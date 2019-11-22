43 Over 10% Yield But Under $10 Priced Dividend Dogs For November

November Analyst Target net-gain estimates for these bargain basement dogs ranged 31.16-130.58% for CPTA, PTMN, GECC; PNNT, ICMB; ENBL, SSSS, CCR, UAN, and top pick, TGA, per YCharts dividend data.•Top-ten >10%Yield@<$10 Priced firms by PNNT, PTMN, ICMB, ENBL, SSSS, CCR, UAN, and top dog, TGA averaged a 52.19% broker-estimated price gain.

November Analyst Target net-gain estimates for these bargain basement dogs ranged 31.16-130.58% for CPTA, PTMN, GECC; PNNT, ICMB; ENBL, SSSS, CCR, UAN, and top pick, TGA, per YCharts dividend data.

These >10%Yield@<$10 dividend Dogs are all sourced from YCharts which allows a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut.

Foreword

To quote a comment from a reader of August's high-yield, low-priced dividend dog list, this is "dangerous advice." Hence it is to be used at your own risk.

I have always advised that high dividends are a sure sign of high risk. Combine that signal with a low-price offer and you have the stuff of legends and horror stories. Especially in light of Y Charts declaration that YCharts allows a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut. Therefore, a few line items you see calculated here could be inaccurate.

This November list has pared down to half the size of October's by rejecting stocks reporting annual returns lower than -25% and any with yields greater than 30% were removed as unsustainable.

Happy hunting but beware of the numbers put up by the top ten by yield on this list of 43. In short, this is risky business. These are Dogs of the Low, not of the Dow.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Calculated 28.37% To 89.96% Net Gains For Ten >10%Yield@<$10 Priced Stocks By November 20, 2020

One of ten top yield >10%Yield@<$10 Priced dogs were among the top ten gainers for the coming year (based on analyst 1-year targets). So, this forecast, as graded by Wall St. Brokers, was 10% accurate.

Projections based on dividends from $1000 invested in the highest yielding stocks and aggregate one-year analyst median target prices of those stocks, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020 data points. Note: one-year target prices from single analysts were not applied (n/a). Ten projected profit-generating trades to November 20, 2020, were:

TransGlobe Energy (TGA) was projected to net $1,305.78 based on the median of target price estimates from four analysts, plus the estimated dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 12% over the market as a whole.

CVR Partners, LP (UAN) was projected to net $986.42 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from two brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 8% over the market as a whole.

CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR) was projected to net $961.57 based on estimated dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 3% under the market as a whole.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (SSSS) netted $791.78 based on the median of target price estimates from four analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 33% over the market as a whole.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) was projected to net $694.11, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 22% over the market as a whole.

Investcorp Credit Management (NASDAQ:ICMB) was projected to net $408.40, based on the median of prices estimated by two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 31% over the market as a whole.

PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) was projected to net $354.84, based on the median of prices estimated by nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 12% over the market as a whole.

Great Elm Capital Corp. (GECC) was projected to net $338.20, based on dividends alone, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for GECC.

Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN) was projected to net $375.39 based on the median of target price estimates from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 28% under the market as a whole.

Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) was projected to net $311.58, based on dividends alone, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for ATVDY.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 44.93% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these six stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 17% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

43 Broker Price Target Upsides

43>10%Yield@<$10 Priced Top Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Top Ten >10%Yield@<$10 Priced Dog Yields Ranged 15.5-25.34%.

Top ten >10%Yield@<$10 Priced dogs selected 11/20/19 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors.

Top stock on the list was the one of four energy stocks, CONSOL Coal Resources LP [1]. The other three energy dogs placed third, fifth and sixth, Yanzhou Coal Mining Co. Ltd. (OTCPK:YZCHF) [3], MV Oil Trust (MVO) [5], and Surgutneftegas PJSC (OTCPK:SGTPY) [6].

Then, a basic materials sector representative placed second, Shougang Concord International Enterprises Co. (SCGE) [2].

Two utilities members placed fourth and tenth, Cia de Transmissao de Energia Eletrica Paulista (OTCPK:CTPZY) [4], and CESP - Cia Energetica de Sao Paulo (OTCPK:CESDY) [10]. Thereafter, a healthcare representative placed seventh, Medical Facilities Corp. (OTCPK:MFCSF) [7]. A member of the industrials sector placed eighth, USD Partners LP (USDP) [8].

Finally, one financial services stock placed ninth, Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) [10], to complete the >10%Yield@<$10 priced dog top ten for November 2019-20.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten >10%Yield@<$10 Priced Top Yield Stocks Showed 0.0% To 65.83% Upsides To October, 2020; (31) Lowest Downside Caught One at -26.83%.

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Cast A 27.21% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced >10%Yield@<$10 Dogs To November, 2020

Ten top >10%Yield@<$10 Priced dogs were culled by yield for this November update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YahooFinance did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten >10%Yield@<$10 Priced dogs selected 11/20/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest-Priced Top Ten Highest-Yield >10%Yield@<$10 Priced Dogs (25) Delivering 18.37% Vs. (26) 25.24% Net Gains From All Ten By November 20, 2020

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten >10%Yield@<$10 Priced dogs collection was predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 27.21% less net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The eighth lowest priced >10%Yield@<$10 Priced dog, CONSOL Coal Resources LP, was projected by analysts to deliver the best net gain of 96.16%.

The five lowest-priced top >10%Yield@<$10 Priced dogs as of November 20 were: Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd.; Medical Facilities Corp.; Oxford Square Capital Corp.; MV Oil Trust; Shougang Concord International Enterprises Co. Ltd. (OTCPK:SCGEY), with prices ranging from $1.02 to $5.48.

Five higher-priced >10%Yield@<$10 Priced dogs from November 20 were: Surgutneftegas PJSC; CESP - Cia Energetica de Sao Paulo; CONSOL Coal Resources LP; Cia de Transmissao de Energia Eletrica Paulista (OTCPK:CTPTY); USD Partners LP, whose prices ranged from $5.87 to $9.50.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your >10%Yield@<$10 Priced dividend dog purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts.

