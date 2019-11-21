Nvidia: Still Some Work To Do

With the market racing to all-time highs, one name that has done incredibly well in recent months is chip maker Nvidia (NVDA). The stock is up more than 50% since the start of June, as investors have seemingly put the company's revenue rough patch in the rear view mirror. Last week, the company reported its fiscal third quarter results, and while things were okay overall, there still is some work left for the company to do to get shares back to their own highs.

For the fiscal Q3 period, revenues of just over $3 billion beat analyst estimates by about $90 million, although they were down more than 5% over the prior year period. Most of that beat was driven by soft guidance three months earlier, which took analyst estimates down into this report. Earnings per share showed a much better picture, with both GAAP and non-GAAP EPS beating the street's respective average estimates by 20 cents.

Unfortunately, guidance for the current period was again a bit light. Part of that may have been due to the pending Mellanox (MLNX) acquisition, which may not close until early calendar 2020. The street may have been hoping for an earlier close, thus some Q4 estimates may have included more of a revenue contribution from the deal. Management guided to revenues of $2.95 billion plus or minus 2%, with the street going into the report at $3.06 billion. Perhaps the most disappointing is that full year estimates had dropped almost $4 billion into the Q3 report from their highs, and yet guidance still missed.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)

It will be interesting to see what happens on the Mellanox front in China, given increased trade worries on Wednesday put a phase one deal in doubt for the short term. If the acquisition does not close in the next couple of months, analysts will have to start pushing their revenue estimates even further out, which isn't a good sign given the consensus numbers for the next few quarters have come down quite a bit already.

The good news is that Nvidia has gotten its margin situation in check, showing nice improvement in gross margins for Q3 and guiding nicely for Q4. The company has done a lot better beating on the bottom line in recent quarters, and the high inventory concern from a few quarters ago is basically gone now. The EPS picture will only improve once the buyback restarts, and that is expected to occur sometime after the Mellanox deal closes.

As for Nvidia shares, the chart below shows how they've rallied nicely in recent months. There's still a ways to go to get back to the all-time highs, however. At the moment, the average analyst price target is $231, representing about 10% upside from here, and that's based on optimism that revenue growth will improve from here. Current estimates call for an 8% top line decline in fiscal 2020, which ends this upcoming January, but the following year is supposed to show growth of almost 20%.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

In the end, Nvidia's Q3 report was fair but the company still has some work left to do. Despite the street's average estimate for fiscal Q4 revenues coming down by $120 million in the last three months, guidance was still a bit below expectations. If you want to give them a pass because the Mellanox deal might be a little delayed, that's fine. However, with the stock up more than 50% from its lows, a prolonged trade war would likely disappoint those hoping for a major growth rebound in the coming fiscal year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.