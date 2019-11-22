Sysco Corp.: Dividend Juggernaut Appears Pricey

Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY) is the largest foodservice distributor in the United States, a market that represents 80% of its revenues, while the company continues to expand internationally. Sysco has a long history of steady growth, including a 51-year consecutive streak of annually increasing its dividend, placing the stock in a select group among "Dividend Kings". The company just hiked the quarterly rate again by 15.4%, the largest increase since fiscal 2008. SYY has been a big winner, up nearly 60% in just the past three years, with investors attracted to the dividend growth profile and expectations of higher earnings. This article covers recent developments, including a look at trends in the payout ratio and our view on where the stock is headed next.

Q1 Earnings Recaps

Sysco reported its fiscal 2020 Q1 earnings on November 4th, with non-GAAP EPS of $0.98, which was $0.01 ahead of expectations. The quarterly revenue figure of $15.3 billion was slightly weaker than expected, rising just 0.6% year over year. The story has been accelerating operating income and earnings despite the more tepid growth. as the company has been able to drive pricing gains while holding down operating costs and expenses. Operating income reached $742 million, with the adjusted margin climbing to 4.85% from 4.55% for the period last year. EPS this quarter increased by 8.6% year over year.

The company is also reiterating its guidance for fiscal 2020 within its strategic three-year plan announced back in 2018. As presented in the fiscal 2019 annual report, management has set a number of targets for growth.

We believe that, by fiscal 2020, we could also achieve, as compared to fiscal 2017, (1) case growth of 2.5% to 3.0%, of which local case growth would contribute 3.0% to 3.3%; (2) sales and gross profit growth of 3.5% to 4.0%; (3) adjusted operating income growth of 8%; and (4) adjusted diluted earnings per share growth of approximately 15%. The objectives targeted in our three-year plan included the impact of the Tax Act. The key levers to achieve these targets include an emphasis on accelerating locally managed customer case growth and driving leverage between gross profit growth and expense growth.

The highlight here is the adjusted EPS growth of 15% this year to $3.83 from $3.20 in fiscal 2019. Indeed, taking a look at consensus estimates, the market is bullish on continued earnings momentum, with another 8.4% EPS growth in fiscal 2021 and again 7.1% in fiscal 2022 to $4.45 per share. The trend here is positive compared to EPS at $2.08 for fiscal 2017.

Dividend Growth Profile

The earnings outlook bodes well for the company's dividend growth outlook. As mentioned, Sysco just announced a 15.4% increase to the quarterly dividend rate to a new $0.45 per share amount. This dividend has a record date for shareholders as of January 3rd, 2020, with a scheduled payment on January 24th, 2020. Looking back at Sysco's last 25 dividend increases, the trend over the past decade was for rate hikes under 5% between fiscal 2010 and fiscal 2016, while the payout is now increasing with accelerating earnings.

The new dividend rate annualized to $1.80 per share represents a payout of about 47% on consensus fiscal 2020 EPS. Separately, the fiscal 2019 cash dividend amount for the year at $788 million also represented a similar 46% payout ratio on $1.7 billion in free cash flow last year. The payout ratio in terms of earnings has climbed from a level that averaged around 35% back in the early 2000s. It reached as high as 66% between fiscal 2015 and fiscal 2016 based on the adjusted earnings amounts which were pressured those years by a weaker operating environment. We think that long term a payout ratio on earnings and free cash flow of approximately 50% is a level Sysco may attempt to target. We forecast that there's room for dividend growth in the 10% range for the next 2 years, potentially reaching $0.55 per share for fiscal 2022. The current forward yield on the stock is at 2.25%

Valuation

Clearly, the market is bullish on shares of Sysco, and there's a lot to like considering the dividend growth profile and expectations of accelerating earnings. Our concern here comes down to the current valuation, with a number of multiples well beyond a 5-year and 10-year average.

We are looking at an EV-to-EBITDA ratio at 15.3x, which is above an average of 13.6x since 2014. The current price-to-free cash flow multiple at 26.9x is also the highest for the stock since 2012. This is in the context of top line revenue growth of just 0.6% this past quarter, which is less impressive than the earnings jump. There's nothing to suggest the stock is exceptionally overvalued or faces a significant move lower, but we feel upside may be limited in the near term. The upcoming quarter will be important for the company to justify its premium. The stock could present more extended downside if growth expectations underperform going forward.

Takeaway

We balance Sysco's market leadership position, strong earnings outlook, and dividend growth profile with a more cautious view given valuation multiples that appear relatively expensive. We also highlight revenue growth that has been tepid but give management the benefit of the doubt that they can execute on their strategic for increasing market penetration. We rate shares of SYY as a Hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.