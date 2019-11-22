Philadelphia Gold And Silver Index Bullish Trend Momentum Activated

By closing above the mean of 94.10, this index has activated a target all the way up to 97.24 to 99.54 for the Philadelphia Gold and Silver Index.

This is a special mid-week report on the Philadelphia Gold and Silver Index. The Philadelphia Gold and Silver Index is an index of 30 precious metals mining companies traded on the Philadelphia Stock Exchange.

You can see that the market began the bottom of this move on about September 10 with a low of 60.59. A second low was reached on November 12 at 61.49. This index is going to give us a much broader picture in terms of the 30 precious metal mining companies, and their prospects based on the index.

If we look at the September/November lows, it was the beginning of the move up in a wave pattern. The top of the first wave seems to have come in around February 18. The corrective second was completed about May 25. The top of the third culminated at 102.29 from a low of about 65.88.

The market has since then corrected back down from the high that we saw on August 25, 2019, to a recent low on October 14 at 86.84. This correction corresponds to a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement calculated from the low on May 27 to the recent high on August 26, 2019. This corrective wave can also be considered a fourth wave correction.

As we incorporate the Fibonacci trend lines into the equation, we can see that the price action has come down and activated the third level of the trend line support by making a low of 86.84, precisely into this trend line support. It has reverted back up into the mean for the week of 94.10.

The Philadelphia Gold and Silver Index continues to trade above this major area of support. When we incorporate our proprietary artificial intelligence algorithm, the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) codes into the equation, we can identify that this area of the Buy 1 area of 92.34 is a high probability buy area. The VC PMI identifies this area as 90% probability of a reversion to occur from these levels. The Buy 2 level is a 95% probability of a reversion to occur. The market for the past four weeks has traded around this Buy 1 level, activating demand, which indicates that this area could be where buyers have accumulated positions. By closing above the mean of 94.10, this index has activated a target all the way up to 97.24 to 99.54 for the metal mining companies that are traded on the Philadelphia stock exchange.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NUGT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.