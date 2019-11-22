Parker Hannifin Lowers Guidance, But Investors Assuming The Worst Is Already In Sight

Parker Hannifin has been one of the stronger industrial names in recent months, as the Street believes the worst of the short-cycle downturn is in sight.

As is the case with many industrials now, the Street seems to have quickly shifted to a view that the worst of this downturn is in sight for Parker Hannifin (PH). The shares are far closer to the 52-week high than the low, and have rebounded more than 10% from a pre-earnings dip in September, despite a significant revision to FY 2020 earnings expectations with the fiscal first quarter earnings report.

Industrials have done well as a group over the last three months, with Parker on the high end of the curve at nearly 20% Emerson (EMR) is one of the few that have done better). That outperformance is more than I expected, particularly in the context of management’s guidance, but the Street wants to believe in a 2020 industrial rebound story and doesn’t want to miss out. I like the steps Parker has taken to shift the business toward less-cyclical, higher-margin segments, but the expected return at today’s share price isn’t that special relative to what investors could expect from the likes of Dover (DOV), Honeywell (HON), and Rockwell (ROK) as industrial recovery stories.

Looking Back At The Quarter

Parker’s fiscal first quarter earnings weren’t exceptional in any particular way, with revenue basically in line, segment profits only slightly better than expected, and non-aerospace orders continuing to deteriorate.

Revenue fell more than 3% in organic terms, with the North American Industrial business down about 3%. Helped in part by the shifting mix of business though, segment profits were flat and margin improved 60bp. The International Industrial business was exceptionally weak, with revenue falling almost 9% and profits down 19%, with margin down 110bp. Consistent with the performance from companies like Honeywell and Eaton (ETN), among others, Aerospace was the bright spot with better than 8% organic growth, 15% segment profit growth, and 50bp of margin improvement.

Orders remain weak, as the company is about halfway through a cyclical downturn (assuming this cycle is similar to historical norms). Although overall orders “improved” from 3% contraction in the fiscal fourth quarter to 2% contraction this quarter, the industrial businesses weakened. North American orders were down 6% yoy after a 4% yoy contraction in the prior quarter, while International declined 10% after an 8% drop in the prior quarter. Aerospace orders were up 22%, a marked acceleration from the 10% growth seen in the prior quarter.

With management noting a definite negative shift in business and market trends during the September quarter, they made a significant downgrade to guidance despite a relatively decent fiscal first quarter. At the midpoint, management lowered EPS guidance by 12% relative to its prior guidance, but the Street seems to have largely shrugged this off as “marking the bottom” of the cycle.

Mobile Is A Near-Term Risk, But Improving Mix Is A Positive Long-Term Driver

One of the significant drivers of Parker’s guidance and near-term performance relative to many of its multi-industrial peers is the company’s above-average exposure to mobile equipment (a catch-all term for end-markets like agriculture, construction, heavy trucks, and material handling equipment).

Given the reports and outlooks from companies like Caterpillar (CAT), Cummins (CMI), Deere (DE), Eaton, and others, it’s no surprise that Parker is seeing weakness in this business now, but the key unknown is how quickly that might reverse. I believe trucks and ag equipment are in a relatively early phase of the downturn, so likely to remain weak for several quarters. Construction equipment is a harder call for me at this point, but I don’t expect this market to deteriorate as much. With these markets representing approximately a quarter of Parker Hannifin’s mix, I’m concerned that investor expectations that the company is now seeing the bottom of the cycle could prove premature or optimistic.

Longer term, though, I like the direction Parker Hannifin is heading. With the LORD and Exotic Metals acquisitions (and the 2016 deal for Clarcor), the company has boosted its aero, filtration, and engineered materials businesses, while shrinking its motion and flow/process control businesses. This should help Parker become a less volatile short-cycle company, to some extent at least, while also boosting margins from higher value-added products.

The Outlook

With the inclusion of the acquisitions, fiscal 2020 revenue will probably eke out some growth on a reported basis, but the near-term organic growth outlook for the industrial business is not particularly strong. This industrial slowdown should be about halfway done, though, and I expect Parker Hannifin to report a couple more ugly quarters before a return to growth late in calendar 2020. Strong aero demand should be a tailwind, but again the health of ag, construction, and heavy truck demand is a key unknown and a differentiating factor relative to most other multi-industrials.

My core expectations for Parker Hannifin really haven’t changed, and I continue to expect low single-digit long-term revenue growth and mid-single-digit FCF growth. Relative to today’s valuation, those assumptions support an expected long-term annualized return on that line between the mid-single digits and high single digits. Parker’s guidance revision hurts the short-term margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA-based valuation outlook, but the shares do seem to be trading around fair value on that basis.

The Bottom Line

Although I did expect the Street would eventually run back into industrial names on the expectation that the worst of the cycle was in sight, it has happened a little more quickly than I expected. That has taken Parker’s share price a little further a little faster than I think is entirely reasonable, and I’m not inclined to chase here. I do believe this is a quality name, and I think there is an argument to be made that management’s improvements to the business aren’t fully appreciated, but I’m not seeing an attractive enough prospective return to get excited about the shares right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.