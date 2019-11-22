Alibaba's Undervaluation Has Reached A Critical Point

Alibaba is undervalued in the context of the direct comparison of its multiples.

The company's expected annual revenue growth rate is the highest among the main blue chips in Nasdaq.

Over the past two years, Alibaba's revenue TTM absolute size has doubled. But the company's capitalization continues to fluctuate around $450 billion.

1. Technical parameters

Shares of Alibaba (BABA), much like the shares of most public companies, follow their long-term exponential trend, which tends to be well-identified on the graph with log y-axis. Here is this trend:

Judging by the last quarters, there is a gradual synchronization of the company's stock price dynamics and its exponential trend. By the end of the current year, the trend line reaches a level of $225 per share, which implies a 18% growth potential of Alibaba's shares relative to the current level.

The rolling annual total price return indicator has returned to the average level and looks quite balanced:

Over the last two quarters, the rolling monthly total price return has been fluctuating within the standard deviation. It also points to the balanced state of the company's stock price dynamics.

Technically, BABA stock price looks undervalued and positive.

2. Growth drivers

I think, that Alibaba remains a company that is at an early stage of its development, and therefore, revenue is a key driver for its capitalization. So, I am inclined to analyze Alibaba in the light of its revenue parameters.

The long-term relationship between the revenue TTM absolute size and Alibaba's capitalization describes the company's current price as balanced:

But there is one interesting detail. Over the past two years, Alibaba's revenue TTM absolute size has doubled. But the company's capitalization continues to fluctuate around $450 billion. In other words, the company is growing, but its price is not.

Alibaba's capitalization over the last two years does not have fundamental grounds.

3. Comparable valuation

Comparing Alibaba through the EV/Revenue to growth multiple, we reveal the undervalued state of the company's capitalization:

More interesting is that in July 2018, the implied price almost corresponded to the actual price, but now it is much higher:

A comparative valuation of Alibaba through the EV/FCF to growth multiple indicates that the company is undervalued as well, which, however, was steadily maintained in the past, and therefore, is not credible:

Now let’s turn to forward multiples.

Judging by the P/S to growth (forward) multiple, the company is undervalued, and over time, this undervaluation tends to increase. It is worth noting that Alibaba's expected annual revenue growth rate is the highest among the companies in my sample.

Based on the P/E to growth (forward) multiple as well, the company is undervalued:

In terms of the main multiples, Alibaba is clearly undervalued. And now more than a year ago.

4. Risk Parameters

Alibaba's Beta has a tendency to decrease. That means less risk and better investment attractiveness:

But even better, Alibaba's Bearish Beta (a measure of how a stock price tends to drop when the market is only down) is stably lower than the Bullish Beta (a measure of how a stock price tends to rise when the market is only on the rise):

Bottom line

From a technical point of view, Alibaba is undervalued. In terms of analysis of internal growth, it is undervalued. The company is substantially undervalued in terms of the main multiples. Alibaba's Beta has a tendency to decrease. That's a good sign.

it is obvious that the trade war between China and the United States affects Alibaba's capitalization more than the fundamental factors. But everything has its limits. And I think we have reached a critical moment where Alibaba's fundamental valuation factors outweigh the external negative factors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I don't have a trade position regarding BABA. And I believe that to be an advantage in terms of analysis because I am able to consider indicators impartially without subliminal motivation to see positive or negative sides even if they don't exist