Prospects For Occidental Petroleum's Permian Crude Exports Are Diminished

In mid-October, I published an article on Seeking Alpha entitled "U.S. Crude Exports Could Plummet, Disrupting Occidental Petroleum’s (OXY) Export Business Plan." The reason was that tanker rates had surged, making long-haul exports uneconomical.

Data released in subsequent weeks did, in fact, reflect a reduction in U.S. crude exports. The 4-week trend for the weeks ending October 25th had been running 3.415 million barrels per day. But in the following three weeks, exports dropped off to 2.371, 2.633 and 3.027 million barrels per day, respectively. The lower exports also contributed in counter-seasonal stock gains of 7.9, 2.2 and 1.4 million barrels.

VLCC charter rates are still about fourfold the average daily rate for VLCCs that had prevailed until recently. Moreover, the one-year time charter rates are the highest they have been since at least 2011, according to Alibra Shipping Limited:

Geopolitics and market sentiment continued provide stimulus for the tanker markets in recent weeks and crude tanker rates surged. Earlier this week, the spot market rose at an unprecedented rate and there were reports that VLCCs were fixing at over $300,000/day. However, at the time of writing the spot market has dropped to around $110,000/day and although drastically lower than rates seen earlier this week, this is still much higher than the average daily rate for VLCCs which up until recently has hovered around $28,000/day



On the time charter front, there has also been a substantial uptick as the crude period market continues to benefit from spot market gains. One-year time charter rates for VLCCs are currently at the highest levels recorded since Alibra began assessing time charter rates for tankers in 2011 and up 30% from last week to an average of $65,000/pdpr. If we compare this estimate to the time charter rates for the same period last year, the figure has increased by 171%.”

The high one-year charter rates imply that elevated tanker rates are likely to be around awhile. As a result, they will likely shift trade routes away from long hauls to shorter hauls.

The growth in U.S. crude exports had mainly from shipping to Asian destinations, such as India (106%), Japan (76%), Korea (176%), Singapore (111%), Taiwan (88%), and Thailand (189%). Exports to China have dropped by 53% due to the trade war.

Crude exports from the USG to Asia that use the Cape of Good Hope route travel about 2.4 times the distance as Middle East exports to Asia. Therefore, the spike in tanker rates will especially impact U.S. crude oil exports. IMO 2020 also goes into effect on January 1st and is expected to cause marine fuel costs to rise substantially compared to the costs of high sulfur fuel which will no longer be permitted, unless a ship has installed scrubbers.

Elevated tanker rates impact U.S. crude oil exports relatively more than crude imports. That’s because a large percentage of imports are from Canada, Mexico and South America, whereas the growth in exports has been to Asian destinations, as stated above.

Occidental Petroleum had emerged as one of the largest exporters of crude oil from the Permian Basin. Back in March, the company’s senior vice president midstream and marketing said in an interview that it planned to double its exports to 600,000 b/d. “We’re trying to get as much to the Gulf and get it out of there,” a source at Occidental told Reuters.

Conclusions

The latest trend in tanker rates is a headwind for Occidental’s plan to double its Permian crude exports. And the OXY share price has softened as of late. Based on the latest one-year charter rates, the prospects for OXY’s exports have been diminished, or it may have to accept a larger discount.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.