Eloxx Preliminary CF Data Should Be Monitored Closely As It Advances Forward

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX) announced some positive preliminary data using ELX-02 to treat patients with Cystic Fibrosis (CF). Specifically, it gave an update on a phase 1 study for its clinical product. Preliminary data showed a positive biomarker and safety profile that could possibly eventually drive the drug forward to late-stage studies. The key item to note is that this data is preliminary and additional data of lung function will need to be shown to determine how effective a drug this can be for treating this patient population. In addition, a competitor by the name of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) continues to make new headway especially with its latest approval for Trikafta.

Positive Preliminary Data For Cystic Fibrosis

The company announced positive preliminary data using its drug ELX-02 to treat patients with Cystic Fibrosis (CF). Cystic Fibrosis is an inherited life-threatening disorder in which the lungs and digestive system become damaged. This genetic disorder causes mucus to become thick and glue-like and when this occurs in the lungs it is very devastating. That's because mucus is supposed to be thin and slippery to help your organs work. Eloxx had announced that patients that took ELX-02 have achieved an increase in CFTR protein expression and mRNA (messenger RNA) stability showing mechanism of action. The drug was also well tolerated and there were no serious adverse events that were found in this phase 1 study. This is great, but how does an increase in CFTR expression relate to an improvement of lung function for patients? It is because the CFTR protein is responsible for keeping balance of salt and water on many surfaces in the body, including the lungs. When a protein is missing or not working like it is supposed to, chloride becomes trapped in cells. In turn, this means water can't hydrate the cellular surface and that leads to sticky/thick mucus on the lungs. That is when CF patients start to have trouble with lung function becoming impaired. The standing is that an improvement in CFTR expression achieved in the phase 1 study will lead to a correlation of an improvement of FEV1 (lung function measurement). On top of phase 1 data, preclinical data has also been compelling. ELX-02 showed a linear and dose proportional pharmacokinetic profile following a twice weekly subcutaneous administration. The best news for a phase 1 study is that, out of the 105 patients given this treatment, there have been no serious adverse events yet. This is important to see in a multiple ascending dose (MAD) study. Having said that, a perfect dose was selected to move on towards a few phase 2 studies. The selected dose for the phase 2 studies is 50 mg/mL concentration with daily administration. The reason for having two studies is because of the different territories. One phase 2 CF study is recruiting specifically in Europe and Israel. The second phase 2 CF study is focusing recruitment only in the United States. The company states that there has been a huge demand to get into its studies, therefore it expanded enrollment. That's why I noted at the beginning above that recruitment enrollment wouldn't be completed until Q1 2020. That would put results out sometime in 1st half of 2020.

Major Competitor

The biggest issue with the CF space is that Vertex Pharmaceuticals, for the time being, remains one of the top contenders. That's because it had recently received FDA approval for its triplet CF therapy known as Trikafta. What makes this approval so good for Vertex is that it is the first triplet to be approved that will be able to treat a huge chunk of the population. That's because Trikafta was approved by the FDA to treat patients aged 12 and older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene. Why is this such an important approval for it? That's because it can now treat up to 90% of CF market. The basis for regulatory submissions to the FDA and EMA was based on two phase 3 studies and several others. One phase 3 study dealt with CF patients that had one F508del mutation and one minimal function mutation. The second phase 3 study dealt with CF patients that had two F508del mutations. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is early in the process. As I stated, it won't report its mid-stage study for treating CF until 1st half of 2020. The key then will be to see how much ELX-02 can end up improving lung function or ppFEV1 ((FEV1)). The FEV1 stands for forced expiratory volume in one second, and it measures the CF patients' ability to breathe out from the lungs. In other words, the volume of air (in Liters) that is exhaled in the first second. The first trial was a 24-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in 403 patients who had an F508del mutation and a mutation on the second allele that results in either no CFTR protein or a CFTR protein that is not responsive to ivacaftor or tezacaftor/ivacaftor alone. For this study, Vertex obtained an FEV1 of 13.8%. Then the second study had a different CF population. The second trial was a four-week, randomized, double-blind, active-controlled trial in 107 patients who had two identical F508del mutations. In this study, Vertex obtained an FEV1 of 10%. One other item to point out is that Eloxx can also still do well in other populations for CF. It was shown that its treatment ELX-02 did well against 5 of the most prevalent nonsense alleles. This in essence means that it would target more than 75% of the nonsense mutation CF population.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $64.9 million as of September 30, 2019. The company expects that this cash on hand is enough to fund its operations into Q1 of 2021. What this means is that it likely won't have to raise cash until at least Q3 of 2020. However, it will have enough cash to get through the phase 2 cystinosis top-line data readout coming up in the next few weeks and additional phase 2 CF data expected 1st half of 2020. The downside is that if either or both trials fail to live up, then the stock will have to recover by then. Either way, the biotech at this point will likely have to dilute regardless. One more thing to point out is that some biotechs don't like to risk reading out data first and then raising cash. Therefore, remain cautious as Eloxx may deploy a cash raise sooner than anticipated.

Conclusion

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals seems to have produced positive data from its phase 2 CF study using ELX-02. However, a big risk is that there is no guarantee that data readout in the 1st half of 2020 will be positive. Especially, since that is when there will be more revealing data in terms of efficacy of the drug. By that I mean the gold standard measurement when it comes to CF patients, which is FEV1. It will be compared to Vertex almost immediately. If it fails to live up to Trikafta, then the stock will likely crater. Another risk involves phase 2 cystinosis data, which is rapidly approaching in the coming weeks. This is another catalyst that the biotech has coming up that could possibly cause the stock to trade higher. Eloxx is focused on these two indications and a failure in one will not be good news for investors. There are some preclinical programs in place also. These are other clinical products targeting inherited retinal disorders and kidney/lung diseases. The problem is that these are in the early stages of testing and it could be many years before such products reach mid-stage testing. Still, preliminary data from the CF and Cystinosis programs are promising.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.