Heavy Promotions Could Sting Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) reports earnings November 26th. Analysts expect revenue of $868.28 million and EPS of $0.24. The revenue estimate implies 1% growth Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Hollister Has Officially Cracked

Fashion is fickle, and sometimes, a particular brand can make break or break a retailer. Abercrombie & Fitch had previously delivered outsized growth on the strength of its Hollister brand. Management mined data gathered from its digital platform to stay abreast of which brands and styles were selling out and which ones were not. The ability to stay close to the customer can allow retailers to react to fashion trends in real time. That said, Hollister's sales have slowed, and so has Abercrombie & Fitch's.

For the quarter-ended August 3, 2019, Abercrombie & Fitch's total revenue of $841 million was flat Y/Y. On a brand basis, Hollister's revenue grew 1%; this followed a 1% increase for the May quarter as well. Revenue for the Abercrombie brand fell 2%. Hollister represented 60% of total revenue. Comparable sales growth for the total company was 0%. Both Hollister and the Abercrombie brand also reported 0% comparable sales growth. This compared to 4% comparable growth for Hollister and 2% for Abercrombie in the year earlier period.

Last quarter sales were negatively impacted by a heightened promotional environment. Kohl's (KSS) relied on heavy promotions to drive traffic in its most-recent quarter. Such discounting could hurt Abercrombie again this quarter. The other problem facing Abercrombie is that department store sales are in decline. In October 2019, retail sales through department stores fell by 6.9%. The company has reacted by culling store locations:

Since 2010, we have closed over 475 underperforming locations. Over the same period, we've provided our customer with approximately 300 productive new store experiences, while reducing gross square footage by roughly 17%. This has been achieved while growing digital revenues to over $1 billion in fiscal 2018. This year, we remain on track to deliver 85 new experiences, including 36 in the first half and close up to 40 locations ending the year with company-wide gross square footage down to the last year. Our updated store formats continue to perform well both quantitatively and qualitatively across brands and we view them as a critical step in our ongoing evolution.

Abercrombie incurred a $45 million flagship store exit charge last quarter. The company is transitioning from large flagship stores to modernized smaller footprint stores. The thesis is that Abercrombie could potentially generate comparable sales from fewer stores that use less square footage. Sales could be negatively impacted until the transition is complete.

Margins Are In Decline

The balancing act for retailers is to maintain or improve margins amid stagnant revenue growth. It could be even tougher in an aggressive promotional environment. Last quarter, gross margin was 59.3%, down 90 basis points versus the year earlier period. On a dollar basis, gross profit was $499 million, down 2% Y/Y. Operating expenses (store, distribution expense, SG&A) were $492 million, down 1% Y/Y. Depreciation expense also fell, likely due to a smaller store count.

EBITDA of $47 million fell Y/Y by double digits. EBITDA margin was 5.6%, down 80 basis points versus the year earlier period. The decline in EBITDA was consistent with the decline in gross margin. It could be difficult for the company to cut operating costs, despite stagnant revenue. Mark-downs and discounts needed to maintain share with target customers are likely what is hurting revenue. Management and employee may need to work harder even as sales fall. At some point, Abercrombie could become more efficient by reducing its store count.

Solid Liquidity

Abercrombie & Fitch has a strong balance sheet, which should serve the company well amid a tough retail environment. The company has $500 million in cash, down from $581 million in the year earlier period. Working capital of $382 million appears robust. Working capital included inventory of $487 million, which increased versus the $455 million inventory balance in the year earlier period. The company must manage inventory levels to help buttress cash flow and ensure it is not left with stale products.

Inventory at Urban Outfitters (URBN) ballooned by over $90 million in its most recent quarter, crimping cash flow and reducing much-needed liquidity. This could be a key metric to watch this quarter for Abercrombie as well. Rising inventory amid stagnant revenue growth could imply a fashion miss or portend the need for even more mark-downs to move stale inventory. Either scenario could hurt forward earnings.

Conclusion

ANF is flat Y/Y, but stagnant revenue and declining margins could send the stock lower. Sell ANF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.