Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 11/20/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 11/20/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are on the rise and will stay strong until the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Replimune (REPL);

Plains GP (PAGP);

Energy Transfer (ET), and;

Apollo Medical (AMEH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Telenav (TNAV).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Biglari (BH.A);

Paylocity Holding (PCTY);

Okta (OKTA);

Kellogg (K);

Invitation Homes (INVH), and;

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Uber Technologies (UBER);

Eli Lilly (LLY);

EverQuote (EVER);

Assured Guaranty (AGO), and;

American Financial (AFG).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Warren Kelcy L CEO, DIR Energy Transfer ET B $45,130,076 2 Rhodes Jason P DIR Replimune REPL JB* $14,971,000 3 Khosrowshahi Dara CEO, DIR Uber Technologies UBER B $6,687,500 4 Omega Fund Iv BO Replimune REPL JB* $2,994,200 5 Biglari Sardar CB, CEO, BO Biglari BH.A B $1,862,049 6 Feldstein Andrew T FO Assured Guaranty AGO B $1,244,005 7 Armstrong Greg L DIR Plains GP PAGP B $1,028,634 8 Chiang Willie Cw CEO, DIR Plains GP PAGP B $1,028,160 9 Jin H P CEO, DIR Telenav TNAV B $734,000 10 Allied Physicians Of California A Profession Medic BO Apollo Medical AMEH B $503,431

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Platinum Equity DIR, BO Verra Mobility VRRM JS* $486,449,984 2 Lilly Endowment BO Eli Lilly LLY S $23,586,776 3 Lindner Carl H Iii CEO, PR, DIR American Financial AFG S $21,618,826 4 Sternlicht Barry S DIR Invitation Homes INVH S $19,989,718 5 Blundin David B DIR, BO EverQuote EVER S $17,031,386 6 Diehl Jeffrey T DIR Paylocity Holding PCTY S $16,992,090 7 Link Ventures Investment Vehicle II BO EverQuote EVER S $11,103,650 8 Kerrest Jacques Frederic DIR Okta OKTA AS $10,597,079 9 Camp Garrett DIR Uber Technologies UBER S $6,687,500 10 Kellogg WK Fdn BO Kellogg K AS $6,518,550

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.