Allena Pharmaceuticals: Rating This Stock A Buy

Reloxaliase has a shot at $22 billion/year revenue opportunity just in the U.S. with a competitive advantage, yet the company's pipeline is being valued at just $45M.

Reloxaliase has a >80% probability of reaching commercial stage after reviewing the results of the URIROX-1 trial and the design of the URIROX-2 trial.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) was founded in 2011 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts. The company's development pipeline is focused on the development, discovery, and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate is Reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria (EH) in adults. For the purpose of this article, I should focus on the EH pipeline of the company.

Scope of the problem:

Hyperoxaluria is characterized by high levels of oxalate in the plasma. In healthy individuals, up to half of the urinary oxalate is derived from the diet. Under normal conditions, all oxalate absorbed from the diet and produced endogenously is excreted in the urine. Normal urinary oxalate excretion is variable but urinary oxalate excretion greater than 40 to 45 mg per day is considered hyperoxaluria.

Primary hyperoxaluria is a genetic disease that results from certain genetic mutations and is classified into 3 different types. Enteric hyperoxaluria results due to certain disorders like gastric bypass surgery, inflammatory bowel disease, IBD (e.g. Crohn's disease), short-bowel syndrome, celiac disease, ileal resection, and chronic pancreatitis which lead to access absorption of oxalate in the G.I. tract. While systemic oxalate deposition in the heart, joints, bones and peripheral nerves is seen in primary hyperoxaluria, such manifestation is rare in secondary causes like EH. This may be due to lower systemic oxalate load in EH.

The pathophysiology of EH in IBD results due to an increase in oxalate solubility in the intestinal lumen and an increase in bowel permeability to oxalate due to bile salts and colonic mucosal inflammation. Normally, dietary calcium binds to dietary oxalate to form insoluble calcium oxalate, CaOx, that is excreted in the stool. In EH, non-absorbed fatty acids bind to calcium in the small intestine and thus dietary calcium is unable to bind to dietary oxalate. Dietary oxalate is present in high amounts in the intestinal lumen and is absorbed in the blood from the colon. in IBD, a lack of oxalate degrading bacteria in the colon (due to the disease state, change in diet or administered antibiotics) is also thought to result in an increase in intestinal oxalate absorption. The prevalence of CaOx stones after intestinal resection in Crohn's disease is estimated at 28%.

In intestinal malabsorption syndromes, a deficiency of vitamin B6 or pyridoxine causes higher endogenous oxalate production and accumulation of peroxisomal glyoxalate which is oxidized to oxalate. The prevalence of hyperoxaluria is estimated at 5-24% of all patients with gastrointestinal diseases associated with malabsorption (Nephrol. Dial. Transplant. 2016, March: Lama Nazzal, et al).

The prevalence of CaOx stones is 20-30% in patients with jejunoileal bypass. The prevalence of EH is estimated at 29-74% in post-RYGB surgery patients.

(Pathophysiology of enteric hyperoxaluria, Nephrol. Dial. Transplant. 2016, March: Lama Nazzal, et al)

High levels of plasma oxalate in EH result in excessive secretion of oxalate in the urine. The deposition of calcium oxalate in the kidneys leads to kidney stones and over a long time, it leads to chronic kidney disease and ultimately end-stage renal disease which requires dialysis. Renal replacement therapies - for example, dialysis - are required in more than 50% of enteric hyperoxaluria patients with oxalate nephropathy. Most patients with end-stage renal disease due to oxalate nephropathy remain dialysis-dependent and have a high mortality rate of 30%. In terms of economic factors, an estimate of direct healthcare expenditures due to kidney stones and CKD due to enteric hyperoxaluria is approximately $66,000 per year.

Current treatments for EH don't give the desired result. The current medical management includes high fluid intake to increase urine output, restriction of oxalate-rich foods like spinach, almonds, cashews, beets, baked potatoes with skin, cocoa, etc., and reduction of sodium intake. However, just dietary avoidance is not practical and is not very effective in a real-world setting. Thiazide diuretics may be indicated for hypercalciuria and potassium citrate may be indicated for hypocitraturia. Surgical interventions like ureteroscopy, shockwave lithotripsy, and percutaneous nephrolithotomy may be indicated for kidney stones. Renal replacement therapies like dialysis and eventually renal transplant are indicted for end-stage renal disease.

(Available therapies for EH: Nephrol. Dial. Transplant. 2016, March: Lama Nazzal, et al)

Allena's solution for enteric hyperoxaluria:

Reloxaliase is a crystalline formulation of the enzyme oxalate decarboxylase. It is orally administered and is not absorbed in the G.I. tract. It degrades oxalate in the G.I. tract, thus limiting its absorption into the blood. Allena is also testing Reloxaliase in primary hyperoxaluria where it has Orphan drug designations from the FDA and EMA. In EH, a 20% or more reduction in urine oxalate could result in a 25-50% lower incidence of kidney stone recurrence and may increase renal survival (Borghi N Eng J Med. 2002; Taylor and Curhan, Kidney Int. 2008; Curhan GC et al., J Am Soc Nephrol., 28 2017; Clin J Am Soc Nephrol. 2016 Jan 7; 11(1): 119–126).

(Mechanism of action for Reloxaliase, from the company's investor presentation)

Phase 3 URIROX-1 trial results in enteric hyperoxaluria:

Results of Phase 3 multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled URIROX-1 trial for Reloxaliase in treating EH were released earlier this month. The study enrolled 115 EH patients, age >=18 years, who were randomized to treatment (Reloxaliase 240 mg or 2 capsules with meal 3-5 times daily) for 4 weeks. Patients with acute renal failure or advanced CKD ( < 30mL/min/1.73 m2) were excluded. The enrolled population was severe and had a baseline 24-H urine oxalate of 90mg, 3x the normal. 75% of the population had stage 3 CKD. The patients also reported an average of 11 kidney stones each over the past 5 years. 68% of the study population were post-bariatric surgery and 17% had IBD.

The URIROX-1 trial met its primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in 24-hour urinary oxalate reduction from the baseline (mean 22.6% reduction in treatment arm vs. 9.7% in the placebo arm, p-value = 0.004). In a subgroup of bariatric surgery patients with EH (which formed the majority of the study population), the study achieved the same primary endpoint with statistical significance (mean 21.2% reduction in the treatment arm vs. 6% in the placebo arm, p-value = 0.01). The drug was also safe and well-tolerated and there were no treatment discontinuations due to adverse events. Patient compliance with the treatment was as high as 97%.

Data from another trial, Study 206 (Phase 2 trial in high-risk patients with EH and advanced chronic kidney disease, CKD including ESRD) was also reported. This multicenter, open-label, single-arm trial enrolled 15-20 patients age 12 years or older for 12 weeks of treatment, also met the primary endpoint of reduction in 24-hour urinary oxalate from the baseline (same as URIROX-1 trial) with a similar degree of statistical significance (as well as showing a significant reduction in plasma oxalate levels). Two patients with CKD stage 3 demonstrated a reduction of 29% and 42% in 24-H urine oxalate excretion, respectively, over weeks 4-12 as well as 42% and 16% reduction in plasma oxalate reduction, respectively. Six patients with CKD stage 5, including 5 patients on dialysis, showed a significant reduction in plasma oxalate levels over weeks 4 to 12, ranging from 19% to 68%.

The company is also conducting a second Phase 3 URIROX-2 trial (which will enroll 400 patients with normal renal function as well as CKD, a 24-hour urine oxalate reduction >= 50 mg, same as URIROX-1 and a history of renal stones, same dose as URIROX-1). Similar to URIROX-1, the study is also excluding patients with acute renal failure or advanced CKD (eGFR < 30mL/min/1.73 m2). The primary endpoint of this trial is the same as URIROX-1 measured at week 4. The secondary endpoints are the proportion of subjects with >=20% reduction from the baseline in 24-H urine oxalate excretion during weeks 1-4 (similar to URIROX-1 trial), and percentage change from baseline in 24-H urine oxalate excretion during weeks 16-24. The study is also conducting a longer-term analysis over two years of treatment measuring the proportion of patients with kidney stone production as the primary endpoint and change in eGFR from baseline and emergency room visits, hospitalizations or procedures for the management of kidney stones as long-term secondary endpoints. While the full data will not be available until 2021, an interim readout (from 240 patients) is expected in 2020.

The management plans to pursue accelerated approval in EH based on the data from the URIROX-1 trial and a positive interim readout from the URIROX-2 trial. A separate regulatory application is also planned in patients with EH and advanced CKD.

Why the stock fell after declaring the URIROX-1 data?

The bear case:

- A secondary endpoint in the URIROX-1 trial, the proportion of patients in the treatment arm who achieved >=20% reduction from baseline in 24-H urine oxalate excretion did not meet statistical significance (48% vs. 31.6%, p=0.06).

- Smaller treatment effect size in the primary endpoint compared to the Phase 2 trial.

- Higher than expected placebo response in the URIROX-1 trial compared to the Phase 2 studies.

- A similar degree of urine oxalate reduction can be achieved by just the dietary restriction of high oxalate foods.

- Is a 22.6% reduction in urine oxalate enough to reduce the kidney stones which are being measured in URIROX-2?

- URIROX-2 will enroll a more severe patient population than URIROX-1 (history of kidney stones in one of the inclusion criteria).

- Possibility of a capital raise in the near term.

The bull counter-argument

- The management asserts that 20% or more reduction in 24-H urine oxalate reduction from the baseline is enough to result in a 25-50% reduction in the incidence of kidney stones recurrence as well as slow the progression of chronic kidney disease based on the medical literature.

- The management asserted that the mean reduction in urine oxalate from the baseline is a more important efficacy measure than the responder analysis (proportion of patients achieving 20% or more reduction in urine oxalate from the baseline) not only from a clinical benefit but also a regulatory point of view. Higher placebo response in the responder analysis (that missed the significance in URIROX-1) could be resolved with a longer duration of treatment, e.g. at week 16.

- The patient population in the URIROX-1 trial was severe with 75% of patients with stage 3 CKD as well an average of 11 kidney stones over the past 5 years. The study still succeeded in meeting the primary endpoint which is similar to that being tested in the URIROX-2 trial (which is including patients with symptomatic as well as asymptomatic renal stones).

- Dietary restriction is difficult to adhere to in the real world over a long duration since many oxalate-rich foods are highly nutritious.

- Higher placebo response in the URIROX-1 trial could be explained by variables like dietary factors and time of urine collection.

- URIROX-2 trial is overpowered for the primary endpoint and has a high probability of success. Based on its design and almost similar patient population as URIROX-1 (despite kidney stones presence as inclusion), it has a high probability of meeting the key primary endpoint needed for FDA submission.

- Data from Study 206 is impressive, especially in CKD Stage 5 (ESRD) patients and Reloxaliase has the potential to delay progression to renal transplant in patients on dialysis as well as prevent graft failure in CKD patients with EH who have already undergone renal transplant.

- Study 206 highly supports separate regulatory approval for Reloxaliase in high-risk EH patients with ESRD, where premium pricing could be possible.

- Overall, FDA approval for Reloxaliase in EH is highly likely due to an unmet need for newer and effective therapies.

- Other companies in hyperoxaluria space like Alnylam (ALNY) also used percentage change from baseline vs. placebo as the primary endpoint in their primary hyperoxaluria trials program (ILLUMINATE trials).

Next key catalyst:

Follow the company's progress on discussions with the regulators about regulatory approval filing since the company plans to combine the interim 4-week data from the URIROX-2 trial with the currently available data. I expect some news around mid-2020 or Q3, 2020 (URIROX-2 started enrollment in March 2019).

Management:

Experienced management with a track record is another one of the company's assets.

CEO Louis Brenner previously served as the COO of Allena. He previously served as the Chief Medical Officer, CMO, at Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA), CMO at Radius Health (RDUS), and Senior VP at AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG). He also led several successful product developments in renal and metabolic areas at Genzyme. He has an MD from Duke Univerity and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

CMO, Annamaria Kausz served in several leadership drug developmental roles in renal, metabolic and immunologic areas at prominent companies like EMD Serono, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (Auryxia), and AMAG Pharmaceuticals (Feraheme). She has an MD from the University of Virginia and did clinical practice and research in nephrology at Tufts Medical Center, Boston.

CFO Edward Wholihan worked at McKinsey and has a Stanford MBA. Vice President, Program and Alliance Management, Geoffrey Swire served as head of business development and alliance management, and earlier as program leader for the global Phase 3 osteoporosis development program (Tymlos, FDA approved) at Radius Health, and VP, Global Commercial Operations at Genzyme, and at Accenture's Health and Life Sciences Practice. He has a Masters in Public Policy from Harvard. VP, Quality Assurance, Stephen Yu served as VP, Corporate Quality at Immunogen (IMGN), and several leadership roles at Sanofi Genzyme (NASDAQ:SNY), Merck (NYSE:MRK), and Schering-Plough.

Target Market Assessment:

Bariatric surgery:

The annual number of bariatric surgery procedures performed in the U.S. in 2017 was 228,000. Roux-en-y gastric bypass, RYGB or gastric banding, is the most popular bariatric surgery procedure at present. The prevalence of EH is estimated at 29-74% in post-RYGB surgery patients. Jejenoilieal bypass is now much less commonly performed compared to RYGB. The prevalence of CaOx stones is 20-30% after jejunoileal bypass. This group was 68% of the URIROX-1 population.

IBD:

Approximately 1.6 million Americans currently have IBD. The prevalence of IBD in the U.S. is approx. 1.6 million and 565,000 for Crohn's disease. IBD group was 17.4% of the URIROX-1 population. The annual incidence of Crohn's disease is approx. 33,000 new cases/year in the U.S. The prevalence of CaOx stones after intestinal resection in Crohn's disease is estimated at 28%.

Short bowel syndrome:

The prevalence of short bowel syndrome is 3-4 per million or approx. 1000 people in the U.S. This group was 9.5% of the URIROX-1 population. The prevalence of hyperoxaluria is estimated at 5-24% of all patients with gastrointestinal diseases associated with malabsorption, including short bowel syndrome.

The above 3 groups formed 95% of the URIROX-1 population and will be the basis of our valuation model.

Pricing:

Premium pricing is likely for Reloxaliase due to the novel biologic nature of the molecule. One comparable is Krystexxa, also an enzyme used in treating gout (Horizon Pharma) which costs $60K per year. The model input was 74% of $60K per year or $44K/year in the U.S. as the average sales price as related to the average wholesale price per the Pharmagellan guide. A 2% annual price increase was also input.

Estimated revenue opportunity in the U.S.:

Bariatric surgery = 66,000 existing patients with RYGB and EH x $44K/year= $3 billion per year.

IBD = 448K patients with IBD and EH related stones x $44K/year = $19 billion per year. Not including the new cases adding per year due to incidence.

Short bowel syndrome = 50-100 patients with SBS and EH x $44K/year or $4.5M per year.

We can further stratify the target population as high risk EH population = those with CKD stage 3, which comprised 26% of the URIROX-1 population.

Thus, from the above revenue opportunity, it is obvious that post-RYGB surgery and IBD patients will be the two key target patient populations as target markets for Reloxialase, with IBD being the biggest revenue driver. Although newer therapies like JAK inhibitors and S1P receptor modulators are being tested in IBD, the remission rates are not seen beyond 50%, so I expect the IBD population to continue to be a significant revenue driver in the near future for Reloxialase.

DCF valuation:

Using the EH with CKD in post-RYGB and IBD patients as target market, US launch in 2021, peak sales in 2027, ASP = $44K/year, peak market share = 5% conservatively in 2027, 65% probability, and 15% discount rate, I calculated the risk-adjusted NPV for Reloxialase in the above two patient populations just in the U.S. = $165M. No terminal value was input in the valuation conservatively. The Pharmagellan guide was used for estimating industry-specific ratios.

The current enterprise value of the company is $65M. Cash reserves at Q3 end were $39.4M with a debt of $10M. I expect the cash reserves as approx $34M at the recent operating cash use rate. The liquidation value based on the net-net formula is $24M. The pipeline is valued at just $45M, even despite a $22 billion/year revenue opportunity just in the U.S. where it has a significant competitive advantage.

The valuation model above uses conservative inputs at peak market penetration just 10% of the total target population. Also, I have used only CKD stage 3 population with EH in these patients to further make the model more conservative. However, I expect significant market penetration in these patients by Reloxaliase after approval and thus, this first price target is very conservative and represents the base case scenario. I also have not included valuation for Reloxaliase in other indications like primary hyperoxaluria and ALLN-346 in hyperuricemia and CKD, another large target market.

Rating:

Buy

First Price Target = $4.50/share (>2.5x upside)

Time-frame = 1-2 years.

(Allena Pharmaceuticals: Developmental Pipeline,

Risks in the investment:

The company is likely to raise capital with the next 1 year. I doubt an immediate capital raise before 2019 end since the cash is enough till mid-2020. Investors may buy a starter position here and add more after a capital raise. There are the usual risks associated with developmental stage biotech companies like a trial failure, unexpected side effects, poor momentum in sales after approval, etc. Investing in developmental stage biotech companies without revenue is risky and suitable only for aggressive investors. It is possible to lose the entire capital invested, so it is suggested to diversify the portfolio and allocate small proportions to each company.

