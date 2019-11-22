Summary

VAALCO Energy indicated $20.17 million in revenues this 3Q '19, or 28.7% lower than the same quarter a year ago and down 30.5% sequentially. It was a significantly weak quarter.

The company delivered daily oil production at a multi-year low of 3,081 Bopd after completion of the planned full-field annual maintenance shutdown at Etame in August.

I see an opportunity to accumulate EGY below $1.70 now with a target of around $2.50 in H1 2020.