Galapagos And Its Partnership With Gilead: A Study

The lead drug candidate of Galapagos (GLPG) is filgotinib, which many analysts consider a potential blockbuster drug. However, in 2015, Galapagos sold the rights to filgotinib to Gilead (GILD) for a 15% (25% now in 2019), $425mn stake in Galapagos, $1.35bn in milestone payments and between 20% and 30% in royalties.

Now, 2015 is the year Gilead stock was at its highest. I remember buying that stock sometime around May, at $110 or so. The stock only went up to the low $120s, but then it fell, and has settled down at near half the price of those heady days.

Those were the days when, if you recall, speculation was rife about which mid-size company Gilead would acquire. There was a major change at the helm, and now, in hindsight, it is interesting to see that one of their most important investment commitments was made with Galapagos, which will come to fruition by next year. So, Gilead would have invested well - but the question for Galapagos investors would be: did Galapagos do the right thing selling out Filgotinib?

In 2019, there were two major changes to this agreement; one, in July, was when Gilead upped its stake from 12.3% to 22% in Galapagos in association with their 10-year R&D deal. Then, this month, November, Gilead said it will increase its ownership stake to over 25%.

To understand all that and how they affect Gilead, let us go through the various agreements and their terms.

The 2015 agreement

In 2015, Galapagos and Gilead formed a global partnership to develop and commercialize JAK1 selective inhibitor filgotinib in rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases. Galapagos received an upfront payment of $725 million, out of which $300 million was in license fee, and the balance of $425mn was in equity investment in GLPG stock. The agreement also decided upon payments of up to $1.35bn in milestones, “with tiered royalties starting at 20% and a profit split in co-promotion territories.”

At that time, filgotinib had just completed phase 2 trials in RA and Crohn’s disease, which showed its potential as a safe and effective treatment in both diseases. Phase 3 trials were about to start. These trials would be jointly funded by the two companies, with Galapagos putting in 20 percent of global development and Gilead managing manufacturing and worldwide marketing and sales.

“Galapagos has the option to co-promote filgotinib in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain,Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, in which case the companies will share profits equally. If Galapagos exercises its option to co-promote in Belgium, the Netherlands or Luxembourg, it will also book sales in these countries.” Two years after this deal, Galapagos decided to go ahead and co-promote filgotinib in Europe, putting up 35% of the costs.

Gilead paid a 20% premium on Galapagos’ then share price, which is a decent premium given filgotinib’s early stage; Gilead then owned around 15% of Galapagos.

The in-between years

This agreement had a history. AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Galapagos had formed a partnership in 2012 to co-develop filgotinib. However, AbbVie quit the partnership in 2015 to develop its own JAK inhibitor Upadacitinib, which is Rinvoq, which was just approved this year to treat RA, and to replace AbbVie’s flagship RA therapy, Humira. Rinvoq is going to be a key competitor for filgotinib; this AbbVie separation happened in September, and by December, Galapagos had inked the new deal with Gilead. This tells us that Galapagos was always going to partner with a bigger company for filgotinib, and that the Gilead deal didn’t happen out of the blue.

At this time, AbbVie held rights to some of Galapagos’ Cystic Fibrosis pipeline. This partnership was extended in mid-2016. In January 2018, the CF partnership finally ended, with Vertex (VRTX) and its CF drug Trikafta becoming the top-dog at that time and finally getting approved in CF. However, in late 2018, AbbVie restarted the partnership.

In September 2018, Gilead’s faith in Galapagos paid off with positive results from FINCH 2, the first RA trial in phase 3 to end positively for filgotinib. More positive data followed in FINCH 3 in March 2019. FINCH 1 as still ongoing at the time. NDA is planned for late-2019, which will help GILD, but will surely boost GLPG even more.

During these years, Galapagos continued its studies in various other indications, some with partners like with MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) and Servier in dermatitis and knee OA, respectively.

The new Gilead deals in 2019

Right after declaring the plan for submitting the filgotinib NDA in RA, Gilead went ahead and upped its stake in Galapagos. The highlights of the July deal were:

– Gilead to Make $3.95 Billion Upfront Payment and $1.1 Billion Equity Investment – – Gilead Gains Access to Galapagos’ Differentiated Drug Discovery Platform and Current and Future Pipeline Outside of Europe – Investment Enables Galapagos to Expand and Accelerate Research and Clinical Programs – Galapagos Gains Broader Commercialization Role for filgotinib in Europe and Agrees to Share Equally in Future Development Costs – Gilead Agrees to 10-year Standstill

This increased GLPG’s cash position tremendously, with over $6bn now in its coffers. This also finally converted Galapagos to where it was going all along - a full-fledged R&D company whose corporate aim is to generate revenues through licensing, milestones and royalties instead of through direct sales revenues. Actually, with its profit-sharing role in Europe, it now has the best of both worlds.

Gilead’s gain, on the other hand, is a drug discovery platform that works, 6 molecules in clinical trials, and over 20 preclinical programs. As part of this enormous pipeline, Gilead gained rights to GLPG1690, Galapagos’ Phase 3 candidate for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF. Besides, it also got option rights to GLPG1972, targeting osteoarthritis, in the US.

Terms of the Collaboration

The terms made Galapagos the laboratory, the R&D center that will fund and take molecules through phase 2. If the data looks good, Gilead will license the compound and then the two partners will co-develop it and share costs equally. Gilead will have option rights for 10 years, and for 3 more years for those programs that entered the clinic during the collaboration.

As part of this deal, US approval of GLPG1690 in IPF will lead to a milestone payment of $325mn. For GLPG’s OA candidate GLPG1972, Gilead has the option to license it in the US for $250mn, provided the data from the ongoing phase 2b study is good. Another $200mn will follow if this trial meets certain secondary endpoints. Regulatory and commercial milestone fees of up to $550mn are also possible. Other collaborative programs will produce opt-in payments of $150mn only, but no further milestones. Galapagos will receive tiered royalties ranging from 20-24% on net sales of all Galapagos products licensed by Gilead.

As we read through these terms, we are amazed by their breadth. Without actually buying Galapagos, Gilead has basically acquired opt-in rights for every important molecule it produces. This also frees up Galapagos, and it now needs to have no worries about its commercial future. If its 500-strong scientists produce good data in the confirmatory trials, its molecules are guaranteed to make money no matter the outcome of the phase 3 trial and the commercial outcome.

Further, the two companies have agreed to give Galapagos more commercial involvement for filgotinib in Europe, with an equal cost-sharing basis rather than the 80-20 split of the earlier agreement. Gilead has also increased its stake to 22%, along with a set of two warrants that will increase its stake to 29%, and a standstill agreement that restricts Gilead from acquiring Galapagos or even increasing any further stake in 10 years.

The first of these two warrants was exercised by Gilead in November, increasing its stake to 25.1%. This warrant had a term ending in October 2020, but Gilead exercised it as soon as it could; meaning, this shows its eagerness to acquire a larger stake in GLPG, and perhaps its confidence in the future of the partnership.

Analysis of the deal, and changes to our Galapgos’ valuation

Last year, we did a valuation of Galapagos which just covered filgotinib. We predicted peak revenue of 4 billion euros by 2027, with a launch date of 2020, and Galapagos receiving 20 percent royalty, the lower end of the 20-30% range.

With these assumptions, and after completely ignoring the rest of its pipeline, we arrived at the following:

These assumptions provided us with a Terminal value of the company at €7.6 billion. Our base case stock valuation stood at €159, which is equivalent to approximate $185 at the current exchange rate. This valuation gives us approximately 50 percent upside from current levels. Our bull case presents a price target of €201 or about $235 at today’s exchange rate. This represents an almost 100% increase from current prices. With the enormous amount of cash infused into GLPG by Gilead, the company already has a market cap nearing $12bn against our base case of $9bn, with share price being $185 today. So we were conservative in one aspect, but correct in another. However, Gilead’s cash infusion is for the rest of the pipeline, and we cannot ignore it any longer. I think, in the near term, our bull case above, or a price target of $235 based on filgotinib alone, looks more realistic. However, and completely ignoring TOLEDO, to which we will come in a separate article, I think its other non-filgotinib clinical molecules could be given about as much weight as filgotinib, with a term window of between 5 and 7 years. If that is true, we expect the company to double during that time, as the other molecules come to the market.

I think we are now in a position to answer my original question - was the Gilead deal a good deal, or was it a sell-out? I think leveraging its R&D potential and derisking its future was a good thing for the company and its investors, which is why the company received complete support from its investors when it announced the Gilead deals. These deals show the enormous confidence Gilead appears to have in Galapagos and its pipeline, and we agree with the company when it calls this a transformative deal unique in biotech.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.