Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/20/19

Includes: AMEH, ET, PAGP, REPL, TNAV
by: InsiderInsights
InsiderInsights
Long/short equity, research analyst, insider ownership, behavioral finance
Marketplace
Daily Insider Ratings
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/20/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are on the rise and will stay strong until the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Replimune (REPL);
  • Plains GP (PAGP);
  • Energy Transfer (ET), and;
  • Apollo Medical (AMEH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Biglari (BH.A);
  • Paylocity Holding (PCTY);
  • Okta (OKTA);
  • Kellogg (K);
  • Invitation Homes (INVH), and;
  • Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Uber Technologies (UBER);
  • Eli Lilly (LLY);
  • EverQuote (EVER);
  • Assured Guaranty (AGO), and;
  • American Financial (AFG).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Warren Kelcy L

CEO, DIR

Energy Transfer

ET

B

$45,130,076

2

Rhodes Jason P

DIR

Replimune

REPL

JB*

$14,971,000

3

Khosrowshahi Dara

CEO, DIR

Uber Technologies

UBER

B

$6,687,500

4

Omega Fund Iv

BO

Replimune

REPL

JB*

$2,994,200

5

Biglari Sardar

CB, CEO, BO

Biglari

BH.A

B

$1,862,049

6

Feldstein Andrew T

FO

Assured Guaranty

AGO

B

$1,244,005

7

Armstrong Greg L

DIR

Plains GP

PAGP

B

$1,028,634

8

Chiang Willie Cw

CEO, DIR

Plains GP

PAGP

B

$1,028,160

9

Jin H P

CEO, DIR

Telenav

TNAV

B

$734,000

10

Allied Physicians Of California A Profession Medic

BO

Apollo Medical

AMEH

B

$503,431

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Platinum Equity

DIR, BO

Verra Mobility

VRRM

JS*

$486,449,984

2

Lilly Endowment

BO

Eli Lilly

LLY

S

$23,586,776

3

Lindner Carl H Iii

CEO, PR, DIR

American Financial

AFG

S

$21,618,826

4

Sternlicht Barry S

DIR

Invitation Homes

INVH

S

$19,989,718

5

Blundin David B

DIR, BO

EverQuote

EVER

S

$17,031,386

6

Diehl Jeffrey T

DIR

Paylocity Holding

PCTY

S

$16,992,090

7

Link Ventures Investment Vehicle II

BO

EverQuote

EVER

S

$11,103,650

8

Kerrest Jacques Frederic

DIR

Okta

OKTA

AS

$10,597,079

9

Camp Garrett

DIR

Uber Technologies

UBER

S

$6,687,500

10

Kellogg WK Fdn

BO

Kellogg

K

AS

$6,518,550

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

