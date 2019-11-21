Innoviva Inc. Is A Buy

The past year has been a painful one for shareholders in Innoviva Inc. (INVA), with shares down about 27% in that time. I think now is a good time to buy the shares, and I'll go through my reasoning below by looking at the financial history here, paying particular attention to the valuation allowance. I'll also look at the stock as something distinct from the business, noting that the shares now trade at multi year low valuations. I'll explore insider and institutional buying, and I'll offer an options trade for investors who remain unconvinced.

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the financial history at Innoviva indicates that this is a growth company. For example, over the past five years, revenue has grown at an eye popping CAGR of ~98%. Additionally, the company has gone from a net loss of $168 million in 2014 to net income of just under $400 million in 2018. In fairness, fully $196 million of 2018's profit was the release of a valuation allowance (more on that below). While this may minimize the significance of the growth for some investors, the way in which this income was achieved is very significant in my view, as I discuss below. Also interesting to me is the fact that during this period, the company reduced total costs and expenses.

Very significant in my estimation is the fact that management has reduced the valuation allowance on the company in 2018, which led to a massive uptick in net income. This is important in my view because it is more of a forward looking move. Management-who are arguably the people who know this firm best-are confident of expanding net income in future. To remind individual investors, a valuation allowance is a contra account that is imposed on a deferred tax asset, and is employed when management feels there will be insufficient future income to realize the value of that deferred tax asset. In my experience, it's helpful to explain a valuation allowance by using an analogy that uses an example that is more commonly understood than "deferred tax assets." An investor can think of a valuation allowance like a provision for doubtful accounts that the company imposes on accounts receivable. In either case, if the firm reduces the provision, that is a very good sign. In the case of the reduction in the provision for doubtful accounts, management now has evidence that the customers they were worried about will actually pay. With the reduction of the valuation allowance, management has grown confident that the future deferred tax assets will be realized. So, when the firm reduces provisions for doubtful accounts or valuation allowances, that is a sign that they may have been too conservative in their estimations about future earnings. In my view, eliminating the valuation allowance in this way sends a very powerful signal about management's increased optimism about future net income.

Comparing the first nine months of 2019 to the same period a year ago reveals some interesting things in my view. In spite of the fact that revenue grew 2% in 2019, net income actually declined by 15%. This was because of a $29.499 million income tax expense in 2019, versus a zero income tax expense in 2018. The amount to non-controlling interests also increased to $21.8 million. Ironically, I'm more optimistic about a firm's financial robustness when I see that they're paying income taxes.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

One of the many things I find interesting about investing is the fact that it involves more than simply finding a company that is making money and buying the stock at any price. The price that we pay for those future cash flows largely determines whether an investment will be a success or not. It's not a very controversial statement to suggest that the more we pay for something, the lower will be our future returns. For that reason, I want to pay as little as possible for future cash flows. It's no guarantee of success, but doing it enough times should work out well. One of the ways I use to determine whether the current price is a good one or not is to simply compare the ratio of price to some measure of economic value (like earnings or free cash flow). I want to make sure that the stock is inexpensive relative to the overall market and relative to its own history. On the theory that a picture is worth a thousand words (or maybe 10,000 of my words), I present the following look at the price to earnings and price to free cash flow here.

Data by YCharts

Insider and Institutional Activity

I've said it before, and I'll say it again. Not all investors are created equal. Some people, like insiders for instance, have insights into a given business that Wall Street will never have. For that reason, I think it's prudent to at least be aware of whether or not these people are buying or selling. With that in mind, I'd point out that in February of this year, both George Bickerstaff, and Geoffrey Hulme bought 25,000 shares and 7,000 shares respectively. In my view, when people who know this business intimately put $490,000 of their own capital to work in it, that is a powerful sign.

In addition, both First Eagle Investment and Joel Greenblatt have recently added to their positions in the firm to the point where the former owns 1,247,800 shares and the latter owns 161,076 shares. Taken together, I think purchases from people who are more aware about this business than most other people is a strong bullish signal in my view.

Options to the Rescue

Some investors may be nervous about this business, conclude that it's cheap for a reason, and that they don't want to buy at these levels. They might also note that the insiders that I'm holding up as exemplars are themselves underwater on their purchases. Those are reasonable criticisms in my view, and for such people, I suggest selling put options on Innoviva because these represent a "win-win" trade in my view. If the shares rise from these levels as I suspect they will, or if the shares merely flatline from here, the investor will simply pocket the premium and drive on. This is a "win" in my estimation. If the shares drop from these levels, the investor will be obliged to buy, but will be doing so at a much lower price than people who simply take today's price, which I also consider a relative "win."

My favorite of these at the moment is the June 2020 Innoviva puts with a strike of $10. These are currently bid-asked at $.45-$.60, having last traded hands at $.48. If the investor simply takes the bid on these, and is subsequently exercised, they will buy the shares at a price about 24% below the already discounted price. The alternative is that they simply pocket the premium, which also wouldn't be a terrible outcome.

Conclusion

I think there are many compelling reasons to buy this growth company that trades at a significant discount. The financial history is compelling, and the fact that management (i.e. people who know more about this company than the rest of us) removed the valuation allowance, that is significant in my view. At the same time, insiders are buying, which is also compelling in my view. The fact that the stock is trading at multi year low valuations is significant, and I think options present a great way for investors to benefit further from this stock. I think price and value can remain unmoored for some time, and I think investors would be wise to buy now before price rises to match value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in INVA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to buying shares, I'll be selling the puts mentioned in this article.