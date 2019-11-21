The Hong Kong Dollar Has Kept Up In Forex Markets Despite The Protests

The situation in Hong Kong has recently worsened as the protests have become violent. Protesters have resorted to employing Molotov cocktails and primitive weapons such as bricks and bows and arrows along with make-shift catapults. The police may soon start using live ammunition. More than a thousand protesters have been arrested. Investors could use their Hong Kong dollars, which are still fetching a good price and buy Swiss francs and/or US dollars as a temporary hedging move.

The HKD Has Not Depreciated

Taking a look at the exchange rate, it seems as if the Hong Kong dollar has barely taken notice of the disturbances. The five-year Bloomberg chart below shows that the HKD went from 7.76 in 2016 to 7.84 in 2018, that is, it weakened against the USD. The most recent protests started in March 2019 and accelerated in June 2019. At the time of writing, the HKD is just under 7.83.

One main reason why the currency has not plummeted is that the HKMA keeps a close watch on the exchange rate and can intervene to shore up the HKD. See the excellent Reuters article on this.

It is likely that speculators betting on a falling HKD will be burned. Even so, it could be wise to hedge against a falling HKD by moving cash into Swiss francs and US dollars.

Western Media Against Beijing

The Western MSM gives one the impression that Hong Kong is on the point of collapse due to the protests. Great coverage is given to incidents, and it is clear that the Western press is against the Beijing government. The recent escalation in violence is covered fully. A detachment of PLA soldiers in T-shirts and shorts helped clean up an area after protesters had left a mess behind, and this was duly noted by the MSM as an infraction of the agreement that China would not meddle in Hong Kong's internal affairs. Even the US Congress is considering a motion in favour of the protesters.

The Hong Kong Economy Is Suffering Because of the Protests

Recent data indicate that Hong Kong is suffering economically because of the protests and has entered recession territory. Local businesses and tourism have suffered significant losses even though the financial sector has held up well. 2019 GDP may well be negative. See this CNN article for more details.

Conclusion

Beijing will not want to lose face and let Carrie Lam resign. The PLA will be sent in only in the event of a total disintegration of law and order. The local police will be reinforced and supplied with equipment to cope with the protesters, who are now called "rioters" by the Government. The HK Government may try to arrange talks with protesters while arresting the leaders. That will be only a delaying tactic in the hope that the protests will die down.

The recession that has already begun will be temporary as Beijing wants to keep Hong Kong as a gateway to China. It is likely that the HKD will not fall catastrophically, and the financial center will continue to function. The China/US trade war will not help Hong Kong, and the global slowdown will also play a part in slowing growth in the city. Given the uncertainty of the current situation, it would be best to avoid investments in Hong Kong until after the protests have come to an end. For investors holding cash in HKD, they can change to another safer currency like the Swiss franc and transfer their holdings out of Hong Kong until a peaceful climate is restored. There is no need to panic, but preventative measures that are not excessively costly can still be taken. One can then observe from a safe distance how the HKMA is going to fare in the face of continuing protests. It is always useful to follow the strategy of Sun Tzu and avoid risks that could result in heavy losses.

