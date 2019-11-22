GreenSky: 65% Downside From Strained Bank Partnerships And Declining Profitability

In the following article I will detail why the issues above are likely to worsen over the next two quarters and will lead to material downside for GSKY shares.

I believe GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) is wildly overvalued based on four trends that have manifested themselves during 2019. While the stock has performed poorly as a result of the identified trends, I believe problems for GSKY will accelerate during the next two quarters, leading to additional downside for GSKY shares. My current target price is $2.50, representing -65% downside from the current share price.

Strained Key Bank Partnerships

GSKY relies on bank partners to fund and hold the consumer loans on their balance sheets. GSKY is merely the transaction platform that facilitates the loans. As a result, GSKY’s entire business model relies on these bank partners to continue funding the loans, otherwise Greensky has no way to originate the loans given that they do not have a bank charter. The fact that three of the top five bank partners have highlighted issues with GSKY in the past raises doubts about the sustainability of the underlying funding commitments for GSKY's loans. Management confirmed these doubts about future funding relationships on their Q2 earnings call when they announced that they are exploring alternative funding arrangements.

Regions Financial

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) announced earlier this year that they would be exiting their partnership with GSKY upon termination of their existing agreement in November 2019. RF was a top three bank funding partner and one of the key partners when GSKY came public in 2018. While RF did not disclose the reason for exiting the relationship, it's nevertheless an ominous sign for GSKY that an important partner chose not to renew their agreement. Furthermore, GSKY’s communication regarding the RF exit was opaque and misleading. The partnership termination was disclosed as part of the company’s Q1 10-Q filing, not in a press release as would be expected given the significance of these funding relationships to GSKY’s business model (see 10-Q commentary below).

Source: GreenSky 10-Q (3/31/19), Highlights by author.

Moreover, the company issued a press release after the stock sold off on the RF disclosure where the CEO called the news “hardly noteworthy.”

"With greater than $4.5 billion of unused bank commitments available to fund GreenSky transaction growth well into 2020, our disclosure that, for its own strategic reasons, we do not expect Regions Financial, to renew its existing commitment with GreenSky upon expiration of its term, is hardly noteworthy.” - GSKY Press Release: "CEO David Zalik Comments on Recent Share Price Volatility" (5/23/19)

If your public filings state that the loss of this specific customer could have a “material adverse effect” on your business, I would classify this as extremely newsworthy.

Fifth Third Bank

Fifth Third’s (NASDAQ:FITB) partnership renewal was scheduled to be extended by one year on 8/25/19, unless FITB provided 90 days notice to non renew. Interestingly, on 5/15/19, FITB made the decision to only extend the partnership for 90 days to 11/23/19 (Source: GSKY 10-Q 6/30/19, Ex.10.4). If FITB was happy with the partnership, why wouldn’t they renew for an additional year? Comments on FITB’s Q3 conference suggested they were disappointed with the performance of the GSKY loans as a result of prepayments occurring faster than anticipated:

- Source: Fifth Third Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call, Highlights by author.

Additionally, FITB noted that GSKY’s decision to pursue alternative funding arrangements is creating uncertainty as to the future trajectory of the GSKY loan book. FITB ultimately extended the partnership for an additional 90 days to 2/21/20, but this short renewal term continues to cast doubt about the future of the FITB relationship (Source: GSKY Q3 19 10-Q, Exhibit 10.5). If you’re keeping score at home, FITB has had two opportunities to extend their relationship for a full year and has declined both times.

Regarding the upcoming 2/21/20 termination date, FITB must provide notice of non renewal by 11/21/20 if they wish to exit the partnership. If I were GSKY and I was in the process of renegotiating a key bank partnership agreement, I might have answered a question about this key partnership in a more diplomatic way:

Source: GreenSky Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call

It remains to be seen how this key bank partnership is ultimately resolved, but at a minimum I would expect FITB to negotiate more favorable economics than they had under the previous agreement, which could pressure GSKY's profitability going forward.

SunTrust

SunTrust amended their loan servicing agreement on 7/10/19 to add and define the following terms: “Complaints, Disabled Adults, Elder Persons, Financial Exploitation, Legal Pleadings, and Regulatory Bodies.” Additionally, SunTrust amended an entire section of the servicing agreement that covers the Customer Complaint Process and forced Greensky to add a new section covering Disabled and Elderly Persons Exploitation (Source: GSKY Q3 19 10-Q, Exhibit 10.2). I’m no lawyer, but SunTrust clearly wanted to clarify how these terms were defined, which seems to imply there must have been issues in how GSKY was servicing a portion of their loans related to disabled and elderly persons and that this servicing may have involved financial exploitation. Given GSKY’s regulatory scrutiny in Alabama and New Jersey, this is no surprise. Not only does the nature of the servicing terms and amendments give rise to concern about potential negative CFPB or regulatory actions, it also implies that GSKY will need to invest in additional people and systems compliance to improve their servicing role, which could pressure future profitability.

Decelerating Growth

GSKY markets itself as a high-growth, innovative fintech transaction platform. One of the critical components of the story is the strong growth profile of the company as this is key to supporting the company’s tech multiple (note most tech companies see margin expansion with revenue growth, which helps support the high multiples, whereas GSKY is actually seeing margin contraction). Setting aside the obvious reality that the company is clearly exposed to the underlying credit performance of its unsecured consumer loans (and thus deserving of a consumer lender multiple as opposed to a tech multiple), the company’s growth has materially decelerated over the past year. As shown below, origination growth decelerated from 34% in 2018 to 19% year-to-date in 2019.

Source: GreenSky Financial Results as summarized by Author

The deceleration in originations puts added pressure on the company’s revenue growth profile as FITB already noted that loan prepayments are elevated, which means the growth of the servicing portfolio and the accompanying servicing revenue will continue to slow.

Equally as important as the revenue deceleration is management’s inability to forecast the slowdown in originations. As of the Q1 19 conference call, management was still forecasting 31% origination growth despite only posting 20% growth during the first quarter. They went even further to describe how strong originations had been during the month of April, so they were certain that growth would re-accelerate in Q2. As you might expect, growth did not re-accelerate in Q2, which led to GSKY removing financial guidance for 2019. I wouldn't place much confidence in a company which in the year since coming public has not only missed guidance by a wide margin, but also has such poor visibility into future business trends that they can't issue guidance.

Poor Earnings Quality

Earnings quality continues to decline at GSKY. For starters, the business model leads to complex accounting with limited visibility into the how the underlying loans are performing and, consequently, what's ultimately driving incentive payments. This opacity leaves investors vulnerable to changes in underlying credit deterioration and we are forced to rely on management’s comments to piece together why incentive payments are decreasing. More importantly, GSKY’s creation of a servicing asset in Q2 19 served to inflate both revenue and EBITDA, despite the non-cash nature of the revenue. GSKY noted that they renegotiated certain bank partnership agreements in both Q2 and Q3 19, which led to increased servicing rates for GSKY in exchange for higher bank partner margins and increased cash escrow.

“In the 2019 period, we renegotiated certain Bank Partner agreements where the company has agreed to post additional escrow and increase the Bank Partner's margin. In exchange for these considerations, we received an increase in our loan servicing fees from the Bank Partners.” – Source: Greensky 10-Q (9/30/19)

It’s important to note that certain bank partners required increased economics from GSKY and increased escrow to cover potential liabilities, which again highlights the tenuous position of the bank partnerships (is FITB the next bank to required better economics?). More importantly, the change in the servicing rate allowed GSKY to record a servicing asset based on the company’s own internal assumptions:

“Servicing assets and liabilities are classified within Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy, as the primary components of the fair values are obtained from unobservable inputs based on peer market data… for which market data is not available.” – Source: Greensky 10-Q (9/30/19)

Based on GSKY’s own assumptions, they were able to record $25.3mm of servicing revenue in Q2 and Q3 19.

Source: GreenSky 10-Q (9/30/19), Highlights by author.

However, none of this revenue has actually been recognized. As a result, this is non-cash revenue and EBITDA that should be excluded from a calculation of the true operating performance of the company.

Source: GreenSky 10-Q (9/30/19), Highlights by author.

Competitors, such as LendingClub (NYSE:LC) also recognize that changes in the fair value of servicing assets don’t reflect the underlying performance of its business. As LC notes in its 2018 10-K, they prefer to adjust the investor fee revenue for the fair value changes in servicing assets and liabilities.

- Source: LendingClub 2018 10-K, Highlights by author.

Declining Profitability

The creation of the servicing asset described above helped to mask the true deterioration in the company’s profitability during 2019. As shown below, while the company presented EBITDA declining by -5% YTD in 2019, the reality is that without the servicing gain, EBITDA actually declined by -24% on a Y/Y basis.

Source: GreenSky Financial Results as summarized by author.

Free cash flow seems like a cleaner way to evaluate the performance of GSKY’s business. In fact, CFO Robert Partlow even noted this on the company’s Q3 19 earnings call: “As we've indicated on prior earnings calls, we believe that adjusted EBITDA is one of our key financial indicators on our business performance over the long term and provides useful information regarding whether cash provided by operating activities is sufficient to maintain and grow our business.” While he and I might disagree on how to define adjusted EBITDA, we’re in agreement that it’s ultimately free cash flow that will be key to the success or demise of GSKY’s business going forward. As shown below, GSKY’s YTD FCF has declined by -70% Y/Y.

Source: GreenSky Q3 19 Earnings Presentation

The root cause of GSKY’s declining profitability is the shift to more deferred interest loans, which are increasingly pre paying during the no interest period. The increase in pre-payments leads to elevated costs to GSKY which bills interest on the loans during the grace period, but then is forced to refund the interest accrual back to the bank partners if the loan is pre paid and the interest isn't actually recognized. Additionally, margins have been negatively impacted by lower incentive payments from bank partners to GSKY, which could be caused by a number of variables, including deteriorating credit performance (again, poor disclosure here makes it tough to call out the specific reason).

Note that Q2 and Q3 are GSKY’s seasonally strongest quarters and they posted EBITDA margins of 38% during these two quarters. Excluding the aforementioned non-cash servicing gains, which are unlikely to be recognized at the same level going forward, EBITDA margins were actually 29%. Nonetheless, management continues to guide the street to normalized mid 30% EBITDA margins for full-year 2020. I believe this margin target is unachievable based on current portfolio trends and, more importantly, relatively unimportant given the non-cash nature of these gains.

Price Target

I’m forecasting revenue growth of +14% in 2020 and a continued decline in EBITDA margins in 2020 as a result of the factors described above combined with the absence of future servicing asset gains. Note that my forecast does not assume any additional bank partners exit their relationship with GSKY nor does it assume any credit deterioration, both of which would negatively impact my 2020 estimates.

Source: Author estimates.

Based on an EPS forecast of $0.32 in 2020 and a P/E multiple of 8x (in-line with other consumer lenders), my price target is $2.50, or -65% downside.

Source: Author estimates.

Additional Considerations

As part of its Q2 19 press release, GSKY announced that its board is evaluating strategic alternatives. The company also removed financial guidance for 2019 without a clear explanation. Given an inability to provide financial guidance for the 2H of 2019, an unknown future funding model and strained bank partnerships, I believe GSKY’s strategic alternatives are limited at best.

