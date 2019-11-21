Things Just Got Sweet For Callon In Its Carrizo Buyout

Right now is a tough time to be invested in the oil and gas space, particularly if you're invested in anything tied to the E&P (exploration and production) niche of it. Case-in-point, we need only look at the ongoing merger saga involving firms Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) and Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO). Despite a highly attractive merger between the two, shares of the companies have tanked in recent months. Not even a revision to the deal that makes it more in favor of Callon than it was in the past can stop the slide in market value the businesses have experienced. In all, recent developments do still suggest that this merger is appealing (for both parties, especially for Callon), and at the end of the day, shareholders should rely on those fundamentals more than the day-to-day volatility of the firms' underlying shares.

Drama and a resolution

When the news broke back in July that Callon would be acquiring Carrizo, I wrote an article detailing my support for the deal and arguing that the former got the latter for a steal. To this day, I still feel that way, but the market seems to disagree. From July 12th, the trading day prior to the announcement of the transaction, shares of Carrizo have dropped 38.7% from $10.50 to $6.44. Callon has been hit even harder, dropping 42.5% from $6.40 to $3.68. The fact that both firms tanked means that the market's issue has less to do with their combination and more to do with the general energy space and the pessimism omnipresent in it. This can be further argued by the point that the deal, as originally structured, was set to be all-stock in nature and that operating synergies were likely.

The broader market wasn't the only one unhappy. Some shareholders in Callon felt displeased by the transaction as well. Paulson & Co, for instance, stated that it would vote its full 21.6 million shares, amounting to a 9.5% ownership in Callon, against the transaction. Callon, Paulson & Co believed, was better off as a stand-alone Permian player, especially if management were to shift focus toward reducing its general and administrative costs. In response to investor backlash, the E&P firms revisited the negotiating table and struck a new deal.

Instead of it being as originally planned, Callon would give to Carrizo 1.75 shares of itself for each share of Carrizo outstanding, pushing the premium paid for Carrizo down from about 18% to 6.7%. The end result: once the two companies are combined, Callon will own 58% of the entity versus the 54% originally planned. The companies also agreed to some other changes in terms, including more flexible (and less harsh) termination fees. As a result of these changes, Paulson & Co announced, on November 18th, that it would drop its opposition to the deal, but it did state that it had lowered its ownership stake in Callon.

The picture looks bright

Despite all of the malaise infecting the oil and gas E&P space, and despite the market's decision to push shares of both firms down, the merger between them is still quite sound. According to Callon's latest investor presentation, the company expects for the combined entity to generate in excess of $300 million of free cash flow between 2020 and 2021 alone at current strip pricing. That's not all, though. Previously, management had expected that with $55 oil next year, it would be able to see $100 million in incremental free cash flow, but due to the timing and magnitude of synergies, the required price for this extra cash flow to be generated has dropped to about $50 per barrel.

*Taken from Callon Petroleum

Over the next couple of years, management is also hopeful that growth will prove beneficial to shareholders. Through 2021, output is expected to expand at a rate of about 10% per annum. The company also anticipates between $100 million and $130 million in annualized synergies brought about by the transaction, with some of this coming from general and administrative costs, as well as coming from improved uptime at the firm's Permian acreage, but the largest chunk, between $45 million and $65 million, should be driven by D&C (drilling and completion) savings.

*Taken from Callon Petroleum

As a result of these synergies, the longer term outlook is quite promising compared to if the companies remained separate entities. To understand this, we need only look at the image below. In it, you can see that, from 2020 to 2023, Callon would generate only $183 million in aggregate free cash flow. Carrizo, meanwhile, would generate just $113 million. Together, combined with projected synergies, this figure grows to $754 million. This picture gets even more appealing when you add in the $300 million to $400 million in asset sales planned by Callon by year-end 2020.

*Taken from Callon Petroleum

On a 10-year basis, the picture only continues to improve. As the image below illustrates, the NPV (net present value) of all synergies over the decade following the combination is slated to total about $850 million. Of this, $400 million should be in the form of operational synergies. To put this in perspective, the combined market caps of Callon and Carrizo today are about $1.54 billion. Carrizo's alone is only $636 million. What is perplexing here is the fact that the market is viewing this as a value-destructing deal, but the only way that might be possible is if leverage would increase as a result of the move. The exact opposite, in fact, is going to happen. According to management, the combined firm's net leverage ratio by the end of 2020 should be about 2 or lower. This compares favorably to the 2.5 forecasted for Callon as a stand-alone entity and the 2.4 forecasted for Carrizo.

*Taken from Callon Petroleum

Takeaway

No matter how you stack it, this acquisition of Carrizo by Callon makes a lot of sense. The market, in recent months, has punished a lot of firms in this space, but it's important for investors to keep in mind that the day-to-day share price fluctuations carry little real importance. Long term, the picture here looks favorable, and so long as even half of the synergies are generated, shareholders and the combined E&P firm itself should benefit nicely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.