California Resources: Regulatory Risk Rising

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday banned the approval of new hydraulic fracturing and new permits for steam-injected oil drilling in California. Newsom halted the permits currently under review by state regulators until they can be reviewed by independent experts from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. The new oil and gas initiatives are detailed in this statement.

These are necessary steps to strengthen oversight of oil and gas extraction as we phase out our dependence on fossil fuels and focus on clean energy sources….This transition cannot happen overnight; it must advance in a deliberate way to protect people, our environment, and our economy,” Newsom’s statement said.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) took a 27.3% hit following the announcement Tuesday. In 2018, CRC completed less than 5 percent of the wells it drilled using well stimulation, all with hydraulic fracturing. It also uses steamfloods extensively in the San Joaquin Basin, where they have allowed it to grow its production from mature fields such as Kern Front and Lost Hills, according to the CRC website.

Most of CRC’s production is in the San Joaquin Basin, as shown in its Form 10-Q:

Our 2019 capital is focused on oil and will be largely directed to short payout projects, such as primary drilling of both vertical and lateral wells and capital workovers, and low-risk projects including waterflood and steamflood investments that maintain base production. We will continue to focus on our core fields: Elk Hills, Buena Vista, Wilmington, Kern Front and Mt. Poso. We plan to use approximately 74% of our capital program on drilling and development of conventional and unconventional resources. The depth of our conventional wells is expected to range from 2,000 to 15,000 feet. Our conventional program largely consists of waterfloods and steamfloods along with some primary drilling. We also intend to drill unconventional wells in the Buena Vista area. With continued focus on cost savings and efficiencies, many of our deep conventional and unconventional wells have become more competitive.”

Cyclic steam injection pumps super-heated steam into wells to loosen and liquefy viscous crude oil. According to CRC’s website:

Steamfloods

Some of our fields contain heavy, thick oil. Steamfloods work by injecting steam into the reservoir to heat the oil, which allow it to flow more easily to the producing wellbores. Steamflooding is a well understood process that has been used in California since the early 1960s. This process has been known to increase recovery factors by seven times. Thermal operations are most effective in shallow reservoirs containing heavy, viscous oil. The steamflood process generally requires low capital investment with attractive margins and returns even in a low price environment as long as the oil-to-gas price ratio is in excess of five. The economics of steamflooding are largely a function of the ratio between oil and natural gas prices. After drilling, these operations typically ramp up production over one to two years as the steam continues to influence the oil production, and then exhibit a plateau for several months, with a subsequent low, predictable oil production decline rate of five to 10 percent per year. This gradual decline allows CRC to extend the productive life of a reservoir and significantly increase our ultimate recovery.”

To be clear, the moratorium is on new permits under review, not existing permits. And the practice will be reviewed by a panel of scientists.

However, this past summer, the steam injected oil drilling extraction process is linked to a petroleum spill at the Cymric Oil Field, by Bakersfield. “Chevron reported that 794,000 gallons of oil and water leaked out of the ground into the Kern County canyon, about 240,000 gallons of the mixture was oil.” California regulators have fined Chevron (CVX) $2.7 million for violations.

The steam process also can be hazardous for oil workers. In 2011, a Chevron engineer died while he was inspecting a steam-injected well near Taft. “The soil caved in beneath him and he fell into a cavity that contained 190-degree water and hydrogen sulfide,” according to the LA Times.

CRC had reported certain risk factors to its business, which include:

Legislative or regulatory changes, including those related to drilling, completion, well stimulation, operation, maintenance or abandonment of wells or facilities, managing energy, water, land, greenhouse gases or other emissions, protection of health, safety and the environment, or transportation, marketing and sale of our products.”

CRC Response

CRC does not expect yesterday’s proposal by the California Department of Conservation to have a significant effect on its production, plans or reserves. CRC is not dependent on any single field, drive mechanism or completion method. The steamfloods CRC operates do not require high-pressure cyclic steam injection as referenced in the proposal. In addition, over the past several years, less than 10% of CRC’s wells were completed using well stimulation. Currently, CRC is operating a total of eight rigs drilling wells, none of which require well stimulation."

However, on its website it says, "CRC is also exploring for oil and gas in unconventional reservoirs, where stimulation techniques enable production from low permeability rocks. These types of plays have added significant production reserves and value to our operations." That claim appears to contradict the claim that the moratorium will have no significant effect on its production, plans or reserves.

The stock recovered following the announcement but remains well below its price just before Newsom's moratorium was announced. Perhaps investors are wary because they know Newsom wants to crack down on oil and gas production, as indicated by another section of the statement:

Pending applications to conduct hydraulic fracturing and other well stimulation practices will be independently reviewed​

The state’s process for approving well stimulation permits has been under review by CalGEM since mid-July 2019. Moving forward, CalGEM has requested an independent audit of its permitting processes for well stimulation and underground injection control by the California Department of Finance’s Office of State Audits and Evaluations. The audit will focus on whether the current permitting processes comply with state regulations and policies and will develop recommendations to strengthen operational processes and procedures. While this audit is being completed in the coming months, the division is instituting a third-party scientific review of pending well stimulation permit applications to ensure the state’s technical standards for public health, safety and environmental protection are met prior to approval of each permit. The review will be conducted by independent experts from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

Conclusions

The regulatory environment in California is a risk factor for this company. The state is committed to transitioning away from fossil fuels, and this latest announcement by the governor is a reminder that further headwinds may be ahead.

The statement notes:

These actions are also part of a broader state effort to manage the decline in fossil fuel production and consumption in California in a way that is economically responsible and sustainable, improves public health and safety, and protects the environment. This is in line with the state’s overall climate goals of achieving carbon neutrality by 2045."

