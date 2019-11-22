Key Market Sentiment Indicators Signal Extreme Greed

The fear and greed index, which was developed by CNN Money, measures the daily, weekly, monthly, and even yearly basis on how investors are feeling about equity markets. These feelings are simply measured in greed or fear. Just one month ago, investors were skittish about where the markets could go, coming in at a reading of just 44, exemplifying that fear was located in the markets. Of course, we know what has happened from there as stocks have hit record highs and bond yields spiked from record lows. However, this should caution the professional and individual investor alike from adding to their equity holdings at new highs. Just two weeks ago, institutional investors added $17.4 billion to money market accounts, as professional investors are starting to take caution as markets hit new highs. Investors like Warren Buffett are sitting on records of cash, and using discipline in not chasing new highs in broad markets. The investor should use these indicators as a caution and a blueprint on ways to hedge their current portfolio by increasing cash, or buying short-term bond funds such as the JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST).

What Emotion Is Driving The Market Now?

According to key market sentiment indicators that I observe, the markets are signalling extreme greed. History does show that the fear and greed index has often been a reliable indicator of a different market condition to come in the next thirty to ninety days. For example, the index sank to a low of 12 on Sept. 17, 2008, when the S&P 500 fell to a three-year low in the aftermath of the great Lehman Brothers failing and the near failure of insurance and financial giants like AIG. We all can look back and see some of those times were the best to purchase equities and any type of risky-perceived asset. The index also traded over 90 in September 2012 as equities cheered the quantitative easing policy of the Federal Reserve Bank, which did not mark a market top. I have come to find that these readings can be used for very short-term market conditions, but are not most accurate reading long term. However, when we consider the below quantitative measurements, we can observe that markets are in a very overbought condition.

The Low VIX Reading Of 12.5

One of seven measurements that I analyze closely to calculate my own risk management plan is a measure known as the CBOE's (CBOE) VIX Index. The VIX is a real-time market index that represents the market's expectation of 30-day forward-looking volatility. Derived from the price inputs of the S&P 500 index options, it provides a measure of market risk and investors' sentiments. It is also known by investors and traders as the "Fear Gauge" or "Fear Index."

Data by YCharts

As you can see from the above chart, the VIX is trading at some of the lowest levels we have seen in the past year. At a reading of 12.98, the reading is lower than its 200-day moving average of 15.29, and much lower than its decade-long average of 18.7. The VIX is a statistical measurement that is mean-reverting. Investors can use this to get a quantitative figure on if current equity markets are overbought or oversold. When you look at market numbers such as Dow Jones 28,000, it is only relevant as to if the market is in an overbought situation, and traders/speculators are not expecting much market price volatility.

Data by YCharts

As you can see from the above long-term chart that travels back in time before the dot-com bubble, the VIX has a closer long-term average of 20. By all means, investors are assuming markets will not be as volatile going forward which should cause someone great alarm. Professionally I have seen this happen a handful of times the past decade, just to see the VIX spike closer to its mean of 20, while equities corrected at least 5-10% in price.

These VIX measures exemplify that investors and traders are focused on equities appreciating and hitting new highs, without worrying about purchasing put options for short-term pullbacks or longer lasting corrections. Out of all the fear and greed money measurements, this one is by far the most reliable in my professional opinion.

More Calls Being Bought Than Puts

One other indicator that is showing immediate caution is the CBOE Equity Put/Call Ratio. By tracking the daily and weekly volume of puts and calls in the U.S. stock market, we can gauge the feelings of traders and speculators. While a volume of too many put buyers usually signals a market bottom is near, too many call buyers typically indicate a market top is in the making.

Data by YCharts

As you can see from the above chart, more calls are being bought than put options. During the last five trading days, volume in put options has lagged volume in call options by 53.56% as investors make bullish bets in their portfolios. This is among the lowest levels of put buying seen during the last two years, indicating greedy market behaviors on the part of traders and investors. When speculation in call options gets too excessive, the put/call ratio will be low, like it is today. With a reading of just .49, we are getting to levels that we once saw in early 2000 or late 1999. We all know what happened soon after that time period in markets. Please note, this is just one more indicator that can help us in the short term make better decisions on if we should continue buying equities, or take a pause and purchase a hedge against our portfolio.

Looking Forward

How can an individual use all this data above to help them become a better investor? The first thing you can do is re-balance your portfolio with an emphasis on short-term bonds or cash over equities. You can always wait and be patient for stocks to drop before adding to your portfolio. One way you can do this is by purchasing JPMorgan's (NYSE:JPM) Ultra-Short Bond ETF, which is one of my favorite short-term bond ETFs. The fund has provided steady short-term interest income and provides simplicity that investors need. I will also point out that the JPST has never had a negative monthly return since its inception. Instead of trying to short markets or purchase puts, I say wait for equities to pull back or correct by using the JPST, and then purchase equities as the greed reading turns to fear. This has been a great way for professional investors like myself in positioning our portfolios for the intermediate term. As the above key market sentiment indicators turn to extreme greed, re-think hitting that buy button until the indicators flash some fear.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: These are opinions of Mr. Josh Ortner, CTFA, and should not be construed as personal financial advice. Please consult a professional before acting on any information provided.