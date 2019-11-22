General Electric: The Turnaround Of The Decade

A valuation breakdown of GE's core segments implies the stock could be dramatically undervalued and may appreciate by 100-200% over the next several years.

GE should sell its non core segments to pay down debt, improve efficiency in its core segments, and invest in new businesses that can contribute to profitability going forward.

GE has surged by over 50% this year, yet the stock is still more than 60% below its highs from a few years ago.

GE: The Turnaround Of The Decade

General Electric (GE) has been on a chilling roller-coaster ride over the past few years, as the company’s shares lost nearly 80% of their value from peak to trough. Nevertheless, the stock has managed to recover a portion of its losses and is now up by an impressive 80% since its bottom in late 2018. However, despite the “meteoric rise,” shares are still 60% lower than their peak of around $30 roughly 3 years ago.

So, what happened to the all-mighty GE that used to dominate the American industrial landscape?

Well, a lot: Poor management, excessive greed, numerous skeletons hidden in the infamous black box known as GE Capital, poor performance in GE’s Power segment, and a slew of other reasons brought America’s oldest and most prominent industrial giant down to its knees.

However, despite the “mess” that the company has been trying to get out of over the past few years, GE has shown to be quite resilient. The company brought in a new (outside) CEO, is simplifying its business model, is becoming a much leaner company, and appears to be dramatically undervalued due to various factors.

Several Factors Why GE is Currently So Disliked and Undervalued

An enormous amount of negativity caused shares to fall to ridiculously low levels.

The company got booted from the Dow (disgracefully).

GE cut its dividend to essentially zero (1 cent per quarter).

The company’s largest business, its Power unit, is going through a period of decline and unprofitability.

GE’s Capital business has cost the company billions in write-offs, etc.

These are simply several examples, but the level of negativity surrounding GE over the past couple of years has been unprecedented. Furthermore, the company has several businesses that are performing extremely well, the company is making moves to spin off “non-core” units, and appears to be improving its level of efficiency in many areas.

Thus, overall operations should improve in coming years, which should lead to higher EPS forecasts as well as higher than expected net income and earnings per share. This effect could cause GE’s shares to move up by 100-200% from current levels over the next several years.

I believe in GE, especially when the stock was at around $7-8, and that’s why I tripled my GE position near its bottom early this year. I continue to believe that shares should be worth much more several years from now. GE has been one of our portfolio’s best performers in 2019, as shares have risen by roughly 52% since the year began.

Why Believe in GE?

Latest Earnings Report: Very Encouraging

Before I get into valuations, technicals and other factors, let’s simply look at GE’s latest earnings report.

The company smashed EPS expectations, reporting 15 cents per share (adjusted) vs. the expected 11 cents.

Revenues also topped consensus estimates by over $400 million in Q3, as the company brought in $23.36 billion vs. an expected $22.93 billion.

The big surprise for most analysts was the substantial improvement in the company’s efficiency, as its industrial free cash flow FCF came in at $650 million.

In addition, the company also significantly raised its FCF guidance for the full year (2019), implying that the trend of improved efficiency and higher FCF should continue into 2020 and beyond.

Larry Culp: The Right Man for the Job

It appears that Larry Culp is likely the right man for the job after all. I always insisted that GE needed an outside CEO to truly clean up its overly entitled bureaucratically entangled management culture. Incidentally, I was writing an article about how GE needed an outside CEO at the exact moment that John Flannery got booted from the top seat.

John Flannery, knew the company well, but he was essentially a GE lifer, and was the product of the same toxic environment he needed to abolish. Therefore, he was never the right guy for the job, but was simply the fall guy in my view. Larry Culp on the other hand, is and could ultimately deliver incredibly positive results for the company and its beaten down shareholders.

Mr. Culp successfully turned around Danaher Corporation (DHR), essentially quintupling the share price while serving as its CEO. Perhaps most importantly, he put Danaher on the right path to sustainable revenue and income growth. Danaher has surged by around 1,300% since Larry Culp took over the turnaround process in 2001. I believe he can help achieve something similar with GE. Maybe not 1,300%, but perhaps 100–200% seems plausible over the next 3-5 years.

It’s Not About Today, It’s About the Future

Yes, we know that GE is in a slump earnings wise, but it is not about today it is about the future with GE. Right now, GE is expected to earn just 61 cents per share this year and only 68 cents per share next year, going by consensus estimates. This essentially implies that GE is trading around 16-17 times forward earnings. This is not particularly expensive in my view given that the average stock in the S&P 500 is trading at around 23 times earnings right now.

Furthermore, through improvements in management, restored efficiency, lowering its debt burden, smart deals, and other positive phenomena, I believe GE can substantially increase its EPS going into 2021 and beyond. In fact, I don’t see a reason why the company couldn’t return to making $1-1.50 in annual EPS within the next 3-5 years. In this case, if we put a 23 times EPS multiple on the company we would arrive at a share price of roughly $23-34.50, just about 100-200% above GE’s current share price of roughly $11.50.

So, How Much is GE Really Worth?

Well, let’s look at GE’s segment profits. Now we will be looking at results for 2019 Q3 as well as Q1-Q3 2019, so it will not be an exact science, but it should give us an idea of how much GE can earn in the future if the turnaround continues to show signs of success.

So, GE’s primary industrial segments; Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare brought in a profit of roughly $2.5 billion in Q3 alone. I am not mentioning GE’s other units like Lighting, which is largely insignificant, Transportation, which is partially spun off, Oil and Gas, which is also amid getting dismantled, and Capital which remains a question mark.

In my view, Larry Culp is building a New GE. One that is much less complicated, but one that can be far more efficient and profitable down the line. Therefore, the only units that truly matter are GE’s core industrial segments. The others, like Oil and Gas, Capital, Lighting, and the remainder of Transportation can probably be divested to pay down debt, improve core operational efficiency, bring GE Power back into the black, and possibly get GE into some alternative growth-providing segments.

GE is already starting to divest from its Baker Hughes operations, as it is decreasing its stake in the company from a controlling 50.4% stake to just 38.4%, a deal that would raise about $2.7 billion for the company. Overall, Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) is worth around $22 billion, so a complete divestment would give GE roughly $11 billion under current market prices and conditions.

Getting into the oil and gas business with Baker Hughes was a mistake to say the least in my view. While it made many millions for GE’s former management the deal ultimately proved catastrophic, costing shareholders billions in GE market cap deterioration. However, this is a topic for another article, and the good news is that GE appears ready to get out of Baker Hughes, likely oil and gas altogether, and the sooner the better in my view.

So, let’s get back to GE’s core segments

First, I want to emphasize that GE’s current enterprise value is only about $122 billion, which is essentially what its Aviation unit alone can be valued at by some measures ($100-120 billion). In the first 3 quarters of this year GE Aviation’s profit was roughly $4.8 billion. If we divide $4.8 billion by 3 we can estimate that this segment brought in about $1.6 billion in profit per quarter so far this year.

If we presume Q4 will bring in a similar profit, we arrive at roughly $6.4 billion in Aviation segment profit for 2019. This is essentially in line with what the segment brought in last year as well ($6.466 billion). Thus, if we put a 15-20 times profit multiple on the Aviation segment we arrive at a segment valuation of roughly $96-128 billion.

Let’s talk about other core segments

GE Healthcare delivered $2.7 billion in segment profit in the first 3 quarters of this year, a YoY increase of 8%. If we divide $2.7 billion by 3, we see that GE Healthcare delivered about $900 million per quarter. Thus, we can roughly estimate full-year profit for this segment, which should be around $3.6 billion.

This is also roughly in line with last year’s $3.7 billion in segment profit. Please keep in mind that 2019 Q3 profit was $1 billion, so I believe I am being conservative projecting only $900 million in segment profit for Q4. Nevertheless, if we apply a similar 15-20 times segment profit multiple, we reach a valuation of about $54-72 billion for GE Healthcare.

Renewable Energy lost about $500 million for the first 3 quarters of this year, thus we can only value this segment based on revenues and other metrics. For the first 3 quarters, revenues came in at $10.6 billion and if we divide this number by 3 we can see that renewable energy delivered roughly $3.53 billion per quarter this year thus far.

To estimate full-year revenues for GE Renewable Energy we can add $3.53 billion to $10.6 billion, and we arrive at a projected $14.13 billion in sales for this year. If we value this business at only around 1 times sales we arrive at a valuation of $14.13 billion, slightly lower than my previous valuation of $15 billion, but I believe I am being conservative by valuing GE’s Renewable Energy at only about $14-15 billion.

Here’s Why:

Renewable energy is growing revenues at double digits and has been a profitable part of GE in prior years. For instance, in 2017 this segment brought in $583 million in profits, and in 2018 it delivered $287 in segment profit. Therefore, the current “unprofitability slump” in this segment is likely due to expansion, and more investment in this unit, as revenues are likely to increase dramatically this year, to roughly $14 billion.

Also, for the first three quarters of this year, segment orders were up by 30% compared to last year. Furthermore, GE’s wind turbines were plagued by transitory problems throughout the past year or so, which also likely weighed on the unit’s profitability. However, the company is clearly making progress and is moving in the right direction to alleviate all issues and bring this unit back to profitability.

Next, we have the Power segment. GE Power lost about $100 million in Q3, yet the unit made roughly $100 million in the first three quarters of the year. By the way, this is a great improvement over last year’s $700 million loss in Q3.

This is a difficult unit to value because the decline has been fierce, and it is not clear how long and/or how effective the recovery process will be. It will likely take some time to turn this unit around properly, but let’s try to put a valuation on it. GE Power delivered only $13.2 billion in revenues for the first three quarters of this year. This is a drop of over 21% on a YoY basis.

Regardless, if we divide $13.2 billion by 3 we arrive at roughly $4.4 billion in revenues per quarter. Thus, we can presume that Power will deliver about $17.6 billion in revenues this year. This is disgraceful, and represents a drop of around 35% from last year’s full-year revenues. Moreover, this is about a 50% decrease from revenues achieved in 2016 and 2017. I’ve valued the troubled Power unit at $30 billion before, but given the circumstances, I am prepared to give this business a valuation of just $25 billion at this time.

Nevertheless, I believe this is likely a rock bottom time for the Power segment and the unit’s revenues, profits, as well as its valuation could rise substantially over the next several years. Larry Culp has a plan to “fix” the ailing unit, it will likely require some time (years), but I believe it can and will be done. In fact, GE’s Power business may return to notable profitability within the next two or three years, and the valuation concerning this business may rise to $35-50 billion in this time.

So, How Will GE Get to $1-1.50 in EPS?

Right now, GE’s market cap is roughly $100 billion and its EV is about $122 billion, illustrating that all of GE’s businesses plus the company’s cash and its debt load is roughly $122 billion. This implies that the company has about $22 billion more in debt than it has in cash right now.

Getting out of Baker Hughes Oil and Gas alone should bring the difference down to just $11 billion. Also, Lighting is likely worth at least $1 billion, which should bring the difference to about $10 billion, the rest of Transportation can likely be sold for about $5 billion, and GE Capital is worth something, let’s presume just $5 billion.

So, by divesting out of its non-core businesses completely, GE can essentially equalize its cash to debt ratio, or it can essentially eliminate its debt load, not worry about making costly interest payments, focus on improving efficiency and profitability in its core businesses, and function as a much leaner, healthier enterprise.

The New GE

Now let’s look at segment profit:

This year, Aviation is likely to bring in at least $6.4 billion and Healthcare should deliver at least $3.6 billion in segment profit, totaling approximately $10 billion in profit for these two units alone. We see that Power and Renewable Energy are going through rough periods that are likely transitory, could take several years to fix and will likely contribute very little to profitability this year and in 2020.

Nevertheless, just Aviation and Healthcare should deliver about $10 billion and if we subtract a 21% tax rate, we arrive at a net income of roughly $8 billion from these two businesses alone. GE has roughly 8.73 billion shares outstanding, thus a net income of roughly $8 billion would produce about 92 cents per share in EPS.

If GE’s Aviation and Healthcare segments continue to perform relatively well and produce low to medium single digit earnings growth, coupled with the turnaround and the return to profitability in Power and Renewable Energy, it seems completely plausible that GE’s EPS can increase from 92 cents to over $1, and then closer to $1.50 within the next 3-5 years.

The Bottom Line: GE Remains Substantially Undervalued

What are GE’s core segments likely worth?

Aviation: roughly $100 billion

Healthcare: about $63 billion

Renewable Energy: roughly $14 billion

Power: about $25 billion

GE’s total industrial unit worth: roughly $202 billion

GE’s enterprise value: $122 billion

GE’s market cap: $100 billion

Given that I am not incorporating any of GE’s secondary businesses into the GE total worth equation we can compare GE’s total industrial unit worth to GE’s market cap, which gives us a disconnect of roughly $102 billion, implying that GE may be undervalued by about $102 billion right now.

This also suggests that the stock would need to rise by about 100% from current levels to better reflect its true industrial worth. Furthermore, it is likely that as the turnaround process progresses all of GE’s core segments; Aviation, Power, Renewable Energy, and Healthcare should become more efficient and more profitable. It is also possible that GE begins to enter other modern and faster-growing businesses under Larry Culp’s leadership.

Therefore, it is likely that GE can get back to substantially higher EPS, $1-1.50 within the next several years, and the stock could potentially rise by 100-200% over the next 3-5 years, essentially appreciating back towards the $25-35 level.

