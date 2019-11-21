Home Depot: Another Dip To Buy

I expect investors to use this dip as a buying opportunity as Home Depot is about to get more support from macro indicators on top of its own growth measures.

There is both good news and bad news after the just released third quarter earnings from America's largest DIY retailer Home Depot (NYSE:HD). The Georgia-based retailer reported flat adjusted EPS growth and downgraded its full-year guidance as the implementation of strategic initiatives seems to take longer than expected. Nonetheless, the company continues to do really well, and I do not see evidence that the longer-term growth trend is ending. I continue to trust the company's ability to generate higher sales and expect recovering building permits and economic growth to continue to push this stock higher. It does not happen too often, but we are getting a dip to buy.

Q3 Was Good And Strength Should Continue

First of all, I have to mention the ugly fact that the company has reported its first quarter without adjusted EPS growth of the current cycle. The company's growth rates declined from strong double-digit growth in almost every single quarter of the past few years to 4% in Q2 of this year and 0% in the just released third quarter. However, it's a good thing this was expected as the company's adjusted EPS of $2.53 came in exactly as expected.

With that being said, let's look at the company's top line and reasons why the company performed the way it did. I did find a ton of information that indicates that the ongoing growth streak is not ending anytime soon. Moreover, data indicates that the Home Depot consumer is everything except weak.

For example, total company comparable store sales (hereafter referred to as 'comps') rose by 3.7%. Total third quarter sales were up 3.5% to $27.2 billion. August saw 4.1% comps growth, September was up 3.7%, and October was up 3.1%. Domestic coms were up 3.8% with 4.4% comps growth in August. A strong dollar negatively impacted comps growth by 20 basis points. Note that comps growth is sometimes misleading as some companies only see higher comps as a result of higher prices. In Home Depot's case, both transaction and ticket were up. Comp transactions improved by 1.8%, which is an acceleration from the first half of 2019. The company mentions strategic store investments and higher customer experience to be the main factors behind the traffic increase. Moving over to ticket, the company once again benefited from big ticket comp transactions. In this case, big tickets are all tickets over $1,000. 20% of all transactions were big ticket transactions. Sales in this segment were up 4.8%. Excluding hurricane-related markets, big ticket comp transactions were up 5.5%.

Adding to that, ongoing lumber price weakness continued its negative effect on comps growth. In the third quarter, lumber prices negatively influenced comps growth by 65 basis points. Gross margin was 31 basis points lower at 34.5% as a result of higher shrink and the mix of products sold compared to the prior-year quarter. Operating margin declined by 21 basis points to 14.5%.

Further good news comes from the fact that both DIY and Pro customers were strong. DIY customers provided growth, thanks to the extended outdoor season and brands like Patio Furniture that delivered comps growth above the company average. DIY customers also supported the company's ongoing investments in digital capabilities. Online sales grew by double digits, and 50% of online orders were picked up using store lockers. Note that total online sales growth came in at 22%. To date, the company has 1,300 stores with lockers. 95% of customers rate their locker experience by giving five out of five stars. Over 60% of domestic stores have a new look and are further enhancing customer experiences.

Growth measures are expected to add 100 basis points to comps growth in 2019. The company also expects these effects to last well beyond 2019. However, the implementation of growth measures is taking a bit longer than expected. New IT support is taking time as the old systems need more unwinding. For example, the B2B (business-to-business) website is aiming to connect the company's 135,000 Pro customers and is on track to deliver long-term value. Nonetheless, underlying IT work much be completed first to unlock the real potential this system was aimed to generate.

Here's Why The Stock Is Down

Personally, I did not expect the stock to be down roughly 5.5% on the day after earnings. I do not think the stock deserves it as 'everything' went well. Comps growth was rock solid, customer experiences were great, and investments are paying off. Unfortunately, the reason why the stock is down is the fact that investments will take a bit longer to fully pay off as I already discussed. This has caused the company to reduce full-year 2019 guidance.

Full-year sales growth is expected to reach 1.8%. Comps growth is expected to be up 3.5%. This is down from 2.3% total sales growth and 4.0% comps growth expectations. This 50 basis points sales growth reduction translates to roughly $322 million in sales.

Moreover, leading housing indicators continue to recover. Building permits reached a new high in September rising more than 14% on a year-on-year basis. Generally speaking, this supports Home Depot as Home Depot has never had a longer term downtrend while building permits were rising as you can see below. We are also not seeing the risks from rising yields as the 10-year government bond yield is hovering below 1.8%.

Takeaway

I like Home Depot a lot. I like it even more after the dip than I did before. Investors get to buy a great retailer with the capability to grow comps by more than 3%, while growth measures have not yet shown their full potential. I expect sales growth to continue as growth measures continue to boost customer satisfaction and building permits are showing that macro tailwinds are likely to last.

I expect we are dealing with one of many dips and have no doubt this stock trading at 20x next year's earnings will recover rather sooner than later. Even if you are not buying, I think selling at these levels is a mistake. This is a long-term investment and deserves to be bought on dips.

