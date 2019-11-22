Why Eli Lilly Can't Match Novo Nordisk

In the past few years, I covered Novo Nordisk (NVO) several times – the most recent article was published about two weeks ago. In these articles I also mentioned several times that I consider Novo Nordisk to be one of the best investments you can find (and naturally, the Danish diabetes company is also part of my Marketplace watchlist).

Among the reasons why I am so enthusiastic about Novo Nordisk as long-term investment are the successful and long history of the company as well as the growing number of diabetics and obese people which will increase the demand for Novo Nordisk’s products. But both of these aspects are not just arguments for Novo Nordisk as an investment, but also for Eli Lilly and Company (LLY). Eli Lilly will not only profit in a similar way from the growing number of diabetics, it was founded even a few decades before Novo Nordisk – in 1876 – and Eli Lilly was also the first company to mass-produce insulin.

In the following two articles I will take a closer look at the two major competitors of Novo Nordisk – Eli Lilly and Sanofi (SNY) – and I will start with the US pharmaceutical company headquartered in Indianapolis (Sanofi will follow next week). We start by describing the business and by looking at the current growth products as well as the pipeline. Following that, we focus on stability and consistency of past numbers and look at revenue, EPS and the company’s margins as well as the dividend. And finally, we end with an intrinsic value calculation and the decision which one – Eli Lilly or Novo Nordisk – is the better investment.

Snapshot of the business

Novo Nordisk is not an extremely diversified company as about 80% of revenue is generated from diabetes (and obesity). Eli Lilly, on the other hand, is much more diversified and not just focused on diabetes (or endocrinology) although this segment has become more and more important in the past few years. Eli Lilly has not only been gaining market share in the diabetes market during the last decade (while Sanofi lost market shares), but the segment is also responsible for about 50% of generated revenue right now. Novo Nordisk is still market leader in the diabetes market, but Eli Lilly could improve its market share from slightly above 10% a decade ago to more than 20% right now. And while Novo Nordisk has problems in the United States and facing revenue stagnation, Eli Lilly could increase its revenue from diabetes products in the United States about 32% in 2017 and about 18% in 2018.

Eli Lilly is not really reporting in business segments, but it has different product categories. In 2018, Eli Lilly subdivided its products in two categories – Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products – but in September 2018, Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) completed an initial public offering of its common stock and the successfully finished IPO resulted in the loss of the revenue from Animal Health products (about $3 billion in annual revenue).

The Human Pharmaceutical Products (which will solely be responsible for the company’s revenue) is subdivided in five categories:

Endocrinology Products: The Endocrinology segment includes products like Basaglar (a biosimilar for Sanofi’s Lantus) and Humalog (long-acting human insulin analog for the treatment of diabetes) or Trulicity (a GLP-1 for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes). In 2018, revenue from these products was $11,701 million and compared to 2017 revenue increased 16%.

Oncology Products: The segment includes products like Alimta (for the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer), Erbitux (for the treatment of certain types of colorectal cancers) and Cyramza (for the treatment of various cancers like advanced or metastatic gastric cancer or metastatic colorectal cancer). Revenue from the segment also increased in the last few years. In 2018, revenue was $4,240 million and it increased 11.3% YoY.

Cardiovascular Products: The revenue stems mostly from two different products – Cialis (which is for the treatment of erectile dysfunction and benign prostatic hyperplasia) and Effient (which is for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with acute coronary syndrome). Total revenue for the segment was $2,254 million in 2018 and the biggest part of revenue stems from Cialis, which is facing decreasing revenue for several years and in the last few quarters the decline accelerated (in the third quarter of 2019 revenue decreased 61%) leading to declining revenue for the overall segment.

Immunology Products: Revenue from this segment is basically stemming from one important product, Taltz, which is for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and active psoriatic arthritis. In 2018, the total revenue for the segment was $1,139 million and in the third quarter of 2019 revenue could increase 29%.

Neuroscience Products: This segment includes products like Cymbalta (for the treatment of major depressive disorders, generalized anxiety disorder or diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain), Strattera (for the treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder) or Zyprexa (for the treatment of schizophrenia). Total revenue from the segment was $1,820 million in 2018 and while revenue in all the other segments was mostly generated in the United States, this segment generates most of its sales outside the United States.

When looking at the different segments above, we get a mixed picture. While some segments see impressive growth in the recent past (endocrinology products for example), other segments see steep declines. Right now, Eli Lilly has several products, which currently contribute to revenue growth (most of them we already mentioned above). The most important product right now is Trulicity, which is not only the best-selling product and generated about $3.2 billion in annual sales in 2018, it still could increase revenue 24% in the third quarter of 2019. We already mentioned Taltz above, which recently reached blockbuster status and could still increase 29% in the last quarter. Another product, that might reach blockbuster status soon is Jardiance, which is for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death in adult patients with type 2 diabetes. During the last quarter, Jardiance could grow revenue 44% compared to the same time last year. And finally, we have to mention Verzenio, which hasn’t reached blockbuster status yet, but could still grow 86% in the last quarter. Verzenio is approved for use as a single agent in combination with endocrine therapy for the treatment of a certain type of metastatic breast cancer.

And although it is not a key growth product for Eli Lilly, we also have to mention Humalog as it is still one of the most important products for Eli Lilly, Although sales decreased 8% in the first three quarters of 2019 compared to the same timeframe last year, it still generated about $3 billion in annual sales in 2018 and is therefore the second best-selling product for Eli Lilly and contributing more than 10% of annual revenue.

When looking at the company’s pipeline we currently see seven products under regulatory review and 15 products in Phase III. And Eli Lilly has many different products in Phase I, but it will take at least five to seven years before these products will be approved (maybe even longer). Without looking at the different products individually, we can state that Eli Lilly has a very rich pipeline that should make us optimistic about the growth potential in the next 10 years.

Long-term View

As long-term investors we are also paying attention to the company’s development over a long time. Looking at the company’s pipeline might be a bit like looking into the future, which might give us hints about the performance of a company in the foreseeable future. And while investing is always about the future, the past performance might also give us valuable hints about the long-term performance of a company and the performance during the last decade could be a point of reference for future stability and consistency (or the absence of stability).

We start by looking at the company’s growth rates – especially revenue, earnings per share and free cash flow growth. Earnings per share are probably the financial metric getting the most attention and in case of Eli Lilly, the number can only be described as widely fluctuating. In 2017, the GAAP EPS was even negative and we also see a declining trend. Free cash flow shows a similar picture of wild fluctuations and a negative tendency. And while not every wide moat company see EPS and FCF growth every single year, Eli Lilly is definitely not showing the necessary stability and consistency. And the third number – revenue – is also showing rather mixed results. While fluctuations for EPS and FCF are acceptable to some degree, I would expect revenue to grow almost every single year with high levels of consistency. Of course, we have to consider aspects like the successful IPO of Elanco Animal Health, which will decrease revenue, but Eli Lilly was not really able to grow revenue in the last ten years. I will come back to the comparison between Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk later in the article, but when looking at the blue numbers compared to red numbers, the two companies are as different as chalk and cheese.

But growth is not the only metric I am looking at. Growth is crucial, but among the different quantitative aspects I pay attention to when searching for companies with a wide economic moat, it is definitely not the most important one. I pay way more attention to margins and return on invested capital. Eli Lilly’s gross margin is very high, but it declined over the last decade, which is not a good sign. It was 81.1% in 2010 and only 73.8% in 2018. Operating margin could improve over the last few years, but it was declining from 29.0% in 2010 to 17.0% in 2014. Return on invested capital also fluctuated during the last decade, but the average return on invested capital was 16.64% during the last decade, which is pretty solid. Since 2014, return on invested capital was “only” about 10%, while it was above 20% in the years before. Once again, when comparing the numbers to Novo Nordisk, we see not only higher numbers, but also much more stability and consistency.

Dividend And Share Buyback

When discussing Eli Lilly as good investment, we also have to focus on share buybacks and the dividend. Eli Lilly is not only one of the oldest companies in the United States, but also among the very few companies paying a dividend for more than 125 years – like Exxon Mobil (XOM) or Procter & Gamble (PG). Eli Lilly is paying a dividend since 1885 and although the dividend was only held stable between 2009 and 2014, it was raised several years in a row before 2009 and Eli Lilly also started raising the dividend in 2015 again. Right now, the annual dividend is $2.58 resulting in a dividend yield of 2.32%. In the last few years, Eli Lilly also repurchased its own shares, but not as aggressive as many other companies are doing it right now.

Eli Lilly or Novo Nordisk

We began the article with a comparison between Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly and although the article was mostly about Eli Lilly I like to come back to that comparison. I think it is obvious when looking at the charts above why I prefer Novo Nordisk over Eli Lilly as long-term investment. Not only is Novo Nordisk outperforming Eli Lilly in almost every single metric, Novo Nordisk is also showing more consistency over time. Both companies – Novo Nordisk as well as Eli Lilly – are dependent on research and development of new drugs and the success of new patent-protected drugs. And although Eli Lilly spent in most years between 20% and 25% of generated revenue on R&D, Novo Nordisk seems to be more successful although the company is spending only about 13-15% on research and development.

When looking at the different metrics, Novo Nordisk is superior to Eli Lilly in almost every single aspect. Not only is growth or return on invested capital much higher, Novo Nordisk is also demonstrating more stability and consistency over time. And while the gross margin is more or less similar (although Novo Nordisk could keep its gross margin stable while Eli Lilly’s gross margin declined), the operating margin of Novo Nordisk is much higher. The dividend yield is similar for both companies.

Eli Lilly Novo Nordisk Dividend Yield 2.26% 2.11% Payout Ratio 71.88% 51.1% RoIC (10-year av.) 16.64% 61.07% Revenue growth (10-year av.) 1.31% 9.10% EPS growth (10-year av.) -2.52% 18.12% P/E ratio (GAAP) 36.79 24.19 Gross margin (10-year av.) 76.88% 82.88% Operating margin (10-year av.) 23.16% 38.32%

I think it became obvious in the charts above that (and why) I prefer Novo Nordisk over Eli Lilly. And although Novo Nordisk is not as diversified as Eli Lilly for example, I would see this rather as strength as Novo Nordisk is solely operating in a segment where it can expect high growth rates and stable demand over many years to come. I clearly prefer Novo Nordisk as long-term investment, but that doesn’t mean Eli Lilly can’t also be a good investment. To decide if Eli Lilly could be a good investment right now, we have to calculate the intrinsic value of the stock.

In the last decade, growth was basically non-existent. When looking at longer timeframes instead (the last three decades), Eli Lilly could grow its revenue about 5.4% on average annually. For our calculation we assume 6% growth (for the next few years as well as for perpetuity) and we also take the trailing twelve months free cash flow as basis. Using a 10% discount rate leads to an intrinsic value of $71.43, making Eli Lilly extremely overvalued. When being more optimistic and using the average free cash flow of the last ten years ($3,627 million) as basis, we get an intrinsic value of $97.40.

Conclusion

Although Eli Lilly is a solid business and has existed for one and a half centuries, I don’t consider it to be a good investment right now. And if somebody wants to profit from the growing number of diabetics, Novo Nordisk seems to be a much better investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.