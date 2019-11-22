Chronically Corrective But Cannabis Stocks Trying To Form A Bottom (Video)

After breaking support in June for many more immediate bullish setups in the sector, a larger correction consumed most names like a serious case of the munchies. But we have good confluence for a new significant bottom to be forming and are getting some decent pops off recent lows. In the following video we discuss the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) and the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF (HMMJ) or (OTC:HMLSF) as well as several components with interesting charts.

MJ lacks prior history but consistent with a pattern we see play out on many new issues, it has a proportionate corrective consolidation with the (C.) wave reaching normal extensions. HMMJ might benefit from a slightly different complex combination pattern for the same relative correction but it too has a proportionate abc off the late 2018 high. We do have a previous run-up in HMMJ that we can incorporate into our projection for a possible measured move up in that entire sector of the next 2+ years targeting the 26 or even 34 regions. It is helpful to track the index charts, but like with mining stocks, we felt that a bottom-up view of the individual components provides a better representation of the sector.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) fits the price structure seen off the early 2018 high in HMMJ very well, so it is very possible that this just completed a (Y.) wave for all of the P.2 and does not need a 4-5 of (C.) to 1.53. It is stretching its pop off the recent low nicely as I write this (up another 23% as of 11:59 AM on 11/21). This is acting like the third of a wave 1 of (1) of P.3 starting. However, as discussed in the video the "4th" wave calls for a strong bounce all the way up toward resistance in the 5s. Either way this was a great candidate to look for a strong sign of a bottom in, even if only for the 4th. Unlike HMMJ, this has previous history extending back prior to 2016 and off of that low we can see a nice clean five waves up for a Primary wave 1. The yellow Fibonacci extensions for Primary wave 3 are "off the chart" with just the Intermediate wave (1) of that targeting the teens.

Very closely aligned with ACB is HEXO Corp. (HEXO). HEXO more strongly argues for the (W.)(X.)(Y.) consolidation for its P.2 completed to just a hair under the 61.8% retrace of its larger Primary wave 1 off the 2017 low. While the yellow Fibonacci projections for Primary 3 are similar to ACB, b/c the P.1 too less time I can frame the chart a bit better to show the full path for P.3 too. Over the next 3+ years, HEXO targets 28 or even 45.50 off of this recent low.

Village Farms International (VFF) has a nice clean five wave up from 2016 and also a clean ABC off that high, but it is shallow enough we have to consider that it might be only due for a (B.) wave bounce here. Although it is very possible that said "bounce" could stretch to a new high.

Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCQX:EMHTF) or (C.EMH) is another in the HEXO/ACB camp. It has a great five waves up from 2015 for the Primary wave 1 and a clean (A.)(B.)(C.) retrace to the 76.4% Fib as P.2. The 5th wave of the (C.) extended a lot to get to this next Fibonacci retrace level under the ideal 61.8% but the longer term setup for P.3 projects very much in line with the others.

New Age Beverages Corp. (NBEV) has struggled getting dragged in a wider flat for a wave (2) and possibly still even lower in a wider alt P.2. However, it would still be holding a high "expanded flat" consolidation for Primary wave 2 after a very impressive P.1 and boasts so very impressive target potential even in just a measured move.

GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) seems like it has only moved sideways for the past two years, but since it was one of the first in the sector it has needed to let the young guys catch up. GWPH too has a Primary wave 1 off its 2013 low and a nice wide expanded flat for P.2 to the 38.2-50% Fibonacci region. After the very strong gap up to start (1) of P.3, it has filled out a very wide expanded flat for (2) though it is very close to forcing a slight alt to the same (2).

Canopy Growth (CGC) and Cronos Group (CRON) both have similar larger ABC corrections that look to be complete, but like MJ and HMMJ that lack a lot of the prior chart history, that gives context for both this decline and projections for a future move. They are very likely to move up strongly with the other names above, but longer term projections are going to be based more off of the structures that form off this low. Aphria Inc. (APHA) has a great move up, but because the possible (C.) wave has not made a lower low here, it does not look as complete as the other names. Still five wave up and three waves down in line with the rest of the sector would have us projecting more immediate upside.

Of note are some very high short interests as percentages of the float: ACB 16%, GWPH 16%, HEXO 12%, CGC 18%, VFF, 10%, CRON 27% and NBEV a whopping 31%. These might be lower by the time this article is published due to some covering today, but this is a lot of fuel for further moves off this low.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HEXO, EMHTF, NBEV, GWPH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.