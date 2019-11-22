Cisco: A Cash Cow Trading At A Discount

Q1 data looked strong to me, and while the guidance/macro outlook is a concern, I continue to believe that Cisco is undervalued.

After the company released its fiscal Q1 report, Cisco (CSCO) shares have slumped down to new 52-week lows. This marks the second quarter in a row that disappointing guidance has sparked a sell-off in Cisco shares. However, in today’s expensive market environment, I continue to view CSCO as one of the most, if not the most, attractive investment opportunity in the dividend growth space. While macro headwinds have created cause for concern for the stock in the near term, when I take a step back, I believe that Cisco’s growth trajectory and strong cash flow generation prospects remain in place. To me, the dip in shares that we’ve seen in the second half of the year presents a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Q1 Report

Cisco’s Q1 revenue came in at $13.2 billion, up 2% year over year. Product revenue was up 1% and services revenue was up 4%. Sales in both the America and EMEA regions were up 4%. It was the APJC region were the company saw most of its problems, with regional sales falling 8%.

Total gross margin increased on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. GAAP gross margin came in at 64.3% during the quarter, compared to 62.3% in the same quarter a year ago. Non-GAAP total gross margin came in at 65.9%, up from the 64.2% figure posted a year ago.

Once again, if it weren’t for the APJC region, these margin figures would have been even higher. In the Americas, CSCO produced total gross margins of 66.6%. And in the EMEA region, total gross margin totaled 66%. Both of these figures are significantly higher than the 62.9% figure posted in the Asian region.

To me, these margin figures are really impressive. CSCO continues to make progress in the margin department. 5 years ago, its GAAP gross margin was 60.4%, and today we see the figure up nearly 6.5%. The company’s transition away from the legacy hardware space and into the software/SaaS space under Robbins is the primary catalyst here. And while the disappointing guidance ultimately overshadowed the rest of the Q1 report, I think it’s important to note that this transition continues to go well, with management commenting on the fact that the company is on schedule to meet previously stated goals.

By the end of fiscal 2020, Robbins believes that software will account for 30% of CSCO’s total sales. And furthermore, he expects that SaaS subscriptions have the potential to make up more than 70% of the company’s software revenues (during Q1, that subscription percentage of software sales came in at 71%). In recent years, we’ve seen the market apply high multiples to companies that offer these high-margin, predictable reoccurring sales figures. Apple (AAPL), for instance, has seen significant multiple expansion in recent years due to its success in the software/service space, and I think that CSCO shares have similar potential for multiple expansion as Robbins and crew continue to focus on the software space.

The slight sales growth and margin expansion led to impressive operating income results. On a non-GAAP basis, CSCO produced $4.4 billion in operating income, up 6% y/y. Free cash flow came in at $3.6 billion during the quarter, which represented negative 5% growth, though it’s important to note that a $0.4 billion receipt from the Arista (ANET) litigation served as a negative one-time item here. With this in mind, normalized FCF was up 7% y/y.

The company’s non-GAAP earnings per share came in at $0.84, up 12% year over year. For a mature, big-tech name like Cisco, double-digit bottom line performance is more than acceptable. This sort of earnings performance implies that the dividend is safe and that continued dividend growth and share buybacks are likely.

Cisco CEO, Chuck Robbins, began the earnings report saying:

"We delivered a solid quarter against a challenging macro environment. We're focused on continuing to drive innovation, transform our business and exceed our customers' expectations."

He doubled down on this sentiment in more detail with his opening statement of the conference call:

“Over the last year, many of you have heard me talk about the resilience of the global macro environment. However, on our last earnings call, we indicated that we had begun to see some weakness and that weakness continued throughout Q1 and was more broad-based. While the main challenges continue to be service provider in emerging markets, this quarter we also saw relative weakness in enterprise and commercial. Despite these headwinds and because of key decisions we made four years ago to change our business model, we remain well positioned to capitalize on the tremendous opportunities across cloud, automation, 5G, security and collaboration.”

This tug of war between the company’s strong margin results and management’s belief that the business remains well-situated for future growth versus the negative guidance driven by the impact of macro concerns on CEO confidence and, therefore, declining enterprise spend was the theme of the conference call.

Q2 Guidance

So, let’s get into the Q2 guidance figures.

Cisco guided for year-over-year revenues declines of 3-5% in Q2. The company also lowered its non-GAAP earnings per share guidance range to $0.75-0.77.

At the mid-point of this earnings guidance, Cisco would generate year-over-year bottom line growth of 4.1%. To me, this is an important fact to consider. Oftentimes we hear things like negative guidance and assume that we’re talking about a negative growth story. But in reality, what we’re talking about here is just missed expectations (on the bottom line at least). CSCO shares sold off roughly 8% in response to these missed expectations, but I think this move was overdone. We’re still talking about a cash cow of a company that is expecting to post mid-single digit earnings growth.

Sure, if these top line declines continue over the medium to long term, then eventually the bottom line will suffer as well. But in the short term, management has tools at hand to maintain its positive earnings growth trajectory. The company continues to control what it can control, and while it’s true that CSCO (and others) is at the mercy of the U.S./China trade negotiations and the impact of this uncertainty on CEO confidence and willingness to spend, I liked what Robbins had to say during a CNBC interview on Thursday morning.

When asked about whether the issues facing the company are CSCO-specific or a product of more macro concerns, Robbins appears to be confident that the primary issues were with his company’s products and services. With regard to his enterprise customers, Robbins said that CSCO’s technology “is fundamental to how they’re running their organizations,” and “there is only so long that they can actually pause.”

In other words, the secular demand for Cisco’s offerings remains in place and assuming that we get any sort of trade resolution, I suspect that we’ll see this company revert back to the growth path that it has been on for a couple of years now.

The Dividend

One of the primary reasons that I believe CSCO is so attractive right now is the company’s dividend. Shares yield 3.1% after recent weakness. This yield is well above those offered by the S&P 500 and U.S. government bonds at the moment. Also, CSCO is becoming a respectable dividend growth name. The company was a little late to the party with regard to dividend growth. It didn’t initiate a dividend until 2011; however, since then, it has increased the dividend every year. During the 8 years that CSCO has paid a dividend, the dividend growth CARR is 35.5%.

Granted, that large, double-digit figure is primarily due to a couple of large increases right off the bat. In recent years, we’ve seen CSCO’s annual dividend growth slow. 2019’s dividend increase was only 6.1%. I say “only” here a bit tongue in cheek, because while that is much less than the longer-term CAGR, it’s still a growth rate roughly 3x the rate of inflation. Personally, I’m very attracted to any 3%+ yield that posts high-single digit dividend growth. I think that CSCO has this sort of potential moving forward.

And not only has CSCO been generous with regard to dividend growth, but it has shown a willingness to use its cash flows to buy back shares. The company has retired 17% of its total outstanding share count since 2015. This helps to bolster the bottom line, which leads not only to more sustainable dividend growth moving forward, but also increased capital gains for long-term investors.

I know that some feel as though buybacks are a bad use of capital for large corporations like this one, though it’s important to note that CSCO isn’t just using its cash flows to financially engineer higher earnings, but also to be aggressive in the M&A space in the pursuit of growth opportunities and increased penetration of growth markets. The company has made 71 acquisitions thus far during the current decade; its M&A history can be found here.

And even after all of the dividends CSCO has paid, the cash it has dedicated towards buybacks, and the myriad of M&A moves that management has put together in recent years, the company still had $28 billion of cash/cash equivalents on the balance sheet at the end of the most recent quarter.

This cash, alongside CSCO’s reliable cash flows (during the trailing twelve months, it has generated more than $14.9 billion in free cash flows), leads me to believe that not only will strong shareholder returns likely continue, but this company will continue to restructure and reimagine itself as it pursues growth across the tech sector.

Valuation

Right now, at $45/share, CSCO trades with a 14.35x ttm P/E ratio. This figure is still above the company’s 10-year average P/E ratio, though it bears noting that much of CSCO’s recent transition away from legacy hardware has taken place only in recent years, and therefore, the single-digit P/E ratio that the market applied to the shares in the years preceding the Great Recession results in an apples to oranges valuation comparison to the company today. During the prior 5 years, CSCO’s average P/E ratio was higher, at 14.1x. Its 3-year average ttm P/E ratio is 15.77x. And prior to the recent sell-off in the spring of 2019, we saw the market place a roughly 19x P/E multiple on CSCO.

Admittedly, I thought the market had gotten a bit ahead of itself earlier in the year. Software still makes up well less than half of CSCO’s revenue pie, and although the company did post strong, double-digit EPS growth in 2019, analysts expect to see the company return to mid-single digit growth in the coming years. I think CSCO deserves a higher premium than the 10-year average because of the impact of the services business on the company’s blended valuation; however, I don’t think it can be considered to be a growth name at this point in time.

Instead, I view it as a defensive cash cow. The defensive nature of the company’s cash flows, health balance sheet, reliable growth prospects and relatively safe and strong dividend yield lead me to believe that roughly 15x forward multiple is a fair price to pay for CSCO shares. This equates to a roughly $50 share price. With that in mind, CSCO is trading at a low-double digit discount to fair value, which is an acceptable margin of safety, in my opinion.

Conclusion

Cisco and Altria (MO) are the only two stocks in the market that I follow closely that appear to be trading at significant discounts to their fair value estimates. That’s pretty crazy to think about. The market is such a big place that you’d expect to have a variety of undervalued names to choose from on your shopping list. However, 2019 has been a wonderful year for the market, and sitting here at all-time highs, I suppose it makes sense that a lot of the value seen previously has dried up. With this in mind, I think CSCO’s recent dip makes it even more attractive. Are shares dirt-cheap? No. But on a relative basis, they’re about as attractive as I can find, and when buying into the recent dip, not only do you get to take advantage of this rare discount, but you also get to lock in a 3.1% yield, which is equally attractive (if not more so) in today’s low yield environment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, AAPL, MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.