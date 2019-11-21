Lowe's: Overhyped Quarter

About a year ago, my previous research had indicated Lowe's (LOW) was bound to offer better value in the future despite the stock weakness last December. The key signal actually flashed the buy signal on the latest dip in August. Investors wisely buying on the dip should look to unload the home improvement retailer after this breakout plays out.

Same Ole Lowe's

While Lowe's is getting some love from the media for work by new CEO Marvin Ellison, the company still missed revenue estimates again and under performed the supposed bad results from competitor Home Depot (HD). For Q3, revenues actually declined and missed targets by $300 million. The very important comp-store sales only rose 2.2% versus consensus estimates of 3.2% and the 3.6% sales boost at Home Depot.

The good news is that Lowe's is doing better on the bottom line with the adjusted operating margin up about 50 basis points leading to a boost in the adjusted EPS. The new FY19 EPS target is $5.63 to $5.70, but analysts are already up at $5.67. The previous EPS target was $5.45 to $5.65, but clearly the market already expected the home improvement firm to raise estimates.

The point here is that investors need to come from the view point that Lowe's isn't exactly a new firm or a leader in the home improvement sector. The retailer still misses analyst targets on a regular basis and generates less growth than Home Depot.

Net Payout Yield Signal

My signal on Lowe's that has worked for years is the net payout yield. When the yield that combines the dividend yield and the net stock buyback yield tops 7.5%, the stock is a buy. When the yield collapses on strong stock rallies, the stock is a sell.

Right on the dip in August to $93, Lowe's approached this crucial signal and was a buy. The stock rally to new all-time highs above $121 following FQ3 earnings requires investors to consider unloading the stock as the net payout yield will dips back towards 6.3% following the roughly 30% gain off the August lows.

Data by YCharts

For Q3, Lowe's repurchased $835 million worth of stock and paid $428 million in dividends during the quarter. The home improvement retailer only forecasts free cash flows of $3.0 billion in 2019. The stock has a market valuation topping $90 billion now so one needs to pull in the reigns with the valuation topping 30x FCF targets.

Even the forward P/E ratios of the sector are flashing red warning signs. Both Home Depot and Lowe's are at the highest multiples of the last year despite both missing comp sales targets in the last quarter.

Data by YCharts

The company ended FQ3 with about $17 billion in net debt. Lowe's does have substantial assets in $13.7 billion in inventories and another $22.0 billion in property and lease assets so debt isn't a concern.

The issue is that Lowe's just doesn't have the balance sheet to return more capital to shareholders. The company is highly dependent on ongoing FCF generated by the stores while the stock isn't exactly cheap trading at 18x forward EPS estimates.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is for investors to understand when a stock has reached a peak valuation and key signals that indicate when value exists. While the FQ3 results of Lowe's were decent, the quarter doesn't warrant the excitement of a new all-time high, nor do the quarterly results support the stock running to $130+ warranted to make Lowe's a buy here.

The recommendation here is for investors to look for an exit point on a actual breakout of the stock, though initial trading show a reluctance to buy the stock above $120.

