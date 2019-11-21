Apple: The Perfect Setup

If you take out Wednesday's decline on renewed trade war fears, it's been nothing but smooth sailing for technology giant Apple (AAPL) lately. As the chart below shows, shares have nearly doubled from their 52-week low, recently setting a new high almost every single day. This round of optimism is mainly in regards to a very strong product pipeline expected over the next year or so, bringing revenues to a new all-time high.

Next fall, Apple is expected to debut a 5G iPhone, which by all accounts is supposed to create a supercycle for sales of the smartphone. Normally, one might be worried about the quarter or two before this event, as consumers waiting for the new devices would provide a headwind to sales. This would usually mean that spring and summer 2020 revenues could stall out a little, even though Apple isn't as dependent on the iPhone as it once was.

Management, however, has potentially created a scenario though where this air pocket may not exist. First of all, we have new services like Arcade and TV+ launched this fall that bring in new streams of revenue. The expansion of other services like Apple Pay as well as the ongoing success of wearables like the Watch and AirPods also provide some needed revenue. Maybe even a second generation HomePod comes to help overcome Apple's struggles in the smart speaker area.

Early next year, however, may be mostly about what didn't come for the 2019 holiday season. Apple is finally expected to launch a successor to the iPhone SE, a smaller form factor device that comes in at a lower price point and thus appeals to a broader consumer base, especially in emerging markets. This likely won't be a 5G device, but these are the type of buyers who aren't necessarily looking for the newest technology. Even just a billion or two in extra revenues from this device per quarter can go a long way, especially if it further adds users to the network of Apple services.

The other major upgrade we could see in the spring is a new line of iPad Pro models, the high end of Apple's tablet lineup. This would make sense for a timeline where we get a new version every 18 months, and this next one is expected to have major display and camera upgrades. Being that the last new iPad Pro was announced in October 2018, Apple is already past the device's anniversary and thus financial comparisons will be easier in 2020 for this particular device. Perhaps a new Pencil will be announced as well, or maybe the entry level iPad with its annual upgrade gets more compatibility there.

Between all of these new products and services that are expected, as well as the new Mac Pro and a better iPhone lineup this year, Apple is slated to put recent revenue declines in the rear view mirror. As I mentioned above, we might have normally expected some revenue softness ahead of a major iPhone launch, but that's not really supposed to be the case for 2020. As the graphic below shows, revenue growth estimates (in percentage terms) don't really show any major signs of weakness anytime soon, and are in a pretty narrow range once we get into next year.

It remains to be seen how long the 5G iPhone supercycle could last, but by the time it ends we could easily see the current lineup of wearables and services generating over $100 billion a year in revenues. Just as that iPhone euphoria starts to wear off, we'd likely be approaching the launch of an Apple AR headset, which could come in late 2021 or early 2022 if the latest report is true. That new product line could be the final piece to getting over $300 billion in annual revenues, with the company continuing to produce massive profits and cash flow.

It's not just the product roadmap that investors have to look forward to, however. At the late April or early May earnings report, management will update everyone on the capital return program. With almost $100 billion in net cash still on the balance sheet, I expected another solid dividend raise as well as another major increase to the share repurchase program. How quickly shares are bought back over the next 12-18 months may depend on if this sharp rally continues, but even a slowdown to $10 billion in repurchases per quarter will get the share count down nicely over time. It's only a matter of time before the outstanding share count drops below 4 billion, a substantial decline from the split-adjusted high of roughly 6.5 billion.

In the end, 2020 seems to have the perfect setup for Apple, which is a major reason why shares have been surging recently. This year's iPhone lineup seems to be a big hit, and early next year could see even more launches than we normally see in the spring. Between new devices and services, as well as continued strong growth from wearables, Apple is set to see new revenue records moving forward, with tremendous profits and cash flow also helping to fuel the company's strong capital return program.

