NUE). A.O. Smith, which is a manufacturer and seller of water heaters, has very high 5-year EPS and 5-year and 10-year dividend growth rates. But the stock has a relatively high valuation and is facing slowing sales in China, a major market. Roper is now a technology software company and has very high 5-year and 10-year dividend growth rates and also a very low payout ratio. However, the company has a very low yield that is well below the market average and a sky-high valuation of over 30X trailing earnings. Roper is a stock that I would like to own at the right price. The stock price has declined since end of October, but it is still not yet a deal based on most valuation metrics. With that said, Roper is unlikely to drop in price a significant amount and one may just need to pay up for quality. Ross Stores, a discount retailer in the U.S, has very high trailing 5-year and 10-year dividend growth rates, and a very low payout ratio. The company is still growing rapidly, but I expect growth to slow as Ross now has over 1,700 stores.

Graphical Analysis of Yield Versus Other Criteria

In the following sets of graphs, I plot the dividend yield versus the other criteria. The individual data points are labeled according to their yields and can be cross-referenced with the table above. Stocks that I highlight in this discussion are labeled in the graphs.

The recent bull trend in the market has broadly raised the prices of higher-yielding stocks with the exception of energy and oil stocks. Both Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) and Chevron Corp (CVX) have higher yields of 5.15% and 4.1%, respectively, than last month due to a declining stock price. But both are being affected by low oil prices that are resulting in bottom line declines, little dividend growth, and rising payout ratios. Although the yields are attractive, the valuations of these stocks are not screaming bargains. Hence, I am wary and remain bearish for major oil producers. But still some investors may be interested in these stocks for income. Similarly, the yield of Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) is now over 7.5% but the company is faced with declining rig counts and thus declining top and bottom lines and margins. The dividend is currently greater than consensus 2019 EPS, putting it at risk.

In the second and third graphs I compare dividend yield versus 5-year dividend growth rate and also versus 10-year dividend growth rate. In general, Dividend Champions with high yields tend to have low dividend growth rate and those with low yields tend to have higher dividend growth rates. In general, the current bullish trend in the market has caused the yields of some stocks to come down. For example, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) yield has dropped and it not as good a deal as it was at the end of September. Illinois Tool Works (ITW) stock price has surged since the end of September likely due to improving sentiment on tariffs and trade wars. The stock is up almost 40% YTD and simultaneously the yield is now nearing the broader market average. There is a dearth of stocks with a yield of about or over 3% and high trailing dividend growth rates. Only Walgreens Boots fits these criteria, but the stock price has increased since end of October, and it is not as good a deal as last month.

Source: Dividend Power

In the fourth graph I compare dividend yield versus D/E ratio as a measure of safety. Ideally, a stock should be in the top left corner of the graph. Stocks with too much long-term debt may not raise the dividend significantly. In the worst case, the dividend may be frozen or cut due to high interest payments or principal payments. Several stocks have no long-term debt including Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC), S&P Global Inc (SPGI), Automatic Data Processing (ADP), Pentair Ltd. (PNR), Eaton Vance Corp (EV), T. Rowe Price Group (TROW), First Financial Corp. (THFF), Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY), SEI Investments Company (SEIC), Westamerica Bancorp (WABC), and Expeditors International (EXPD). Two stocks with high yields and relatively low D/E ratios are ExxonMobil and Chevron. For those seeking income these stocks may be a place to look. But I emphasize that they are not bargains due to the aforesaid issues.

In the fifth graph I compare dividend yield versus dividend payout ratio as another measure of dividend safety. Ideally for this graph a stock should be in the top left corner. A high yield with a low payout ratio is a reasonably safe dividend. On the other hand, stocks in the bottom right corner should be avoided due to high payout ratios and low yields. Again, for those seeking income both ExxonMobil and Chevron standout. The yields are comparatively high, and the payout ratios are below 100%. But I require payout ratios below 70% to take position or add to shares. This precludes ExxonMobil which has a ratio of over 80% at the moment. However, Chevron has a much more reasonable payout ratio of roughly 61%. This provides some confidence that the dividend will not be cut and will continue to grow even if at a slow rate due to the pressured bottom line. Note that ExxonMobil is suffering from negative free cash flows and the credit rating outlook was recently cut by Moody's.

In the last graph I compare dividend yield versus trailing P/E ratio as a measure of valuation. In this graph a stock would ideally be located toward the top left corner. I would like to buy stocks with good yields but low valuations. Stocks that fit this metric have generally decreased in number since last month due to the rising market. But still, there are several stocks that fit these criteria including Universal Corp, AT&T, ExxonMobil, Chevron, People’s United Financial, Mercury General, Franklin Resources, and Old Republic. After screening, one could compare a stock’s current valuation relative to the historical P/E multiple. I want to buy low and hold forever. Some of the industrial stocks that were undervalued have dropped off this short list due to a rising stock price resulting from improving market sentiment about tariffs and trade.

Ranking Model

In this section I present a scaled ranking model using the aforesaid nine criteria and weight each one according to their importance to me. The model tends to reward stocks with better dividend growth characteristics. But saying that, stocks with low dividend safety or high valuation multiples tend to rank low. Companies with good scores tend to have Dividend Power scores of 9.0 or greater indicating that they are performing well in all nine criteria.

The model also accounts for a stock’s criteria rising above or falling below a critical value. If a criterion is above or below the critical value, then that criterion would be zero. For example, I want stocks that have a payout ratio below 100% but sometimes the payout ratio goes above 100% due to a drop in EPS resulting from economic headwinds or company specific short-term issues. The model assigns a zero for that specific criteria for these stocks. It is not a sell signal, but the stock will rank low and thus it may not be suitable for adding to the position at that time. Similar logic applies to other criteria.

The top five stocks in the ranking model in order are A.O. Smith [DP Score = 9.35], T. Rowe Price Group [DP Score = 9.26], Walgreens Boots Alliance [DP Score = 9.24], Ross Stores [DP Score = 9.23], and BankFirst Corp OK [D.P. Score = 9.19]. These stocks tend to have high 5-year EPS growth rates, high dividend growth rates, low D/E ratios, and reasonable valuations. Again, the lowest ranked stock is Meredith Corp (MDP) [DP Score = 5.03] due to the negative 5-year EPS growth rate, high payout ratio, high D/E ratio, high beta, and high valuation. Meredith must integrate its recent acquisition of Time Inc and this is likely resulting headwinds. The second lowest ranked stock is Aqua America Inc (WTR) [DP Score = 6.01] due to negative trailing 5-year EPS growth rate, high payout ratio, and high valuation.

This month I provide a summary analysis of Lincoln Electric since it is new to the Dividend Champions list and ranks highly in my model with DP Score of 9.08.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) – Lincoln Electric traces its history to 1895. The company is a leading global producer of welding, cutting, and brazing products. The firm sells arc-welding systems, plasma cutting systems, oxy-fuel cutting systems, and consumables. Major markets include automotive, construction, shipbuilding, oil and energy, process industry, and general fabrication.

Lincoln Electric periodically conducts bolt-on acquisitions. Its most recent acquisition was Baker Industries expanding its automation and metal additive manufacturing products.

The company had over $3B in revenue in 2018. The current market capitalization is $5.61B. Lincoln Electric has paid a growing dividend for 27 consecutive years. The current yield though is low at 2.14% but is growing at a decent rate of 14.6% over the past 5-years and 12.4% over the past 10-years. The payout ratio is relatively low at 41.7% based in on an annual dividend of $1.96 and forward 2019 EPS of $4.70. My threshold is 65%, so this is a good value. The low payout ratio also provides some protection during recessions when Lincoln Electric will likely have declining top and bottom lines due to its exposure to cyclical industries. The dividend is also well covered by FCF. In 2018, the dividend required $0.1B and FCF was $0.26B giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of 38.4%. My cutoff is 70%, so this is a good value from my perspective.

Lincoln Electric is trading at forward P/E ratio of about 19.4, which is less than the trailing 5-year multiple of 25.9. With that said, the stock is not undervalued at this juncture as the trailing 10-year multiple is roughly 18.

Lincoln Electric is worth tracking, but small investors should wait for a better entry point.

Final Thoughts On The Dividend Champions

The recent run up in the stock market, especially in higher yielding stocks has made it more difficult to find value. However, for those seeking decent income with a little dividend growth, they may consider ExxonMobil and Chevron. I am generally bearish on big oil stocks due to negative earnings growth, high payout ratios, volatile oil prices, and high requirement for capital expenditures. But if I had to choose, I would personally pick Chevron due to the lower payout ratio. I still like T. Rowe Price and remain long. However, the stock is up over 30% YTD and the yield is down, so it is no longer a deal. Finally, investors should probably add Lincoln Electric to their watch lists. The company is now a Dividend Champion and the dividend is growing at a double-digit rate, making the stock interesting for dividend growth investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MKC, MDT, WST, BDX, PEP, ITW, MCD, TROW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.