PayPal Stock Will Yield A Very High ROI Over The Next 5 Years

This represents an average annual return of between 9.5% and 15.5% per year for investors in PayPal stock.

Based on this, my conservative estimate is that PayPal stock is worth between $162 and $212 per share in five years. My last article estimated $218 per share.

I have lowered the expected growth rate in GPV, lowered the take rate assumption, and lowered the valuation multiples expected in five years.

Since my last article on PayPal in April 2019, I decided to make changes to simplify my model. I simply project out Gross Payment Volume and make some margin assumptions.

Simplifying My Model on PayPal Stock

I wrote an over-complicated article on PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) stock on April 30, "Why PayPal's Stock Will Double In 5 Years." It was probably too complicated. I wanted to simplify my estimate of the company's value.

The result is that I came up with a range of value for PYPL stock that is a bit lower than my previous estimate for the company. I now believe the stock is worth between $162 and $212. My previous article said it was worth $218 per share.

I am convinced the best investors in the world like Buffett and others look for easy to understand companies with very profitable models. This can be done with PayPal stock. You should focus on its Gross Payment Volume ("GPV") growth, PYPL's take rate on the expected GPV, and a reasonable set of valuation parameters.

I also updated my model on PayPal stock with its latest financials. Subscribers to my Total Yield Value Guide have access to my spreadsheet model.

PayPal's Gross Payment Volume and Take Rate

In my article six months ago, I displayed the historical growth of PayPal's GPV, its take rate and also compared it to other companies in the field. So much for that. I am going to just focus on PayPal's GPV, take rate and FCF margins.

For example, as of Q3 2019, PayPal's net revenue is mostly a function of how many transactions it processes and how much it charges (i.e., the take rate).

Here is the recent history:

Source: Hake estimates

Here is how that looks on a quarterly basis, and with FCF added in:

Source: Hake estimates

From these two tables, you can see PYPL's growth in GPV has been slowing. I expect it will grow by 20% this year. But the average growth over the past 5 years has been 24%.

You can also see that PYPL's average take rate has been declining slowly. This past quarter, it was 2.21%. However, FCF margins on the GPV have been fairly consistent, around 54 basis points.

Using these tables, I decided to estimate the next five years.

My Model Using GPV, Take Rates, and FCF Margins

Since GPV has been slowing, I decided to cut it by 15%. So, my estimate is that GPV will grow 85% of the 2019 estimated growth rate of 20.4%. The compounded growth rate results in a multiple of 2.23 times (i.e. 2.23 = (1+(75% x .204)) ^ 5) -1). In other words, this results in a compound annual growth rate of GPV of 17.4%. That simplifies to a multiple of 2.23 times existing GPV in five years.

I also reduced the take rate in 5 years. For example, in Q3, it was 2.21%. The expected take rate for 2019 is 2.49%. But since 2016, when it was 3.01%, the take rate has declined 17.5%. So, I decided to use a 17.5% lower take rate (than in 2.49%) in five years, or 2.05%.

Here is how these two inputs to the model work out:

Source: Hake estimates

Note that this model shows a value of $211.72 per share based on a valuation of 7 times revenue. This is today's PYPL valuation. I don't believe that this is sustainable. For example, if 75% of that ratio is used, or 5.2 x revenue, the model works out to $185.71 per share:

Source: Hake estimate

But this as well does not seem realistic. Using 50% of today's revenue metric in 5 years, or 3.5 times revenue, yields a value of $162.04 per share:

The reason why the revenue metric should be lowered is because the growth rate is lower than today.

This results in a range of values from $162 to 212 per share. The average annual ROI for investors will be between 9.5% and 15.5% per year.

Note I did not reduce the shares outstanding even though PayPal has been buying back shares. In fact, over the past nine months, PayPal has repurchased $1.1 billion worth of stock.

But this is less than 1% of market value. PYPL has been holding a larger amount of shares in its treasury, likely to be issued to employees. I am not yet convinced that PYPL will continue to actually reduce the shares outstanding.

Summary and Conclusion

PayPal's growth in GPV has been steady but at lower growth rates. This drives its net revenue along with the effective take rates, which have also been falling. I estimate that, over the next five years, GPV will grow 17.4% on average, and its take rate will be 2.05%. This results in about $31.8 billion in net revenue, or 84% higher than today. I estimate its free cash flow will be 122% higher.

Based on these figures, and using lower multiples of revenue and FCF yield, I estimate PayPal stock will be worth between $162 and $212 per share in five years. This results in a range of annual ROI of between 9.5% and 15.5% per year.

Hopefully, this is a little simpler than the previous model I used in my last article. Subscribers to my Total Yield Value Guide can have access to my spreadsheet model for PayPal stock.

Total Yield Value Guide Extensive financial analysis of high total yield and deep value stocks The Total Yield Value Guide follows high dividend yield, and high buyback stocks (total yield) and stocks with abundant net cash, cash flow, and catalysts. Our focus on high buyback yield stocks (buybacks/market price) plus high dividend yield is unique. These stocks tend to perform well over time. Subscribers receive exclusive articles, model spreadsheets on stocks published both here and on other sites, access to my historical articles and a chat room. Subscribers also receive a free two-week trial to review the service. Here is the link to subscribe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.