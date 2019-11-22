RIP Approach Resources

After weeks of mystery and months of foreshadowing, the end has finally come for oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) firm Approach Resources (AREX). For months now, I have been arguing that the firm was on its way to declaring bankruptcy, with the only likely way for it to be saved being to sell off a major asset or assets. Sadly, this was not done, and the only possible result is the Chapter 11 filing the company announced on November 18th. Moving forward, investors should expect the firm to restructure itself through the courts, but it appears that investors themselves are going to walk away with nothing. This is painful, but for those familiar with the E&P industry, it’s not new.

The end is here

For months, the management team at Approach had been pushing through temporary forbearance agreements, serving to delay payments on its debts and being assured that any typical event of default would not count as such during the forbearance time. The last of these ended on October 28th. And then... nothing. No news besides some board members resigning from the company. Since then, the case could be made, the absence of reporting what had happened could be viewed as a violation of the firm’s responsibility to report material information to shareholders. Finally, on November 18th, though, we got our answer: no more forbearance. Instead, the end for shareholders in the firm has come.

This year has not been particularly pleasant for Approach. In the first three quarters of its 2019 fiscal year, the E&P firm had awful performance on its bottom line. Not only has energy pricing been a challenge, but the company has also suffered from decreased output. Year to date, production is down 15.2%, and the picture is only worsening with time. In the latest quarter alone, output dropped 17.3% compared to the third quarter of its 2018 fiscal year. Realized pricing has hit hard as well. In the latest quarter, average WTI crude pricing of $53.01 per barrel was down significantly from the $67.28 per barrel seen a year earlier. Natural gas pricing was really nasty too, falling from $1.59 per Mcf last year to $0.82 per Mcf this year, while NGL pricing came in at 20.3% of realized WTI crude pricing versus the 42.2% seen in 2018’s third quarter.

This perfect storm of events led to the business’s operating cash flow come in negative for the year. This is the first firm I have seen in a long while in this space that has been generating negative operating cash flow. In its last three quarters, this aggregate figure came out to -$9.10 million. To put it in perspective how bad this truly is, consider that in the same three quarters last year, Approach’s operating cash flows were a positive $29.35 million.

The only way that the company could possibly continue allocating capital toward capex would be through tapping debt or equity markets. Given its low share price, equity markets are impractical, and the firm’s debt level is too high to justify more incoming investment. As of the end of its latest quarter, its revolving credit facility was only a couple of million dollars shy of being fully tapped out, and its total debt was $407.24 million. Cash and cash equivalents, by comparison, were a paltry $7.01 million. Perhaps the only positive thing reported by Approach during this period was that its cost structure had improved. In the latest quarter, its lease operating expenses averaged $4.59 per boe (barrels of oil equivalent). This is down 17.6% compared to the $5.57 per boe seen the same time last year.

Another way to look at the company is through the lens of its EBITDA. Management did not provide a summary of what it was for the third quarter this year, but just looking at its financial statements, I was able to get a number that seems appropriate. Excluding one-time costs and non-cash items, EBITDA in the first three quarters came out to about $18.31 million. Annualized, this comes out to about $24.42 million. This translates to a net leverage ratio of 16.4. To put this in perspective, a reading north of 4 should be considered dangerous territory, likely requiring major changes (like cost-cutting, asset sales, etc.) in order for the business to survive.

The path forward is dark

For shareholders, there really is no path forward. As part of its bankruptcy proceeding, they are almost certain to walk away with nothing. Management, on the other hand, has been provided a $2.5 million Key Employee Retention Plan aimed at keeping them at the firm. It will be interesting to see how the debtholders walk away from this. Technically, the credit facility lenders have first right, but they generally prefer to be refinanced into a new facility and to have some asset sales reduce their exposure in the firm. The Wilks family, by comparison, owns $62.3 million of the company’s senior notes, so they will probably be vying for ownership over whatever is left, but given the $322 million in credit facility debt ahead of them, what is left might be minimal.

In the meantime, Approach has managed to work out a tentative DIP (debtor-in-possession) financing arrangement with its current lenders. The total amount is for $41.25 million. Of this, $16.5 million will be new cash coming in in order for the company to continue operating and so that it can cover its bankruptcy expenses. The remaining $24.75 million is in the form of a roll-up refinancing for some of its debts. In all, the DIP financing bears a rate equivalent to the Adjusted LIBOR (subject to a 2% floor) plus 6%, or the agent bank’s prime rate plus 5%. It also involves a 2% facility fee on what is tapped, plus a 1% unused commitment fee on whatever is not used.

Takeaway

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see how Approach restructures, but the bottom line appears to be that, for shareholders, the road is more or less over. As painful as it is, the company’s leverage was just too high, capex requirements were too high, and its cash flows were too low. The fact that the industry hit a weak spot in pricing around this time only made matters far worse.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.