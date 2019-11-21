Amazon: Unstoppable

We've had three big ideas at Amazon that we've stuck with for 18 years, and they're the reason why we're successful: Put the customer first. Invent. And be patient. - Jeff Bezos

During the end of the '90s, Jeff Bezos left a Manhattan-based quant firm to start what he believed to be a great business opportunity - selling books online. At that time, the Internet's potential for disrupting entire industries was difficult to imagine. Yet, this is how Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) was born - at that time, the books' titles in the world exceeded any other item worth selling online, making sense in Bezos's mind to sell them through a virtual store.

Fast forward a couple of decades later, and Amazon is more than an online bookstore. It changed the retail industry all over the world, and some other ones, too - its AWS arm is the jewel of a wide range of integrated businesses.

The comparison below needs no further comments. Amazon returned more than 10x the XRT retail sector did in the last six-seven years.

The trend is set to continue. A UBS report predicts that by 2026 over 75,000 retail stores across North America will close. Already in 2019, the number of stores closed exceeds the entirety of last year - over 6,000 stores shut doors and counting. E-commerce is a reality, and Amazon has a big chunk of it.

Amazon stock price reflects this reality. It rose 5x in the last five years, reflecting strong fundamentals and sound business management.

A recent report from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP) reveals that, with the help of the tax break, Amazon won't pay a dime in taxes for all its 2018 $11.2 billion in profits.

Amazon is not the only one to benefit from Trump's $1.5 trillion tax cuts - FedEx (NYSE:FDX) managed to reduce its tax rate from 34% in 2017 to less than zero in 2018.

Couple this with the trend in ever-lower interest rates and the increase in economic activity and confidence in financial markets are poised to continue. Since the 1980s, the interest rates set by government debt have been declining fast while the global economy has expanded at a fast pace.

Which brings us to one of the recent Lead-Lag Reports I published. US stocks have led the way to record highs, and globally, other markets are keeping up. Over 3 and 6 months, foreign REITs have underperformed the stock market but only slightly - still up 7.13% and 4.85%, respectively.

The trend will likely continue, and Amazon has all the ingredients to outperform. Double top on the $2,000 level? Bears certainly like the scenario, but the reality tells us that this is the only serious consolidation during the strong bullish trend from the last several years.

Let's not forget that horizontal resistance like the one seen on the $2,000 mark also forms during a continuation pattern like an ascending triangle.

Bears, therefore, would like to see the $1,400 to give way and to trade the measured move to the downside towards below $1,000. Unlikely, as this requires a sharp selling in the stock market indices due to the snow-ball and contagion effects.

Based on everything this article points to, the path of least resistance is to the upside. A clear break of the $2,000 level clears the road to the ascending triangle's measured move of $2,600.

With cheap borrowing conditions, daring investors have unprecedented conditions to put the money at work. We know Bezos isn't shy at taking risks. Why would he stop this time?

